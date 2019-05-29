Peters wins Stage 17; Carapaz extends Giro lead

ANTERSELVA, Italy (AP) Nans Peters of France claimed his first Grand Tour stage victory by winning the 17th leg of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, while Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz celebrated his birthday by extending his overall lead.
Peters, who rides for AG2R La Mondiale, used a late solo breakaway to win the 181-kilometer stage from Commezzadura to Anterselva, near the Austrian border.
Esteban Chaves was second, 1 minute, 34 seconds behind Peters. Davide Formolo won the sprint for third, finishing 1:51 behind Peters.
They had all been part of a large breakaway before Peters attacked with 16 kilometers remaining.
Carapaz, who turned 26 on Wednesday, extended his lead to 1:54 over home favorite Vincenzo Nibali and 2:16 over Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.
The three-week race finishes in Verona on Sunday.
PONTE DI LEGNO, Italy (AP) Giulio Ciccone of Italy won the toughest stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, while Richard Carapaz remained in the overall lead after another disappointing day for race favorite Primoz Roglic.
Ciccone, who rides for Trek-Segafredo, edged out Czech cyclist Jan Hirt at the end of the grueling mountain leg.
The route had to be altered because of heavy snow on the Passo Gavia and an avalanche risk but still included the daunting climb up the Mortirolo toward the end of a 194-kilometer ride from Lovere to Ponte di Legno.
Fausto Masnada was third, 1 minute, 20 seconds behind the front two and 21 seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali, who leapfrogged Roglic into second in the overall standings.
Nibali is 1:47 behind Carapaz. Roglic slipped to third, 2:09 behind the Ecuadorian cyclist.
The three-week race finishes in Verona on Sunday.
COMO, Italy (AP) Astana rider Dario Cataldo has won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia on a nightmare day for race favorite Primoz Roglic.
The Italian finished the 232-kilometer (144-mile) route from Ivrea to Como in 5 hours, 48 minutes, 15 seconds on Sunday. Mattia Cattaneo was second with the same time, and Simon Yates was 11 seconds behind in third.
Movistar rider Richard Carapaz of Ecuador increased his overall lead from seven to 47 seconds over Roglic, who had to borrow a teammate’s bike during the race. The Slovenian then crashed near the end, hitting a barrier on a turn during the descent of the Civiglio, and crossed the line with cuts on his face around 50 seconds behind Cataldo.
Another race favorite, Vincenzo Nibali, is third overall, 1:47 behind, after finishing sixth.
Sunday’s stage was mainly flat for the first 160 kilometers but had three categorized climbs in the final part of the stage.
Cataldo and Cattaneo had a two-man breakaway.
“I just followed Cattaneo’s attack,” Cataldo said. “Then I was confident in myself. To win a stage at the Giro d’Italia is amazing. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of all my life.”
The end of the stage followed many of the same roads used in the Giro di Lombardia single-day classic
The three-week race ends in Verona on June 2. Monday is a rest day.