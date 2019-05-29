AP Photo

Nadal, Muguruza post straight-set wins at French Open

Associated PressMay 29, 2019, 10:58 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) Another German qualifier named Yannick, another easy win for Rafael Nadal.

Chasing a record-extending 12th title at the French Open, Nadal posted a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over Yannick Maden on Wednesday to reach the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam.

Nadal lost only six games in the first round against Yannick Hanfmann. He was on the verge of doing even better on Wednesday but lost focus briefly in the third set and dropped his serve twice.

“That’s just about concentration,” Nadal said. “Because the feeling on the match has been positive. Positive thing is, every time that I (made) the mistake, then I had the break again, and that’s the good news.”

In the next round, Nadal will be up against 27th-seeded David Goffin.

Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced, making it to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. The Greek player overcame a slow start to beat Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.

Also, seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori rallied to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

In the women’s draw, former champion Garbine Muguruza and last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens both posted straight-set wins to progress to the third round.

On a sunny morning in the French capital, Muguruza beat Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Seeded 19th this year, Muguruza won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 when she upset Serena Williams in the final. The Spanish player is expected to face tougher opposition in her next match against ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who progressed to the third round without hitting a shot.

Svitolina was set to play 67th-ranked Kateryna Kozlova but organizers said the Ukrainian player withdrew with a virus.

Stephens, who lost to Simona Halep in last year’s final, needed a bit more time to defeat gritty but error-prone Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 7-6 (3).

In a match that featured 11 breaks of serve, Stephens could not hold on to a 3-0 lead in the second set and Sorribes Tormo twice had the opportunity to level at 1-set apiece on her serve. A turning point came in the 11th game when the 22-year-old Spaniard hit two consecutive double-faults to drop serve.

The seventh-seeded Stephens hit a series of winners in the tiebreaker and sealed the match with a backhand down the line.

“Just decided to keep it exciting, to play a bit longer on that court,” Stephens joked. “I missed it from last year.”

Later, Roger Federer was facing 144th-ranked Oscar Otte. Federer is playing at Roland Garros after a four-year absence.

Old timer’s day: Karlovic, Bryan bros. in wins for the ages

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Midnight gym sessions were the key to Ivo Karlovic’s French Open preparations.

For a 40-year-old with two kids to look after, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. was the only time that Karlovic could get away to work on his fitness.

The late-night work paid off when Karlovic produced a 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-7 (7), 7-5 victory over 37-year-old Feliciano Lopez in the first round Tuesday in a matchup that set a record for combined age between Roland Garros opponents for the Open era.

What’s more is that Karlovic became the first man in his fifth decade to compete in singles at a Grand Slam tournament since Jimmy Connors at the 1992 U.S. Open.

“It means a lot,” Karlovic said. “It’s in the record books as the oldest one and everything. … Right now, any match I win I’m happy – if it’s against older guys or kids – I just like to win.”

In an era where Roger Federer is still thriving at 37 and top-ranked Novak Djokovic and 11-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal are still dominating tennis in their early 30s, matches like the one between Karlovic and Lopez could become the new norm.

Serena Williams also is 37, and her return from pregnancy last year prompted the WTA Tour to add more rankings protection for players coming back from having babies.

Bob and Mike Bryan, who turned 41 last month, beat the Spanish pair of Pablo Carreno Busta and Gerard Granollers in doubles Tuesday for their 20th win in their 20th first-round appearance in Paris.

While top players used to retire in their late 20s and early 30s, sports science has contributed to longer careers.

“I’m spinning. Everyone is getting to the gym an hour before practice now,” said Bob Bryan, who returned to action this year after a hip resurfacing with a metal implant last August.

“They’re doing bands, they’re rolling on those foam rollers, and there’s light weights. That’s all changed from when we were on the tour” (years ago), Bob Bryan added. “Same thing after the practice sessions, everyone goes to the gym. The stakes are higher, the prize money has gone crazy. There’s just more people playing tennis now, competition has become fierce and no one is going out to have a beer after a match. Everyone is really professional.”

The advanced age of players has also meant many more kids on tour. All of the Grand Slam tournaments have nurseries for players’ children.

“We’re all talking about how we’re sleeping and what stroller you have, `How’s the creche at this tournament?’ So the topic of conversation has changed,” said Bob Bryan, who has three kids. “It’s all about babies.”

With his ranking down to No. 95, Karlovic still had direct entry for the French Open but he would have had to go through qualifying if he wanted to enter warmup tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome. So he decided to stay home in Miami with his wife and kids instead – a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

“I was with my kids every day,” he said. “It was really, really nice. I’m happy that after my career I will have that every day.”

But family time made it difficult to focus on tennis.

Karlovic hit every day after dropping his daughter off at preschool, then played with his son and rested before his daughter came home and he had to drive her to other activities. Finally, when the kids went to bed at 11 p.m., he could escape to the gym.

“I’m happy because there is a gym that is open in the night,” Karlovic said.

Lopez also had to limit his clay-court preparation. He couldn’t play in the Madrid Open because he took over as tournament director of his home event this year and ATP Tour rules forbid him from playing.

Still, Lopez extended his record of consecutive Grand Slam tournaments played to 69 – a streak that began in 2002.

Both Lopez and Karlovic have gray in their beards – and Karlovic’s hair is predominantly silver. They each performed plenty of stretching when they walked onto the court for the pre-match coin toss.

Karlovic spread his feet wide apart and shifted his weight from side to side to limber up his 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) frame, while Lopez lifted his knees to his waste to stay loose.

In the end, Karlovic’s 35 aces were the difference.

Afterward, Karlovic kept on getting asked why he keeps playing.

“I’m winning still,” he replied. “So why not?”

What’s it like to play Nadal at French Open? ‘Rough’

Associated PressMay 27, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Like so many others who have faced Rafael Nadal, Yannick Hanfmann thought he had a plan. Until, that is, tennis’ greatest clay-court player dismantled it stroke by stroke on the red dirt where he has won 11 French Open titles.

“After the first two sets, you’re thinking like, `Damn,”‘ Hanfmann, a German ranked 184th, said after losing 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 on Monday. “It’s rough.”

The 27-year-old former college player at the University of Southern California, who won three qualifying matches to earn the dubious honor of being Nadal’s punching bag in the opening round of the main draw, didn’t make a fool of himself in what was his first career match on the showcase Court Philippe Chatrier.

Indeed, in what would have amounted to a minor earthquake in the arena that is practically Nadal’s backyard had he converted, Hanfmann even had four chances to break the Spaniard in his first service game.

But the experience of facing Nadal for the first time, and at Roland Garros to boot, can do strange things to the uninitiated.

Before the first point was played, as the players broke away from their pre-match photo session with two kids at the net, Hanfmann stuck out a hand, looking for a shake. Later, even he couldn’t explain why he had done it, and not waited until the end of the match, as is traditional. Had Nadal blanked him, the memes could have gone viral. Thankfully, the winner of 17 major titles didn’t leave Hanfmann hanging and instead took his outstretched hand.

“That was weird. I don’t know what I was doing, to be honest. I was a bit out of it there,” Hanfmann said. “I saw him shaking this kid’s hand and the ref’s hand and I then stuck out my hand. I don’t know why.”

Looking ahead, the one hour and 57 minutes of tennis in a brisk breeze didn’t reveal any hitherto unknown secrets about how Nadal is feeling in his pursuit again this year of the Musketeers’ cup. After his unsteady first game, the 32-year-old was not pressed hard or long enough to gauge much about what the next two weeks might have in store.

But Hanfmann got some answers.

Having only ever watched Nadal, he’d been curious to find out for himself exactly what it feels like to be on the receiving end of the left-hander’s fiercely spun shots.

Well, now he knows.

“That was kind of cool,” Hanfmann said, showing he can put a positive spin on things, too. “It just comes off the ground really fast and high, fast high balls. You think you’re set up for it, with the backhand or forehand or whatever, but then you’re still on the back foot and maybe mishit it a little because it’s very spinny.”

And like so many of Nadal’s opponents, he also was struck by just how hard it is to unsettle him.

“You just feel like, `OK, here I played a great shot,’ but then there’s a great answer from him,” Hanfmann said.

Roger Federer’s first-round opponent, 74th-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, said the same sort of thing after losing 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to the 20-time major champion.

And top-seeded Novak Djokovic made light work Monday of his first-round match, a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Hubert Hurkacz, ranked No. 44, from Poland.

The consolation?

Once the sting of defeat has gone, all three will have a story to tell.

“In a couple weeks, years, of course,” Hanfmann said. “Yeah, I mean, to play him and, you know, now I know how it feels, kind of. You know, to have a guy like him, he has such a unique game on clay.”