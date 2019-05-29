Lance Armstrong still has fond memories of Tour de France success

When Lance Armstrong thinks about his time competing in the Tour de France, a smile emerges on his face.

“Great memories, especially away from the races,” Armstrong said to NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, who then responded, “It still makes you feel good?”

“Oh yeah,” Armstrong said, nodding.

Even though there was the underlying reality of the situation, Armstrong is still very proud of what his team accomplished during his historic run in the Tour de France.

“We work the hardest, we have the best tactics, we have the best team composition, the best director, the best equipment, the best technology. We do more research. We recon the courses. All of the things we said, we did. We left out a part, but we did all of that stuff. Because now that this one part is part of the story, it doesn’t erase all of that,” Armstrong said.

