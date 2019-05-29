Lance Armstrong moving on after performance-enhancing drugs scandal

By Tess QuinlanMay 29, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
In an exclusive interview with Mike Tirico, Lance Armstrong shared what he learned and how he’s moving on after the performance-enhancing drugs scandal that rocked the Tour de France and the entire sport of cycling.

Armstrong candidly said, “I don’t want to make excuses for myself that everybody did it or we never could have won without it. Those are all true, but the buck stops with me and I’m the one who made the decision to do what I did.”

“Primarily, I wouldn’t change the lessons that I’ve learned. I don’t learn all the lessons if I didn’t act that way. And I don’t get investigated and sanctioned, if I don’t act the way I act. If I just doped and didn’t say a thing, none of that would’ve happened.”

“I was asking for them to come after me and it was an easy target…It’s taken years and years of introspective, and work and therapy and just understanding what it meant.”

When asked when if he remembered the first time he did a performance-enhancing drug of any type, Armstrong said the first time he took a legitimate banned substance was in 1993, but had taken other undetectable substances as early as 1991.

“Was there a feeling that if you didn’t do it, you couldn’t compete?” Tirico asked.

“That wasn’t a feeling, that was a fact,” Armstrong said.

As for denying his PED usage for years, Armstrong put it simply: To him, there was no difference in attacking in the mountains vs. attacking in the press conference.

“I couldn’t turn it off. I mean, huge mistake. We’d all love to go back in life and have a few do overs. Never should’ve taken it on, especially knowing what most of what they said was true…I knew the truth, but it’s tough to stop (lying) once you start.”

Lance Armstrong still heartbroken after leaving the Livestrong Foundation

By Graham O'DwyerMay 29, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
Lance Armstrong created Livestrong in 1996 and was directly involved with the foundation until 2012 when he resigned as chairman amidst the controversy surrounding his cycling career.

“It didn’t feel good,” said Armstrong, who had seven Tour de France titles stripped in 2012. “Livestrong was a force and we affected great change.”

Livestrong fights for those who are diagnosed, or have survived cancer by providing direct services to anyone affected, and calls on state, national, and world leaders to take action and join the fight.

Even though Armstrong is no longer the Livestrong Chairman, he knows that his name will always be connected to the foundation.

“We can’t separate,” said Armstrong. “As long as your color is yellow, your name is Livestrong, your work is cancer, and you raise money through bike rides, you will never separate. I’ll say one word and tell me what comes to mind. Livestrong. (Tirico points at Armstrong) It breaks my heart.”

What’s next for Lance Armstrong?

By Graham O'DwyerMay 29, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
Cycling and the Tour de France still hold a place in Lance Armstrong’s life. In an interview with Mike Tirico, Armstrong opened up about his continued connection with the sport, years after his cycling days came to an end.

He currently runs two podcasts; The Move, which covers the Tour de France, cycling, and other endurance sports, and The Forward, which is more of a conversational podcast that discusses anything from politics to art to just life in general. Armstrong has had guests such as Charles Barkley and Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Forward.

“I really believe that they would answer my questions differently than other people, because they see a guy across the table, they know he’s been nuked,” said Armstrong when discussing his guests. “They feel a sense of protection, that I can almost tell this guy anything because he’s been through everything.”

Armstrong still watches the sport as a fan. “I love watching it. I watch it as a fan. I watch it as an analyst,” said Armstrong.

When asked about what is next for him, Armstrong brought up his venture capital fund, Next Ventures, which, according to the firm’s website, “is a new venture capital firm designed to maximize growth opportunities in the exploding sports, fitness, nutrition and wellness markets.”

Although Armstrong is running podcasts and leading a venture capital firm, the most important thing in Armstrong’s life right now is his family, specifically his five children. “It’s the most important thing,” said Armstrong. “It falls on me.”

