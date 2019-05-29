Lance Armstrong still heartbroken after leaving the Livestrong Foundation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lance Armstrong created Livestrong in 1996 and was directly involved with the foundation until 2012 when he resigned as chairman amidst the controversy surrounding his cycling career.

“It didn’t feel good,” said Armstrong, who had seven Tour de France titles stripped in 2012. “Livestrong was a force and we affected great change.”

Livestrong fights for those who are diagnosed, or have survived cancer by providing direct services to anyone affected, and calls on state, national, and world leaders to take action and join the fight.

Even though Armstrong is no longer the Livestrong Chairman, he knows that his name will always be connected to the foundation.

“We can’t separate,” said Armstrong. “As long as your color is yellow, your name is Livestrong, your work is cancer, and you raise money through bike rides, you will never separate. I’ll say one word and tell me what comes to mind. Livestrong. (Tirico points at Armstrong) It breaks my heart.”

