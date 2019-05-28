Ciccone wins grueling Stage 16; Carapaz keeps Giro lead

PONTE DI LEGNO, Italy (AP) Giulio Ciccone of Italy won the toughest stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, while Richard Carapaz remained in the overall lead after another disappointing day for race favorite Primoz Roglic.
Ciccone, who rides for Trek-Segafredo, edged out Czech cyclist Jan Hirt at the end of the grueling mountain leg.
The route had to be altered because of heavy snow on the Passo Gavia and an avalanche risk but still included the daunting climb up the Mortirolo toward the end of a 194-kilometer ride from Lovere to Ponte di Legno.
Fausto Masnada was third, 1 minute, 20 seconds behind the front two and 21 seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali, who leapfrogged Roglic into second in the overall standings.
Nibali is 1:47 behind Carapaz. Roglic slipped to third, 2:09 behind the Ecuadorian cyclist.
The three-week race finishes in Verona on Sunday.
COMO, Italy (AP) Astana rider Dario Cataldo has won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia on a nightmare day for race favorite Primoz Roglic.
The Italian finished the 232-kilometer (144-mile) route from Ivrea to Como in 5 hours, 48 minutes, 15 seconds on Sunday. Mattia Cattaneo was second with the same time, and Simon Yates was 11 seconds behind in third.
Movistar rider Richard Carapaz of Ecuador increased his overall lead from seven to 47 seconds over Roglic, who had to borrow a teammate’s bike during the race. The Slovenian then crashed near the end, hitting a barrier on a turn during the descent of the Civiglio, and crossed the line with cuts on his face around 50 seconds behind Cataldo.
Another race favorite, Vincenzo Nibali, is third overall, 1:47 behind, after finishing sixth.
Sunday’s stage was mainly flat for the first 160 kilometers but had three categorized climbs in the final part of the stage.
Cataldo and Cattaneo had a two-man breakaway.
“I just followed Cattaneo’s attack,” Cataldo said. “Then I was confident in myself. To win a stage at the Giro d’Italia is amazing. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of all my life.”
The end of the stage followed many of the same roads used in the Giro di Lombardia single-day classic
The three-week race ends in Verona on June 2. Monday is a rest day.
COURMAYEUR, Italy (AP) Richard Carapaz of Ecuador won the grueling 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday to move into the overall lead.
Carapaz, who rides for Movistar, attacked with just over 25 kilometers remaining of the 131-kilometer (81-mile) route from Saint-Vincent to Courmayeur in the Valle d’Aosta region near the French border.
The 25-year-old Carapaz made his move with 3 kilometers to go on the penultimate climb of the Colle San Carlo and held off other overall contenders to claim his second win of this year’s race and his third overall.
“The truth is that we used a strategy that was well planned by the team,” Carapaz said. “We knew that I and Mikel Landa were in good form so we had to catch the right moment to attack. I did everything as planned.
“It’s hard to believe that I’m in the Maglia Rosa. It was a dream and I’ve worked hard for this.”
Simon Yates recovered after being dropped on that climb to finish second, 1 minute, 32 seconds behind Carapaz at the end of the stage which featured five climbs and a second successive uphill finish, to the foot of the Monte Bianco Skyway.
Vincenzo Nibali crossed the line in third place, 1:54 behind, with the same time as a number of other overall favorites, including Primoz Roglic.
Carapaz now leads Roglic by seven seconds with Nibali third, 1:47 behind.
Sunday’s 15th stage is mainly flat for the first 160 kilometers but has three categorized climbs in the final part of the 232-kilometer route from Ivrea to Como.
The three-week race ends in Verona on June 2.