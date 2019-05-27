What’s it like to play Nadal at French Open? ‘Rough’

Associated PressMay 27, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Like so many others who have faced Rafael Nadal, Yannick Hanfmann thought he had a plan. Until, that is, tennis’ greatest clay-court player dismantled it stroke by stroke on the red dirt where he has won 11 French Open titles.

“After the first two sets, you’re thinking like, `Damn,”‘ Hanfmann, a German ranked 184th, said after losing 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 on Monday. “It’s rough.”

The 27-year-old former college player at the University of Southern California, who won three qualifying matches to earn the dubious honor of being Nadal’s punching bag in the opening round of the main draw, didn’t make a fool of himself in what was his first career match on the showcase Court Philippe Chatrier.

Indeed, in what would have amounted to a minor earthquake in the arena that is practically Nadal’s backyard had he converted, Hanfmann even had four chances to break the Spaniard in his first service game.

But the experience of facing Nadal for the first time, and at Roland Garros to boot, can do strange things to the uninitiated.

Before the first point was played, as the players broke away from their pre-match photo session with two kids at the net, Hanfmann stuck out a hand, looking for a shake. Later, even he couldn’t explain why he had done it, and not waited until the end of the match, as is traditional. Had Nadal blanked him, the memes could have gone viral. Thankfully, the winner of 17 major titles didn’t leave Hanfmann hanging and instead took his outstretched hand.

“That was weird. I don’t know what I was doing, to be honest. I was a bit out of it there,” Hanfmann said. “I saw him shaking this kid’s hand and the ref’s hand and I then stuck out my hand. I don’t know why.”

Looking ahead, the one hour and 57 minutes of tennis in a brisk breeze didn’t reveal any hitherto unknown secrets about how Nadal is feeling in his pursuit again this year of the Musketeers’ cup. After his unsteady first game, the 32-year-old was not pressed hard or long enough to gauge much about what the next two weeks might have in store.

But Hanfmann got some answers.

Having only ever watched Nadal, he’d been curious to find out for himself exactly what it feels like to be on the receiving end of the left-hander’s fiercely spun shots.

Well, now he knows.

“That was kind of cool,” Hanfmann said, showing he can put a positive spin on things, too. “It just comes off the ground really fast and high, fast high balls. You think you’re set up for it, with the backhand or forehand or whatever, but then you’re still on the back foot and maybe mishit it a little because it’s very spinny.”

And like so many of Nadal’s opponents, he also was struck by just how hard it is to unsettle him.

“You just feel like, `OK, here I played a great shot,’ but then there’s a great answer from him,” Hanfmann said.

Roger Federer’s first-round opponent, 74th-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, said the same sort of thing after losing 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to the 20-time major champion.

And top-seeded Novak Djokovic made light work Monday of his first-round match, a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Hubert Hurkacz, ranked No. 44, from Poland.

The consolation?

Once the sting of defeat has gone, all three will have a story to tell.

“In a couple weeks, years, of course,” Hanfmann said. “Yeah, I mean, to play him and, you know, now I know how it feels, kind of. You know, to have a guy like him, he has such a unique game on clay.”

Wozniacki goes from perfect in 1st set to French Open loss

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 27, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Caroline Wozniacki went from playing a perfect set to start her French Open campaign to quickly fading away against an opponent who had never previously won a Grand Slam match.

In a performance emblematic of a difficult season, Wozniacki, a former No. 1 and last year’s Australian Open champion, lost Monday in the first round at Roland Garros 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 to 68th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

“Definitely wasn’t the best match I’ve ever played,” said the 13th-seeded Wozniacki, who had only 15 winners to Kudermetova’s 40.

The way-up-then-way-down showing by Wozniacki stretched her losing streak to four matches and dropped her 2019 record to 9-8.

Another past Grand Slam champion dropped out of the field Monday when two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open because of an injured left forearm.

The left-hander said the arm had been bothering her for some time and during practice Sunday, “suddenly I felt the pain.”

“I went to have an MRI, and, yeah, unfortunately I have a tear in my forearm, which is not great,” said Kvitova, who hopes to be ready for the start of Wimbledon on July 1.

In other action early Monday, No. 32 men’s seed Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. lost to Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, and No. 18 women’s seed Julia Goerges of Germany was beaten 7-5, 6-1 by Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. Other winners in the women’s draw included No. 4 Kiki Bertens, No. 8 Ash Barty and No. 26 Johanna Konta.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams – owners of a combined total of 55 major championships – were scheduled to play, one after another, on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Wozniacki’s preparation for Paris had been hampered by an injured left calf, which was heavily wrapped Monday, but she said that was not an issue against her 22-year-old opponent. The Danish player also said she was not bothered by her rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune condition that can cause pain and swelling in the wrist and other joints.

“I played really well in the first set. I played aggressive. I played the way I wanted to play. And then I think she got very lucky at the start of the second set and took advantage of the opportunities she got,” Wozniacki said, her chin resting on her left hand. “And then I think I just lost a little steam in the end.”

She made only three unforced errors in that opening set, but 18 over the last two.

Wozniacki’s results have not been the sort she is accustomed to. She made it to the quarterfinals and the fourth round in Paris in the last two years.

“You want to win, you’re competitive, you work hard and you want to see results. So, it hasn’t been a great year for me so far. And I’m just going to try and work hard and try to turn that around. Right now, there’s not much I can do about the first six months of the season. I had some good weeks where I felt great, and then I’ve had some weeks where I’ve been sick and some weeks where I’ve been injured,” Wozniacki said.

“I just have to try and stay positive, and obviously it’s not as easy to stay positive when things aren’t going your way. But I think that’s when you really need to – and you need to just keep grinding.”

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The Latest: Nadal cruises past German qualifier

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 27, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has made light work of qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round.

The 11-time champion at Roland Garros saved four break points in his first service game on Court Philippe Chatrier but was never troubled again by the 184th-ranked German, who was playing for the first time in the French Open main draw.

Nadal later praised the refurbished showcase court where he won his 11 French titles, calling it “very beautiful.”

3:45 p.m.

After throwing up twice on the court, Frances Tiafoe says he was “very depleted” for the fifth set of a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 first-round loss to Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.

Tiafoe, at No. 32 the only American seeded in the men’s draw, was coming off his best Grand Slam showing, a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open.

He said he didn’t think he had food poisoning because he felt fine before the match: “Throwing up during the match isn’t something that normally happens to me … I threw up again when I went to the locker room after the third set. The fifth-set result obviously came to that because (I) was obviously very depleted and had nothing really in me. It was tough to end like that.”

In another instance of an American losing to a Serbian in five sets, Denis Kudla was beaten 6-0, 6-7 (7), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 by Miomir Kecmanovic.

Also, 12th-seeded Daniil Medvedev wasted a two-set lead in a 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 loss to Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.

1:40 p.m.

Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki wasted a perfect start when she lost 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 to 68th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the opening match of the day on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Wozniacki’s record this year dropped to 9-8 after her fourth straight loss – including first-round defeats in Madrid and Rome – since reaching the final of a clay-court event in Charleston, South Carolina, last month.

The 13th-ranked Wozniacki announced in October that she has rheumatoid arthritis.

The match marked Kudermetova’s debut in the main draw at Roland Garros and the biggest win of her career in terms of ranking. The Russian player hit a whopping 40 winners to Wozniacki’s 15.

11:10 a.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the French Open ahead of her first-round match because of an injured left forearm.

The No. 6-seeded Kvitova tweeted Monday that she has been dealing with pain for a few weeks.

An MRI on Sunday night confirmed a Grade 2 tear, which she said “could get a lot worse” if she played.

She had been due to face Sorana Cirstea on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Kvitova was replaced in the draw by Kaja Juvan, an 18-year-old from Slovenia who lost in qualifying and will be making her Grand Slam debut.

Play has started at Roland Garros on Day 2 of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

9 a.m.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams – owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles – are all in action on Day 2 at the French Open.

Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros.

Nadal begins Monday against Yannick Hanfmann, a German qualifier who played tennis at Southern California and whose career Grand Slam record is 0-1. Nadal seeks his record-extending 12th championship in Paris, the most for any man or woman at any major tournament.

Djokovic, whose first-round opponent is Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, eyes a fourth consecutive Grand Slam trophy, something only one man has managed in the past 45 years: Djokovic himself.

And Williams, who starts against Vitalia Diatchenko, renews her quest for a 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history.

Other past Grand Slam champs in action on a busy day include Stan Wawrinka and Caroline Wozniacki.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports