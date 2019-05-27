The Latest: Nadal cruises past German qualifier

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PARIS (AP) The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has made light work of qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round.

The 11-time champion at Roland Garros saved four break points in his first service game on Court Philippe Chatrier but was never troubled again by the 184th-ranked German, who was playing for the first time in the French Open main draw.

Nadal later praised the refurbished showcase court where he won his 11 French titles, calling it “very beautiful.”

—

3:45 p.m.

After throwing up twice on the court, Frances Tiafoe says he was “very depleted” for the fifth set of a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 first-round loss to Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.

Tiafoe, at No. 32 the only American seeded in the men’s draw, was coming off his best Grand Slam showing, a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open.

He said he didn’t think he had food poisoning because he felt fine before the match: “Throwing up during the match isn’t something that normally happens to me … I threw up again when I went to the locker room after the third set. The fifth-set result obviously came to that because (I) was obviously very depleted and had nothing really in me. It was tough to end like that.”

In another instance of an American losing to a Serbian in five sets, Denis Kudla was beaten 6-0, 6-7 (7), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 by Miomir Kecmanovic.

Also, 12th-seeded Daniil Medvedev wasted a two-set lead in a 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 loss to Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.

—

1:40 p.m.

Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki wasted a perfect start when she lost 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 to 68th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the opening match of the day on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Wozniacki’s record this year dropped to 9-8 after her fourth straight loss – including first-round defeats in Madrid and Rome – since reaching the final of a clay-court event in Charleston, South Carolina, last month.

The 13th-ranked Wozniacki announced in October that she has rheumatoid arthritis.

The match marked Kudermetova’s debut in the main draw at Roland Garros and the biggest win of her career in terms of ranking. The Russian player hit a whopping 40 winners to Wozniacki’s 15.

—

11:10 a.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the French Open ahead of her first-round match because of an injured left forearm.

The No. 6-seeded Kvitova tweeted Monday that she has been dealing with pain for a few weeks.

An MRI on Sunday night confirmed a Grade 2 tear, which she said “could get a lot worse” if she played.

She had been due to face Sorana Cirstea on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Kvitova was replaced in the draw by Kaja Juvan, an 18-year-old from Slovenia who lost in qualifying and will be making her Grand Slam debut.

Play has started at Roland Garros on Day 2 of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

—

9 a.m.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams – owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles – are all in action on Day 2 at the French Open.

Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros.

Nadal begins Monday against Yannick Hanfmann, a German qualifier who played tennis at Southern California and whose career Grand Slam record is 0-1. Nadal seeks his record-extending 12th championship in Paris, the most for any man or woman at any major tournament.

Djokovic, whose first-round opponent is Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, eyes a fourth consecutive Grand Slam trophy, something only one man has managed in the past 45 years: Djokovic himself.

And Williams, who starts against Vitalia Diatchenko, renews her quest for a 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history.

Other past Grand Slam champs in action on a busy day include Stan Wawrinka and Caroline Wozniacki.

—

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports