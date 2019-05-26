Getty Images

Cataldo wins Giro Stage 15 as Roglic crashes on borrowed bike

Associated PressMay 26, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
COMO, Italy (AP) Astana rider Dario Cataldo has won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia on a nightmare day for race favorite Primoz Roglic.

The Italian finished the 232-kilometer (144-mile) route from Ivrea to Como in 5 hours, 48 minutes, 15 seconds on Sunday. Mattia Cattaneo was second with the same time, and Simon Yates was 11 seconds behind in third.

Movistar rider Richard Carapaz of Ecuador increased his overall lead from seven to 47 seconds over Roglic, who had to borrow a teammate’s bike during the race. The Slovenian then crashed near the end, hitting a barrier on a turn during the descent of the Civiglio, and crossed the line with cuts on his face around 50 seconds behind Cataldo.

Another race favorite, Vincenzo Nibali, is third overall, 1:47 behind, after finishing sixth.

Sunday’s stage was mainly flat for the first 160 kilometers but had three categorized climbs in the final part of the stage.

Cataldo and Cattaneo had a two-man breakaway.

“I just followed Cattaneo’s attack,” Cataldo said. “Then I was confident in myself. To win a stage at the Giro d’Italia is amazing. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of all my life.”

The end of the stage followed many of the same roads used in the Giro di Lombardia single-day classic

The three-week race ends in Verona on June 2. Monday is a rest day.

Carapaz wins Stage 14 to take overall lead of Giro d’Italia

Associated PressMay 25, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT
COURMAYEUR, Italy (AP) Richard Carapaz of Ecuador won the grueling 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday to move into the overall lead.

Carapaz, who rides for Movistar, attacked with just over 25 kilometers remaining of the 131-kilometer (81-mile) route from Saint-Vincent to Courmayeur in the Valle d’Aosta region near the French border.

The 25-year-old Carapaz made his move with 3 kilometers to go on the penultimate climb of the Colle San Carlo and held off other overall contenders to claim his second win of this year’s race and his third overall.

“The truth is that we used a strategy that was well planned by the team,” Carapaz said. “We knew that I and Mikel Landa were in good form so we had to catch the right moment to attack. I did everything as planned.

“It’s hard to believe that I’m in the Maglia Rosa. It was a dream and I’ve worked hard for this.”

Simon Yates recovered after being dropped on that climb to finish second, 1 minute, 32 seconds behind Carapaz at the end of the stage which featured five climbs and a second successive uphill finish, to the foot of the Monte Bianco Skyway.

Vincenzo Nibali crossed the line in third place, 1:54 behind, with the same time as a number of other overall favorites, including Primoz Roglic.

Carapaz now leads Roglic by seven seconds with Nibali third, 1:47 behind.

Sunday’s 15th stage is mainly flat for the first 160 kilometers but has three categorized climbs in the final part of the 232-kilometer route from Ivrea to Como.

The three-week race ends in Verona on June 2.

Zakarin wins 1st mountain-top finish of Giro; Polanc leads

Associated PressMay 24, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
CERESOLE REALE, Italy (AP) Russian rider Ilnur Zakarin won the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia with a solo attack up to the race’s first big mountain-top finish, and Jan Polanc held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey Friday.

Zakarin, who rides for Team Katusha Alpecin, required more than 5+ hours to complete the 196-kilometer (122-mile) route from Pinerolo to Ceresole Reale near Turin. It was the third Grand Tour stage win of Zakarin’s career, having also won stages in the 2015 Giro and 2016 Tour de France.

The route featured three major climbs, including a grueling ascent to Ceresole Reale between banks of snow lining the road.

Zakarin was part of an early breakaway and then accelerated away from Mikel Nieve in the final kilometers. Nieve crossed second, 35 seconds behind, and Mikel Landa finished third, 1:20 behind.

Overall favorites Primoz Roglic and Vincenzo Nibali finished in a two-man group in seventh and eighth, respectively, both nearly three minutes behind Zakarin.

Roglic and Nibali finished well ahead of Polanc, who took the lead on Thursday.

Polanc now leads Roglic by 2:25 with Zakarin third, 2:56 behind, Bauke Mollema fourth and Nibali fifth.

“We knew the last climb will be really hard,” Zakarin said through a translator. “I didn’t have a plan for the climb. I did my best and this is the result. The ambition is to be in the top five and now it is possible.”

Landa, who has gained time on the other overall favorites for two consecutive days, is eighth. Miguel Angel Lopez had a mechanical problem with his chain on the final climb and trails by 7:48.

Team Ineos rider Tao Geoghegan Hart of Britain crashed out while in an early breakaway.

Stage 14 on Saturday is another grueling mountain leg, featuring five climbs and another uphill finish along the 131-kilometer route from Saint-Vincent to Courmayeur in the Valle d’Aosta region near the French border.

The three-week race ends in Verona on June 2.

