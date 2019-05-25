Ukrainian teenager Yastremska wins clay title in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, France (AP) Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska beat Caroline Garcia 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (3) to win the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Saturday in the longest final of the WTA season.
Yastremska wasted two match points in the second set and saved one in the third before closing out the encounter in 2 hours, 58 minutes.
It’s the third title in eight months for the 19-year-old Yastremska, who also won in Hong Kong and Thailand, and the first of her career on clay.
At the French Open, which starts on Sunday, Yastremska opens against 28th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.
Garcia, who is seeded 24th at Roland Garros, will meet Mona Barthel.
GENEVA (AP) Alexander Zverev saved two match points after waiting out two long rain delays to win his first title this season, beating Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) in the Geneva Open final on Saturday.
Fifth-ranked Zverev clinched when Jarry sent a forehand long after more than 2 1/2 hours on court and almost six hours after play began.
It was the German’s 11th career title, worth 90,000 euros ($101,000) prize money, and first since November at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.
Zverev struggled through a second set interrupted by two rain delays of at least an hour before 75th-ranked Jarry levelled.
The Chilean has lost both finals he reached on tour. His next opponent, at the French Open that begins on Sunday, is eighth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro.
LYON, France (AP) French veteran Benoit Paire denied Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime his first ATP title in a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.
It’s the second clay-court title in two months for the 51st-ranked Paire, who also raised the trophy in Marrakech, Morocco, in April.
Paire, whose only other career title came four years ago at the Swedish Open, improved to 12-3 on clay this season entering the French Open, which begins on Sunday.
“I expect a lot for Roland Garros now,” said Paire, who opens against Marius Copil in Paris.
“(I want to) win a lot of matches. … If physically I feel 100 percent, I hope I can go to the second week because for a Slam it would be my first time in Paris, so that’s my goal.”
It was the first career loss in Lyon for the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who won a challenger tournament the last two years in the city.
Auger-Aliassime is ranked a career-high 28th this week.