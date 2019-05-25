Paire beats Canadian teen Auger-Aliassime in Lyon Open final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LYON, France (AP) French veteran Benoit Paire denied Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime his first ATP title in a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.

It’s the second clay-court title in two months for the 51st-ranked Paire, who also raised the trophy in Marrakech, Morocco, in April.

Paire, whose only other career title came four years ago at the Swedish Open, improved to 12-3 on clay this season entering the French Open, which begins on Sunday.

“I expect a lot for Roland Garros now,” said Paire, who opens against Marius Copil in Paris.

“(I want to) win a lot of matches. … If physically I feel 100 percent, I hope I can go to the second week because for a Slam it would be my first time in Paris, so that’s my goal.”

It was the first career loss in Lyon for the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who won a challenger tournament the last two years in the city.

Auger-Aliassime is ranked a career-high 28th this week.