Nick Kyrgios withdraws from French Open

PARIS (AP) After a tantrum in Italy last week, Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the French Open on Friday.
The reason for the Australian player’s withdrawal was not immediately clear.
Last week at the Italian Open, the 36th-ranked Kyrgios was defaulted and fined during his second-round match after an outburst of rage. Trailing against Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud, Kyrgios slammed his racket to the clay and kicked a water bottle. Then he picked up a white chair and flung it onto the court.
Kyrgios was fined and lost ATP points but escaped suspension and was expected to play in Paris.
His withdrawal came only days after Kyrgios posted a video online in which he said the French Open “sucks” when compared to Wimbledon, where he trained recently.
In 2015, Kyrgios insulted Stan Wawrinka with crude remarks during a match in Montreal. He was fined $12,500 and given a suspended 28-day ban. He also attracted criticism for deciding not to play at the Olympics because of a spat with an Australian team official, and for firing back at retired players who have offered advice.
Kyrgios was due to start his Roland Garros campaign against Cameron Norrie of Britain in the first round.
GENEVA (AP) Alexander Zverev saved two match points after waiting out two long rain delays to win his first title this season, beating Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) in the Geneva Open final on Saturday.
Fifth-ranked Zverev clinched when Jarry sent a forehand long after more than 2 1/2 hours on court and almost six hours after play began.
It was the German’s 11th career title, worth 90,000 euros ($101,000) prize money, and first since November at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.
Zverev struggled through a second set interrupted by two rain delays of at least an hour before 75th-ranked Jarry levelled.
The Chilean has lost both finals he reached on tour. His next opponent, at the French Open that begins on Sunday, is eighth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro.
STRASBOURG, France (AP) Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska beat Caroline Garcia 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (3) to win the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Saturday in the longest final of the WTA season.
Yastremska wasted two match points in the second set and saved one in the third before closing out the encounter in 2 hours, 58 minutes.
It’s the third title in eight months for the 19-year-old Yastremska, who also won in Hong Kong and Thailand, and the first of her career on clay.
At the French Open, which starts on Sunday, Yastremska opens against 28th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.
Garcia, who is seeded 24th at Roland Garros, will meet Mona Barthel.