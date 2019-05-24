Garcia wins all-French matchup to reach Strasbourg semifinal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

STRASBOURG, France (AP) Fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia won an all-French matchup against Chloe Paquet to reach the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg tournament on Friday.

Garcia won 6-3, 6-4 and will battle for the title with No. 6 seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

The 2016 champion hit 11 aces and did not face a break point as she stayed unbeaten in three matches against Paquet.

Yastremska upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4.