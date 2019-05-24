Garcia wins all-French matchup to reach Strasbourg semifinal

STRASBOURG, France (AP) Fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia won an all-French matchup against Chloe Paquet to reach the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg tournament on Friday.
Garcia won 6-3, 6-4 and will battle for the title with No. 6 seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.
The 2016 champion hit 11 aces and did not face a break point as she stayed unbeaten in three matches against Paquet.
Yastremska upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4.
GENEVA (AP) Alexander Zverev saved two match points after waiting out two long rain delays to win his first title this season, beating Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) in the Geneva Open final on Saturday.
Fifth-ranked Zverev clinched when Jarry sent a forehand long after more than 2 1/2 hours on court and almost six hours after play began.
It was the German’s 11th career title, worth 90,000 euros ($101,000) prize money, and first since November at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.
Zverev struggled through a second set interrupted by two rain delays of at least an hour before 75th-ranked Jarry levelled.
The Chilean has lost both finals he reached on tour. His next opponent, at the French Open that begins on Sunday, is eighth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro.
—
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
STRASBOURG, France (AP) Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska beat Caroline Garcia 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (3) to win the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Saturday in the longest final of the WTA season.
Yastremska wasted two match points in the second set and saved one in the third before closing out the encounter in 2 hours, 58 minutes.
It’s the third title in eight months for the 19-year-old Yastremska, who also won in Hong Kong and Thailand, and the first of her career on clay.
At the French Open, which starts on Sunday, Yastremska opens against 28th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.
Garcia, who is seeded 24th at Roland Garros, will meet Mona Barthel.