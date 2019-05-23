How to watch 103rd Indy 500 on NBC Sports

By Keenan SlusherMay 23, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Thirty-three drivers. 200 laps. 500 miles. One bottle of cold milk.

The 103rd running of the Indy 500 airs on Sunday, May 26 at 11 a.m. ET for the first time ever on NBC and the NBC Sports app. Mike Tirico will be the host for NBC Sports’ inaugural coverage of one of the biggest spectacles in racing and will also be joined by the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick.

Last year’s race was won by Will Power and this year’s edition will feature drivers James Hinchcliffe, Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Fernando Alonso, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti, and many more.

Don’t miss out on any of the exciting action! Here’s everything you need to know for racing at the Brickyard on NBC, NBCSN, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

When is Indy 500 qualifying?

Find out who will lead the field of 33 to the green flag for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 with qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18 through Sunday, May 19.

What is Carb Day and when is it?

It’s racing. It’s rock and roll. It’s Carb Day! On Friday, May 24 Indianapolis Motor Speedway will throw a party filled with racing and music, featuring the final practice for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, the Freedom 100, the Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition, and the Carb Day Concert, headlined by Foreigner and Kool & the Gang.

When is the Indy 500 and how do I watch?

The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and streaming on the NBC Sports app.

IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar fans can also watch every qualifying, practice, race, and more, live and commercial-free and on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold IndyCar pass.

The full schedule of events can be seen below:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
May 14 11 a.m. Indy 500 Practice NBC Sports Gold
May 15 11 a.m. Indy 500 Practice NBC Sports Gold
May 16 11 a.m. Indy 500 Practice NBC Sports Gold
May 17 11 a.m. Indy 500 Practice NBC Sports Gold
May 18 8 a.m. Indy 500 Practice NBC Sports Gold
11 a.m. Indy 500 Qualifying NBC Sports Gold
5 p.m. Indy 500 Qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
May 19 10:15 a.m. Indy 500 Practice NBC Sports Gold
May 24 11 a.m. Indy 500 Carb Day NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
1 p.m. IndyLights – Firestone 100 NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
2 p.m. Indy 500 Carb Day NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
May 25 11:45 a.m. Indy 500 Parade NBC Sports Gold
May 27 7:30 p.m. Red Carpet/Indy 500 Victory Banquet NBC Sports Gold

Indy 500: Favorite Rossi tries to defy first-time winner trend

AP Photo
OddsSharkMay 24, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Starting on the pole, starting inside the top five or being a past winner is no predictor of who will win the Indianapolis 500, and favorite Alexander Rossi is only one of those three things. Rossi, who won IndyCar’s showcase race in 2016, is the +800 favorite on the odds to win the 2018 Indianapolis 500 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Four of the last five editions of “The Greatest Spectacle In Racing,” which is scheduled for Sunday, have featured a first-time winner. The pole-sitter has not won in the last eight years and only twice in this span has the champion been in the first five cars on the starting grid at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Another wild card is that IndyCar has switched to a new aerodynamic package, which could lead to less passing. Rossi is starting in the 11th and final row, which might be a red flag about his chance of taking the checkered flag.

Nine of the top 11 racers in the grid will be in Chevrolets, so that might be a good place to start with narrowing down to a driver (or two). Three-time winner Helio Castroneves (+1000) is a solid second favorite on the Indianapolis 500 odds, but he is starting behind Penske teammates Simon Pagenaud (+1200), Josef Newgarden (+1000) and Will Power (+1000), who are respectively 2-3-4 on the grid after being among the Fast Nine from qualifying.

Power has the mantel of being the best driver on the circuit who has yet to win the Indianapolis 500 and many motorsports observers believe it is just a matter of when the 27-year-old Newgarden ends up drinking the celebratory milk in Victory Lane. Pagenaud, however, has never finished higher than eighth.

Pole-sitter Ed Carpenter (+1200) has not had a top-10 finish in 10 years, so it might be best to fade him in outright winner props. Sebastien Bourdais (+1200) has already achieved a victory by coming back strongly on the circuit after a crash at Indianapolis last year but winning has a too-good-to-be-true air.

If bettors want to go with a consistent veteran who offers a big payoff, Tony Kanaan (+1500) is a past winner who has finished in the top 10 eight times.

Danica Patrick (+2500) will start from Row 3 for the last race of her trailblazing career. While it is her first IndyCar race in seven years, the skew of practice time should offset the rust and give her a reasonable shot at a top-10 finish.

Among the high-risk, high-reward darkhorses, veteran Charlie Kimball (+3000) has two top-five finishes in the race to his name and, yes, he drives a Chevrolet. Another sleeper is Spencer Pigot (+4000), who is starting in Row 2 and had the sixth-fastest qualifying speed of the Fast Nine.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Scott Dixon slight favorite in Indianapolis 500

OddsSharkMay 26, 2017, 12:58 AM EDT
Recent history shows being the pole-sitter may not foreshadow who wins the Indianapolis 500, but being among the fastest in qualifying is essential to being the one who sips the milk in Victory Lane.

Scott Dixon, who had the fastest qualifying times since 1996 in open-wheel racing’s signature event, has both the pole and top odds to win the Indy 500 at +600 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. However, none of the last seven pole-sitters have gone on to win the race. Eleven of the last 14 champions, though, were in the Fast Nine, which is the name given to those who were in the group that earned the opportunity to fight for pole position.

The race takes place on Sunday.

Dixon has an Indy 500 win (in 2008) to his credit and has steadily been a top-five finisher in the IndyCar Series this season. There is more value to be had with Formula One convert Fernando Alonso (+800) and Will Power (+800), who will respectively start in Rows 2 and 3. Alonso, of course, has never handled an IndyCar among other drivers, but has impressed all month and was fifth-fastest in qualifying.

Power won the 2017 IndyCar Grand Prix at the same track on May 13, but is starting ninth. Neither Power nor any of the Team Penske drivers were impressive during qualifying, as teammates Helio Castroneves (+1000), Juan Pablo Montoya (+1200) and Josef Newgarden (+1500) are all starting well back in the field. Newgarden, who will start in Row 8, is one of the most consistent drivers in the series.

Owner-driver Ed Carpenter (+1500) and defending champion Alexander Rossi (+1500) will start in Row 1 with Dixon. Carpenter has had only one top-10 finish in his last seven attempts in this race, but certainly could be in contention. There has been a run on Rossi picks since he qualified third, as he was listed at +2900 before qualifying due to having finished no higher than fifth in any race since his unexpected win last Memorial Day weekend.

The rest of the fastest nine is rounded out by Marco Andretti (+1200) and Tony Kanaan (+1200), Takuma Sato (+1500) and JR Hildebrand (+3000). Picking Andretti at online gambling sites means going against the ‘Andretti curse,’ as the famed racing family is a combined one-for-71 in the race. Hildebrand is a one-time runner-up (2011) and was sixth in the 2016 race.