How to watch 103rd Indy 500 on NBC Sports

Thirty-three drivers. 200 laps. 500 miles. One bottle of cold milk.

The 103rd running of the Indy 500 airs on Sunday, May 26 at 11 a.m. ET for the first time ever on NBC and the NBC Sports app. Mike Tirico will be the host for NBC Sports’ inaugural coverage of one of the biggest spectacles in racing and will also be joined by the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick.

Last year’s race was won by Will Power and this year’s edition will feature drivers James Hinchcliffe, Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Fernando Alonso, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti, and many more.

Don’t miss out on any of the exciting action! Here’s everything you need to know for racing at the Brickyard on NBC, NBCSN, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

When is Indy 500 qualifying?

Find out who will lead the field of 33 to the green flag for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 with qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18 through Sunday, May 19.

What is Carb Day and when is it?

It’s racing. It’s rock and roll. It’s Carb Day! On Friday, May 24 Indianapolis Motor Speedway will throw a party filled with racing and music, featuring the final practice for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, the Freedom 100, the Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition, and the Carb Day Concert, headlined by Foreigner and Kool & the Gang.

When is the Indy 500 and how do I watch?

The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and streaming on the NBC Sports app.

IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar fans can also watch every qualifying, practice, race, and more, live and commercial-free and on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold IndyCar pass.

The full schedule of events can be seen below: