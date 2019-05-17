Point of Honor fulfills favorite role, wins Black-Eyed Susan

BALTIMORE (AP) Point of Honor took charge with a burst from the outside and held off Ulele to win the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday.
Fulfilling her role as the favorite, Point of Honor rallied marvelously for jockey Javier Castellano and prevailed in a duel to the wire by a half-length.
Point of Honor paid $7.80, $4.60 and $3.20 in this Grade 2 race for 3-year-old fillies. It was her third win in four career races.
With jockey Irad Ortiz aboard, Cookie Dough bolted from the gate and led for much of the race before falling behind the fast-closing Point of Honor and Ulele.
Earlier, the death of a horse on the track marred the second-biggest day of racing at Pimlico Race Course. In the eighth race, Congrats Gal collapsed following the conclusion of the Miss Preakness Stakes and was pronounced dead after being treated on the scene.
Covfefe won the eight-horse race for 3-year-old fillies. Owned by Charles Biggs, Congrats Gal was sired by A.P. Indy. She had a 3-1-1 record going into the race with winnings of $134,740.
The Preakness on Saturday will be run without the Kentucky Derby winner for the first time since 1996, ending any prospects for a Triple Crown.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maximum Security owner Gary West has issued a multimillion dollar challenge to the owners of four horses that benefited from his horse’s historic disqualification in the Kentucky Derby.
In a statement released Friday, West says he’ll pay each of those owners $5 million apiece if Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy or Bodexpress finish ahead of Maximum Security in the next race against him through the end of the year.
West offered an alternate possibility of a $1.86 million wager — the winner’s share for the Kentucky Derby.
Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Derby on May 4 but was disqualified for interference and placed 17th. Country House, who finished second, was elevated to first, War of Will from eighth to seventh, Bodexpress from 14th to 13th and Long Range Toddy from 17th to 16th.
West and his wife, Mary, filed a lawsuit this week against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and stewards over the first disqualification of a Derby winner in the race’s 145-year history.
The Wests elected not to run Maximum Security in the Preakness. War of Will and Bodexpress are in the field.