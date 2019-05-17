Maximum Security owner challenges horses helped by Derby DQ

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maximum Security owner Gary West has issued a multimillion dollar challenge to the owners of four horses that benefited from his horse’s historic disqualification in the Kentucky Derby.
In a statement released Friday, West says he’ll pay each of those owners $5 million apiece if Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy or Bodexpress finish ahead of Maximum Security in the next race against him through the end of the year.
West offered an alternate possibility of a $1.86 million wager — the winner’s share for the Kentucky Derby.
Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Derby on May 4 but was disqualified for interference and placed 17th. Country House, who finished second, was elevated to first, War of Will from eighth to seventh, Bodexpress from 14th to 13th and Long Range Toddy from 17th to 16th.
West and his wife, Mary, filed a lawsuit this week against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and stewards over the first disqualification of a Derby winner in the race’s 145-year history.
The Wests elected not to run Maximum Security in the Preakness. War of Will and Bodexpress are in the field.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Maximum Security jockey Luis Saez has appealed his 15-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
He says the stewards’ penalty for failing to control the horse in the Kentucky Derby is “unduly harsh and not supportable by facts and law.” The rider also seeks to stay his suspension pending appeal to fulfill riding commitments.
Maximum Security was first across the line at the Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4 before stewards disqualified the colt to 17th for impeding the paths of several horses. Stewards suspended Saez this week after ruling that he did not “make the proper effort to maintain a straight course” and caused the interference and disqualification. The suspension covers racing dates from May 23 to June 14.
Saez’s appeal filed Wednesday states that under Kentucky racing law, a foul is not determined as chargeable to the jockey. The filing also says the law requires “intent, carelessness and/or incompetence,” and adds that was not determined by stewards.
BALTIMORE — Long shot Market King has been cleared by officials to race in the Preakness on Saturday.
Market King had been on the veterinarian’s list in Kentucky after being scratched before the Pat Day Mile on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 4. He was entered in the Preakness on the condition that he’d only run if he passed the adequate tests to be removed from the list, and those results came back satisfactory on Thursday.
“He’s off the list and good to go,” Kentucky Horse Racing Commission equine medical director Dr. Mary Scollay told The Associated Press by phone.
The D. Wayne Lukas-trained Market King arrived at Pimlico Race Course on Tuesday and trained each of the past two mornings. Lukas borrowed trainer friend Bob Baffert’s exercise rider for Market King’s workout Thursday morning and said his horse appeared to be in great shape.
“He’s doing well,” Lukas said. “He’s done everything I’ve asked of him. He’s doing very well. He shipped in here beautifully and everything. He’s doing well. He’s very alert.”
Market King last ran in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 6 and finished 11th. He’s a 30-1 shot in a 13-horse field at the Preakness, but that’s not much of a disincentive for Lukas, who has won the race six times and often by surprise.
“I’m 30-1 every year here,” Lukas said. “We’ve had great luck here. Bob and I both train a lot alike and we’ve got 13 or 14 of them in between us. We train a lot alike and I think that our style of training lends itself well to this type of race and this track.”
Lukas has been up front that he isn’t sure whether Market King can handle the 1-3/16 mile distance of the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. The 83-year-old wonders if Market King might be a really good horse to run a mile but is taking a chance because of how the Preakness sets up.
“I never was realistic when I first came here, but I’m getting better at it,” Lukas said. “But if you’re going to stretch a horse and see if they can run it, this is the best place. This track lends itself to maybe speed holding on a little longer. So we’ll try.”