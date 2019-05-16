AP Photo

Masnada wins stage 6 of Giro, Conti takes overall lead

Associated PressMay 16, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
SAN GIOVANNI ROTONDO, Italy (AP) Fausto Masnada of Italy claimed his first victory in a Grand Tour by winning the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday while compatriot Valerio Conti seized the overall lead from Primoz Roglic, who was involved in an early crash.

The Italian duo were in a two-man breakaway for nearly 30 kilometers and Conti then allowed Masnada to grab the stage win without contesting the sprint, knowing he would take over the leader’s pink jersey.

“It’s a lot of joy. I’m really happy. I knew I was on form but winning a stage is really difficult and I did it,” said Masnada, who rides for Androni. “I want to dedicate this win to my uncle who died just before I left for the Giro. I managed to see him and I promised him I would get a stage win for him and I did.”

The two had pulled away from an original 12-man breakaway which went early on the 238-kilometer (148-mile) route from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo after a crash slowed down the peloton briefly.

Roglic, who had worn the maglia rosa since winning the opening time trial on Saturday, was involved in the crash but the Slovenian cyclist was not seriously injured. However, he did tear his shorts and had scratches and cuts on his right buttock.

Jose Rojas finished third, 38 seconds behind Masnada.

Roglic and the other major favorites crossed the line more than seven minutes behind Conti and are now more than five minutes behind the UAE Team Emirates cyclist in the overall standings.

Conti is 1 minute, 41 seconds ahead of compatriot Giovanni Carboni and 2:09 ahead of Nans Peters of France.

The 26-year-old Conti will be the first Italian to wear the maglia rosa since Vincenzo Nibali in 2016 – the year he went on to claim his second Giro title.

“I was targeting both stage win and maglia rosa but Fausto Masnada is an incredibly strong rider,” Conti said. “I’m very happy with what I got. For an Italian rider, it’s fantastic. This is my first time leading a stage race. I’m thrilled.”

Friday’s seventh stage is a hilly, 185-kilometer route from Vasto to L’Aquila.

The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.

Race jury give van Garderen lead back in Tour of California

Associated PressMay 15, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT
MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) Tejay van Garderen thought he had lost his overall race lead in the Tour of California after a string of bad luck in the final couple of miles Wednesday.

The race jury gave it right back a couple hours later.

Tour organizers issued a controversial statement that said a major crash near the finish that held up van Garderen and many other top contenders would be treated “such that all riders affected by the incident and the road blockage will receive the field time,” effectively giving van Garderen the lead back.

That rule is designed to protect overall leaders from the chaos that comes in the final 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) of a race, when sprints often lead to crashes. But the crash in California occurred just outside of the 3-kilometer-to-go mark, putting the decision of the commissaires into a harsh spotlight.

They did not provide the reasoning behind their decision.

Regardless, it meant that rather than falling to 13th place and 47 seconds behind Kasper Asgreen for the race lead, van Garderen kept his yellow jersey by 6 seconds over Gianni Moscon – a rider who also was held up by the pileup.

“When they told me I was back in yellow, I was surprised,” van Garderen said. “I thought it was bad luck, and then they decided to give us the time from the crash because we were back on. I just have to applaud their decision.”

It didn’t change the fact that Fabio Jakobsen won the stage with an inspired uphill sprint, the third straight for his Deceuninck Quick-Step team this week – all by different riders. Or that Jasper Philipsen finished second on the stage to give embattled UAE Team Emirates something positive, and that three-time world champion Peter Sagan took third to assume the sprinter’s green jersey.

It changed just about everything else, though.

“Sometimes the cards fall your way,” van Garderen said.

Emirates pressed on Wednesday without climbing specialist Kristijan Durasek, who was implicated in an Austrian investigation into doping earlier in the day. The 31-year-old Durasek is accused of using a “prohibited method” during the 2017 season, the sixth cyclist to be ensnared in the scandal.

He has been provisionally suspended by the UCI, the sport’s world governing body, and the team has sent him back to Europe to cooperate with the far-reaching investigation.

Back in California, van Garderen had steered clear of trouble while the peloton brought back the day’s early breakaway. But his chain snapped with about 5 miles to go, sending the 2013 race winner to the pavement. His teammate, Lachlan Morton, was there to give van Garderen his bike, and several more teammates dropped back in a desperate attempt to pace van Garderen back to the field.

Then he inexplicably missed a hard right-hand corner with a couple miles to go, and the controversial crash just as van Garderen was catching the field slowed him down again, apparently dashing his hopes of holding onto his lead.

It wasn’t until much later that the commissaires delivered their decision, though they did not say why the extended the 3-kilometer rule to where the crash took place.

The fifth stage Thursday is a hilly, 138-mile affair that takes the peloton from Pismo Beach to the beach town of Ventura. The stage includes a short, steep climb near the finish that could prove crucial for riders trying to make up ground on van Garderen in the overall standings.

“It’s going to be a long stage. For sure there will be climbs again, I don’t know how many. It will be six hours,” Jakobsen said. “I hope tomorrow the sun shines again.”

The three-stage women’s Tour of California also gets going with an out-and-back stage centered on Ventura. American climber Katie Hall is back to defend her overall title, but the race’s status part of the Women’s WorldTour means the field is loaded with more big names than ever before.

Among them are Hall’s teammate, Anna Van der Breggen, a stout Trek-Segafredo team headed by former world champion Lizzie Deignan, and climber Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio of Team CCC-Liv.

Ackermann wins rainy Stage 5 of Giro; Roglic stays in lead

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 15, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT
TERRACINA, Italy — Pascal Ackermann of Germany sprinted to victory at the end of the rain-affected fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, while Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic kept the overall lead.

It was Ackermann’s second stage win in his first Grand Tour after the 25-year-old Bora-Hansgrohe rider also took home Sunday’s second leg.

Ackermann edged out Fernando Gaviria and Arnaud Demare in a bunch sprint at the end of the mainly flat but wet 140-kilometer route from Frascati to Terracina.

“It was a two-time sprint today. I had to brake at 250 meters to go but luckily Gaviria became the perfect lead-out man for me,” Ackermann said. “It was scary all day under the rain. All the stage was scary and sprint was scary because you can’t see much. It was cold all day.”

The rain was so relentless that race organizers decided that times would be taken on the first passage of the finish line in Terracina before the final nine-kilometer loop in order to avoid another crash like the one that marred Tuesday’s fourth stage. That crash split the peloton in half inside the final six kilometers and allowed Roglic to gain precious seconds over his rival.

It also led to 2017 champion Tom Dumoulin abandoning the race a kilometer into Wednesday’s stage as he was in too much pain after injuring his left leg in the crash.

“I came here for a three-week adventure and I wanted to finish it and I’m not ready to go home yet,” Dumoulin said. “I didn’t want to be home and in two days time, be able to ride when the swelling goes down and be sad that I abandoned so I needed to try and push through with some painkillers today and it might’ve been possible.

“I would’ve always asked myself that question and now I can ask myself and I know the answer.”

Roglic, who has worn the leader’s pink jersey since winning the opening time trial on Saturday, remained 35 seconds ahead of British cyclist Simon Yates and 39 ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali.

Thursday’s sixth stage is a 238-kilometer route from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo, with an undulating finish.

The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.