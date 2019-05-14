What to know about the 144th Preakness Stakes

By Mia ZanzucchiMay 14, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After possibly the most memorable and historic Kentucky Derby in recent memory, all eyes are on the Preakness Stakes. For the first time since Grindstone in 1996, the Kentucky Derby winner won’t be running in the Preakness, leaving the field wide open. Maximum Security, the first horse ever to cross the Kentucky Derby finish line first and be disqualified for interference, is skipping the race. Country House, the controversial second place finisher who was elevated to first, began showing signs of a budding sickness and was pulled by trainer Bill Mott.

What is the Preakness Stakes? The Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. Like the Kentucky Derby, it’s a Grade I Thoroughbred stakes races. The Preakness is 9.5 furlongs, or 1 3/16th miles long.

The Preakness is run on the dirt track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The race was first run in 1873 at Pimlico, but then moved to Morris Park Racecourse (now closed) in the Bronx, wasn’t run for three years, then jumped to Gravesend Race Track (also closed) at Coney Island before returning to Baltimore in 1909, where it’s stayed ever since.

See the post positions for the 2019 Preakness Stakes

When is the 2019 Preakness Stakes? The 144th Preakness Stakes is on Saturday, May 18. Post time will be at approximately 6:50 p.m. ET.

What’s the difference between the Preakness and the Kentucky Derby? The Kentucky Derby may be slightly older and more well-known, but the Preakness is distinct for several reasons. The field is smaller (13 horses are set to race in the Preakness compared to 19 in the Derby) and the distance is half a furlong shorter, but for any horse who just ran in the Derby, the two week turnaround time is the ultimate challenge.

Known for its raucous infield, the 2019 Preakness will feature artists Kygo, Logic, Diplo and others at its annual ‘InfieldFest‘ put on in the middle of all the action.

How can I watch the 2019 Preakness Stakes? NBC is home to the 144th Preakness Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV and NBCSports.com before, during and after. The 95th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, a Grade II stakes race for fillies similar to the Kentucky Oaks, will air live the day before.  NBC will also broadcast the 2019 Belmont Stakes. See the broadcast schedule here.

Who are the horses to watch?

  • Two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert fields Improbable with Hall of Famer Mike Smith aboard. Improbable finished 4th in the Kentucky Derby, but the addition of Smith, who jockeyed Justify to win the 2018 Triple Crown with Baffert as trainer, might make all the difference.
  • Besides Improbable, Derby contenders War of Will (7th), Win Win Win (9th) and Bodexpress (13th) are projected to run. War of Will, trained by Mark Casse, was the most impacted by Maximum Security in the Derby.
  • Alwaysmining looks to become the first Maryland-bred horse to win the Preakness Stakes since Deputed Testamony in 1983. His Maryland-based trainer Kelly Rubley is making her Triple Crown debut. If he wins, Rubley will become the first-ever woman to train a Preakness winner.
  • The Ortiz brothers will once again compete against each other. Jose Ortiz is set to ride Anothertwistafate,and Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride Bourbon War.
  • Market King will become trainer D. Wayne Lukas‘ 44th horse in the Preakness, furthering his own record for most starters in that race.

Bettor’s guide to the 2019 Preakness Stakes

Who won the 2018 Preakness Stakes? WinStar Farm’s colt Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, won the 143rd Preakness Stakes en route to his 2018 Triple Crown victory. He went on to win the Belmont Stakes to become the 13th-ever Triple Crown winner.

What comes after the Preakness Stakes? The 151st Belmont Stakes caps off the Triple Crown on Saturday, June 8 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The Belmont could see a rematch between top Kentucky Derby contenders who skipped the Preakness because of its quick turnaround time. NBC Sports will have pre-race coverage beginning on Friday, June 7. See the full broadcast schedule here.

Meet the jockeys of the 2019 Preakness Stakes

Getty Images
By America's Best RacingMay 15, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

You will read all about the horses who will compete in the 2019 Preakness Stakes May 18 at Pimlico Race Course. Find out more about the athletes who will ride them in the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

 

Mike Smith

Age: 53

Originally from: New Mexico

Previous rides in Preakness: 17

Best finish: Won in 1993 (Prairie Bayou) and 2018 (Justify)

2019 Preakness horseImprobable

Not even the fog could stop Mike Smith and Justify, as NBC Sports announcer Larry Collmus famously shouted when Smith guided the eventual Triple Crown winner to victory last May at Pimlico. The Hall of Fame rider had previously won the Preakness in 1993 aboard Prairie Bayou. In the year’s between that victory and last year’s score aboard Justify, Smith had several near misses finishing in the top three in the second leg of the Triple Crown aboard Proud Citizen (2002), Kentucky Derby winners Giacomo (2005) and Mine That Bird (2009), Jackson Bend (2010), Astrology (2011), and Bodemeister (2012). With the Preakness absence of this year’s top three Kentucky Derby finishers, Smith just might find himself on the favorite, Improbable, who finished fourth at Churchill Downs.

Tyler Gaffalione

Age: 24

Originally from: Florida

Previous rides in Preakness: 0

Best finish: N/A

2019 Preakness horseWar of Will

As was the situation heading into the Kentucky Derby, Gaffalione will again be one of the youngest riders in the field for the Preakness. This will be his first Preakness start and he just might be on the favorite or second choice for this race when he gets aboard War of Will for trainer Mark Casse and owner Gary Barber. An Eclipse Award-winning jockey as outstanding apprentice (rookie) in 2015, Gaffalione received praise for his ride in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve when he avoided major contact between his horse and Maximum Security who, as most know by now, crossed the finish line first at Churchill Downs but was disqualified for interference.

Julian Pimentel

Age: 38

Originally from: Colombia

Previous rides in Preakness: 2

Best finish: 8th in 2014 (Kid Cruz)

2019 Preakness horseWin Win Win

Pimentel should feel a lot more comfortable with his surroundings on May 18 than he might’ve been when guiding Win Win Win to a 9th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. That’s because Pimentel is based in Maryland, where he rides regularly for Win Win Win’s trainer Michael Trombetta. Although he hadn’t before ridden in a Kentucky Derby, Pimentel has two prior Preakness mounts to his name. Win Win Win is expected to go off at shorter odds and is considered a more viable win contender than either of Pimentel’s prior Preakness mounts.

John Velazquez

Age: 47

Originally from: Puerto Rico

Previous rides in Preakness: 8

Best finish: 2nd in 2013 (Itsmyluckyday) and in 2011 (Animal Kingdom)

2019 Preakness horse: Bodexpress

After coming to the mainland U.S. from Puerto Rico in 1990, Velazquez ascended to the top of the jockey ranks and earned the Eclipse Award for outstanding jockey in 2004 and 2005. He has maintained his status as an elite rider and has two Kentucky Derby victories and a pair of Belmont Stakes wins to his credit but a Preakness win remains elusive, with two runner-up finishes his best results from eight tries. This year he’ll be aboard longshot Bodexpress, who will attempt to become the first maiden (horse who has never won a race) to win the Preakness since 1888.

Jose Ortiz

Age: 25

Originally from: Puerto Rico

Previous rides in Preakness: 2

Best finish: 4th in 2018 (Good Magic)

2019 Preakness horseAnothertwistafate

After finishing third in the Kentucky Derby aboard Wood Memorial Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets and Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby winner Tacitus (not running in the Preakness), Ortiz picks up the ride on a horse who just missed the cut for the Derby, Anothertwistafate. Ortiz rode Good Magic, who was one of the favorites in last year’s Preakness. Good Magic pressured eventual winner Justify early and then was passed by several horses late. If he can add a Preakness score to his resume, Ortiz can add it to a list of accomplishments including an Eclipse Award as outstanding jockey in North America, as well as multiple victories in Breeders’ Cup races and a Belmont Stakes win in 2017 on Tapwrit.

Daniel Centeno

Age: 37

Originally from: Venezuela

Previous rides in Preakness: 0

Best finish: N/A

2019 Preakness horse: Alwaysmining

For a jockey who has experienced periods of dominance while riding in the Mid-Atlantic and at Tampa Bay Downs (where he’s won the riding championship on a half-dozen occasions), Centeno will be making just his first career start in the Preakness. He couldn’t have hoped for a more viable contender as he’ll pilot the “buzz horse” for the Preakness in Alwaysmining. The Maryland-bred horse has won six straight races, including five stakes, in blowout fashion. It’s been 36 years (Deputed Testamony, 1983) since a horse bred in Maryland has won the Preakness. Centeno will be looking for his seventh graded stakes win — he’s won more than 2,800 races in his career.

Ricardo Santana Jr.

Age: 26

Originally from: Panama

Previous rides in Preakness: 1

Best finish: Third in 2018 (Tenfold)

2019 Preakness horseLaughing Fox

Like Hall of Famers Laffit Pincay Jr. and Braulio Baeza, Ricardo Santana is a native of Panama. Santana came to the United States to ride in 2009 at the age of 16. Santana has only been in the Preakness once but he made the most of the opportunity when he nearly derailed Justify’s Triple Crown bid last year. Riding Tenfold in the 2018 Preakness, Santana finished a fast-closing third, just a half-length behind Justify. Santana comes to Maryland off an eighth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby aboard Plus Que Parfait. He’ll ride another longshot in the Preakness named Laughing Fox. The Arkansas-based horse might be overlooked on May 18 but don’t lose sight of the fact that he was barely beaten out for third place in the Arkansas Derby by a horse named Country House.

Brian Hernandez Jr.

Age: 33

Originally from: Louisiana

Previous rides in Preakness: 1

Best finish: Sixth in 2013 (Departed)

2019 Preakness horseSignalman

An Eclipse Award winner for being the top apprentice (rookie) jockey in 2004, Hernandez has been a leading rider across Louisiana and Kentucky in recent years. In 2012, he captured the Breeders’ Cup Classic aboard Fort Larned and he’s added to his resume since with dozens of graded stakes victories to go along with more than 1,900 career wins to date. This will only be his second try in the Preakness. He rode a horse named Departed in 2013 and finished sixth. This year, he comes in with Signalman who was considered a prime contender earlier this year but ended up skipping the Derby after a series of disappointing finishes.

Irad Ortiz Jr.

Age: 26

Originally from: Puerto Rico

Previous rides in Preakness: 1

Best finish: Fifth in 2018 (Lone Sailor)

2019 Preakness horseBourbon War

Like his brother Jose, Irad is originally from Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico, and has been on the fast track to stardom since he began his riding career in New York in 2011. Most recently, he won an Eclipse Award as outstanding jockey in North America in 2018. He has recorded five wins in Breeders’ Cup and won the Belmont Stakes in 2016 aboard Creator. His ride on Bourbon War will be Irad’s second in a Preakness race — he finished fifth last year on Lone Sailor. Bourbon War’s accomplishments this year include a runner-up finish in the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes and a fourth-place finish in the Xpressbet Florida Derby behind the likes of Maximum Security and Code of Honor (second in the Derby).

Florent Geroux

Age: 32

Originally from: France

Previous rides in Preakness: 3

Best finish: Sixth in 2016 (Laoban)

2019 Preakness horse: Owendale

The French-born Geroux has emerged as one of the top riders in the United States and has ridden multiple champion runners including superstar filly Monomoy Girland 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner. Geroux has more than 1,400 career wins, highlighted by five Breeders’ Cup wins (including the 2017 Classic with Gun Runner) and the 2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes. However, Geroux has yet to taste success in the Preakness. His best finish in three attempts in the race was a distant sixth in 2016 aboard Laoban. This year, Geroux comes into Maryland with Owendale, a horse who is very likely to be one of the longshots in the Preakness. Owendale won his most recent race, the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland. Although the competition of that race was not considered comparable to what he’ll face in the Preakness, he did beat at least one returning challenger in the race in Anothertwistafate.

Javier Castellano

Age: 41

Originally from: Venezuela

Previous rides in Preakness: 7

Best finish: Won in 2006 (Bernardini) and 2017 (Cloud Computing)

2019 Preakness horse: Warrior’s Charge

Aside from Mike Smith, Castellano is the only other jockey in this year’s race with two wins in the Preakness. Making Castellano’s accomplishment all the more impressive is that he’s only ridden in the Preakness seven times (compared with 17 Preakness rides for Smith) and the horses he’s won aboard (Bernardini and Cloud Computing) were both longshots around odds of 13-to-1. Castellano has many good riding years ahead of him but he’s already a Hall of Famer with more than 5,000 wins, including 10 Breeders’ Cup victories.

Joel Rosario

Age: 34

Originally from: Dominican Republic

Previous rides in the Preakness: 5

Best finish: 2nd in 2014 (Ride on Curlin) and 2015 (Tale of Verve)

2019 Preakness horse: Everfast

Rosario has come close to winning the Preakness on two occasions, only to finish behind California Chrome in 2014 and eventual Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015, with Ride on Curlin and Tale of Verve, respectively. With a Preakness victory aboard late addition Everfast, Rosario can claim a personal Triple Crown of his own, having won the Kentucky Derby in 2013 (Orb) and the Belmont Stakes in 2014 (Tonalist). In order for that to happen, Everfast will have to improve off of a series of subpar efforts and he’ll need a fast pace to close into, similar to the setup he enjoyed when finishing second in the Holy Bull Stakes in February.

Jon Court

Age: 58

Originally from: Florida

Previous rides in the Preakness: 1

Best finish: 9th in 2001 (Percy Hope)

His 2019 Preakness horse: Market King

Court became the oldest rider in the history of the Kentucky Derby on May 4 when he finished 16th on Long Range Toddy and he returns to the Preakness two weeks later 18 years after his only previous mount in the race to ride Rebel Stakes third-place finisher Market King for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who ranks third behind Bob Baffert and Robert Wyndham Walder with six career victories in the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Since winning his first race at the now-defunct Centennial Park in Colorado in 1980, Court has been a dominant rider in the Midwest and has competed successfully at major tracks across the country. He spends his winters at Oaklawn Park.

Watch the 2019 Preakness Stakes only on NBC and NBCSN. Coverage on NBCSN begins Friday, May 17 at 3 p.m. ET with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes and continues on Saturday May 18 at 2 p.m. before moving to NBC at 5 p.m. Post time is set for approximately 6:50 p.m. See the full broadcast schedule here.

Why Alwaysmining should be viewed as a serious Preakness player

By America's Best RacingMay 15, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alwaysmining, the runaway 11 ½-length winner of the $125,0000 Federico Tesio Stakes on April 20 at Laurel Park., drew the No. 7 post position for the 2019 Preakness Stakes.

Riding a six-race winning streak into the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, Alwaysmining will attempt on Saturday to become the first Maryland-bred to win the Preakness Stakessince Deputed Testamony in 1983. In a year in which none of the official top three from the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve nor the horse who crossed the finish line first and was disqualified will move on to the Preakness, Alwaysmining has a golden opportunity to end the 35-year drought for Maryland-breds.

Ability: Winless in three starts in Kentucky to begin his career, all in races at 5 ½ furlongs or less, Alwaysmining established himself as a racehorse when he moved to Maryland. He won his fourth career start at Laurel Park by 4 ½ lengths before back-to-back unplaced finishes, one of which came in his lone start on grass in the Laurel Futurity on Sept. 22, 2018. Since that race, which was his first start for new trainer Kelly Rubley, Alwaysmining has not lost a race.

Alwaysmining won an allowance race by 10 lengths on a sloppy track on Oct. 27 and then closed his 2-year-old season with clear wins in the Maryland Juvenile Futurity and Heft Stakes at Laurel Park in December, earning a new career-best 96 Equibase Speed Figure for the former before smashing that with a 107 for the Heft. Alwaysmining defeated by 1 ½ lengths in the Heft previously unbeaten favorite Win Win Win, a future stakes winner who qualified for this year’s Kentucky Derby via a runner-up finish in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.

Seven weeks later, Alwaysmining made his 3-year-old debut in the Miracle Wood Stakes at Laurel and led every step of the way en route to a 4 ¼-length victory. Stretching out to 1 1/16 miles for the first time in the Private Terms Stakes on March 16 at Laurel, Alwaysmining powered to a front-running 6 ¾-length romp that earned his a new career-best 109 Equibase Speed Figure as well as an eye-catching 95 Beyer Speed Figure. His final five-sixteenths of a mile in 29.99 seconds in the Private Terms was reason for optimism.

Rather than test Alwaysmining on the Kentucky Derby trail, his connections opted to target the Preakness and entered him in the local prep race, the Federico Tesio Stakes at 1 1/8 miles, and he won by 11 ½ lengths as the 1-20 favorite.

He took a small step back in terms of speed figures in the Tesio, earning a 104 from Equibase and a 92 Beyer Speed Figure, but he did rate comfortably in third through a half-mile in that race and also showed he could stretch out to 1 1/8 miles.

The Preakness at 1 3/16 miles will be a sixteenth of a mile longer, but based upon his final three-eighths of a mile in 37.15 seconds and final eighth of a mile in 12.47 seconds, Alwaysmining should be able to handle the distance.

Running style: After leading from start to finish in his previous five victories, Alwaysmining went back to the tactics he employed in his maiden win and rated off the pace in the Tesio. He did so quite comfortably while racing about three to four lengths off a leisurely pace. Most impressively, when was given his cue by jockey Daniel Centeno, Alwaysmining shifted gears and made a powerful move entering the final turn to open a clear lead at the top of the stretch. Despite expending energy to take command, he still had enough stamina in reserve to finish very well. That was no doubt due in part to the slow early pace, but it’s also promising to see a 3-year-old capable of multiple moves in a race.

Tactical speed has been key in recent editions of the Preakness with four front-running winners in the last 11 editions, and only two of the last 11 winners and four of the last 17 winners more than 3 ¼ lengths back after the first quarter-mile.

Connections: Runnymede Racing is the Thoroughbred racing operation of Greg and Caroline Bentley, whose farm is near Coatesville, Pa. BloodHorse wrote a nice feature on the couple, who started out racing steeplechase horses as a hobby but became hooked on flat racing after a jumper named Hardest Core win the 2014 Arlington Million. They have since been active purchasing mares at auction and breed their own racehorses.

BloodHorse also wrote a terrific profile of Kelly Rubley, who trains for Runnymede and is based out of Fair Hill Training Center in Maryland. A lifelong horse lover, Rubley joined up in 2009 with Barclay Tagg, best known as the trainer of dual classic winner Funny Cide, and became his top assistant. She subsequently served as an assistant for Jimmy Toner before venturing out on her own in 2014. Her lone graded stakes winner to date is Divisidero.

Daniel Centeno picked up the mount on Alwaysmining to start his current six-race winning streak and has been aboard for each of those victories. A six-time leading rider at Tampa Bay Downs and two-time winner of the Tampa Bay Derby, Centeno will be riding in the Preakness for the first time and seeking the first Grade 1 win of his career. He has won 2,805 races since taking out his jockey’s license in 1996.

Pedigree: Alwaysmining is from the third crop of 2011 Travers Stakes winner Stay Thirsty, by 2006 Preakness winner Bernardini. Stay Thirsty ranked in the top 10 among third-crop sires in 2018 and topped the sire list in California.

Stay Thirsty was a winner from three-quarters of a mile to 1 ¼ miles and finished second by three-quarters of a length in the 2011 Belmont Stakes at 1 ½ miles.

In addition to several Southern Hemisphere Group 1 winners, Stay Thirsty is the sire of Grade 1 winner Mind Control and 2019 Godolphin Mile winner Coal Front, the latter a winner of seven of nine starts who has earned more than $1.6 million.

The bottom half of Alwaysmining’s pedigree is anchored by his fourth dam (maternal great-great grandmother), Cequillo, by Princequillo, who produced four stakes winners and is responsible for 2000 Belmont Stakes winner Commendable, Grade 1 winners and notable sires Fappiano, Ogygian, Quiet American, and Honour and Glory, and champion sprinter Dr. Patches as well as many other notable Grade or Group 1 winners.

While much of the class is deeper in the bottom half of this pedigree, there are reasons for optimism as his dam (mother), What Will Be, by Anees, placed in 14 of 33 starts with four victories, including one at 1 1/8 miles. His grandam (maternal grandmother), Che Sara Sara, by Golden Act, also was a winner at 1 1/8 miles and twice ran second in stakes at 1 1/16 miles. His third dam(maternal great-grandmother) is Tartan Farms homebred stakes producer Consequential, by Hall of Famer Dr. Fager. I don’t typically delve this deep into pedigrees for this feature, but there is some serious back class in the pedigree and that could come into play in what is a huge class test for Alwaysmining in the Preakness.

I think we have a chance to see a true breakout performance in the Preakness from a racehorse who is in impeccable form. Alwaysmining is very fast, he has tactical speed, he’s versatile, and he’s facing a field that is missing the first four to cross the finish line in the Kentucky Derby. I respect Grade 1 winner Improbable and multiple graded stakes winner War of Will as well as several of the other new shooters, but Alwaysmining is my pick to win the Preakness.

Watch the 2019 Preakness Stakes only on NBC and NBCSN. Coverage on NBCSN begins Friday, May 17 at 3 p.m. ET with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes and continues on Saturday May 18 at 2 p.m. before moving to NBC at 5 p.m. Post time is set for approximately 6:50 p.m. See the full broadcast schedule here.