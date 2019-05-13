Getty Images

Van Garderen takes over Tour of California lead on Stage 2

Associated PressMay 13, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) Kasper Asgreen held back as Tejay van Garderen shredded the remnants of the breakaway on the final climb, then swung past him to win the second stage of the Tour of California on Monday.

Van Garderen wound up being the big winner anyway.

The American rider for EF Education First put serious time into the other overall contenders with his gritty push toward the finish line near Lake Tahoe. He wound up slipping on the leader’s jersey by six seconds over Gianni Moscon with Asgreen another second back in third place.

“Feels great,” said van Garderen, who won the overall race in 2013 but has weathered plenty of ups and downs in his career since that point. “I mean, it came as a bit of a surprise. I just would have assumed Kasper would have taken the jersey on the back of his stage win. I don’t know what happened to him yesterday. But it’s quite a surprise.”

Van Garderen predicted that many riders would sleep on the 133-mile second stage with higher elevations still to come in the week-long race. The ride began in Rancho Cordova and took riders to the Heavenly Ski Resort, a well-known finishing stretch for the Tour of California.

But the long, lumpy stage still took riders to altitude after a pancake flat opening stage around downtown Sacramento, and it quickly shredded the peloton on a long day in the saddle.

Eventually, a selection of 10 riders broke away from the field to contest the final climb.

Astana’s Davide Ballerini was the first to attack at the base of the mile-long final climb, but he was quickly reeled back. Van Garderen then stood up in his pedals and dropped four riders from the last group, then stood again and sent three more riders off the back.

“I made the initial attack and usually if they have the legs they’ll jump over me,” he said. “I kept looking back and when they didn’t jump I thought, `OK, they might not have the best legs.”‘

Moscon pulled slightly ahead on a brief flat section, then van Garderen attempted to kick one more time heading into the final corner. But after laying back throughout the climb, Asgreen summoned just enough strength to power ahead of his American rival to claim the stage win.

“It was a little longer than I wanted it to be and I had to go all the way to the line,” he said of the finishing kick. “It’s my first pro win so I’m very happy right now, and to take it on a stage like this, I’m really happy with it.”

Asgreen, who rides for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and van Garderen were given the same time while Moscon finished four seconds later for Team Ineos.

“It was a very hard stage,” the Italian rider said. “It’s not easy to go to the finish line. We tried to do our best and in the final I didn’t have the legs.”

Asgreen got a 10-second time bonus for his first WorldTour win, while van Garderen’s runner-up finish gave him a six-second bonus – time that could prove crucial on the stages still to come.

The third stage Wednesday takes riders 126 miles from Stockton to Morgan Hill, and includes about 10,000 feet in additional climbing. It also includes a climb up Mt. Hamilton late in the stage, then a quick, tense descent to the finish line.

Gaviria wins Giro stage 3 after Viviani relegated for sprint

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 13, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ORBETELLO, Italy — Elia Viviani was stripped of winning the third stage at the Giro d’Italia on Monday.

Viviani was ruled by the race jury to have deviated from his line in the final sprint in Orbetello, even touching wheels with Italian compatriot Matteo Moschetti.

Viviani finished second on Sunday and thought he’d made up for it on Monday at the end of the 220-kilometer (137-mile) route from Vinci.

Instead, Fernando Gaviria of Colombia was given the win, with Arnaud Demare second and Pascal Ackermann third.

“It’s difficult to smile or to be happy when something like this happens to a friend,” Gaviria said. “I’m disappointed for him because for me nothing happened. For me he’s the winner.

“The decision is extreme. He never looked back to see who was behind him so he didn’t do it with any intent. He only wanted to win, not to damage someone. He’s always been correct, a great racer. I’m disappointed for him.”

Viviani left the finish zone after the decision without speaking to journalists and with an angry expression, in contrast to his joy when he was interviewed immediately after crossing the line.

He used that interview to apologize to Moschetti and revealed how much Sunday’s disappointment played on his mind.

“Yesterday I made a mistake. I thought about it all night,” Viviani said.

Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic remained the overall leader.

Roglic, who won the opening time trial on Saturday, is 19 seconds ahead of British cyclist Simon Yates, and 23 seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali.

The peloton had a relatively easy day, which was characterized by strong crosswinds at the finish and a long solo ride from lone escape Sho Hatsuyama. The Japanese cyclist raced about 144 kilometers on his own before being caught 75 kilometers from the finish.

“It was an easy day actually because only one guy in the front, all day nothing,” Roglic said. “But it was quite windy and then the stress at the end. The team did the perfect job and we finished without any problems.”

The fourth stage on Tuesday is an undulating 234-kilometer route from Orbetello to Frascati, with an uphill finish which could see a change in the pink jersey.

The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.

Peter Sagan wins opening stage of Tour of California

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 12, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Peter Sagan has had trouble finding his way to the front at the finish this season.

Turns out he just needed to get back to the Tour of California.

The three-time road cycling world champion, and the winningest rider in race history, freelanced his way to the front of the opening stage Sunday and then held off fast-finishing Travis McCabe of the USA Cycling team to earn his 17th career win in North America’s biggest stage race.

Sagan had only one victory this season, a meager amount of success for arguably the world’s most versatile rider. Some thought he was still feeling the lingering effects of a crash at last year’s Tour de France, though the affable Slovakian sprinter insisted all along that he was close to form.

McCabe nearly caught him at the finish line in downtown Sacramento in what would have been a monumental upset. Max Walscheid rounded out the podium Sunday for Team Sunweb, which set a frantic pace over the final couple of miles to set up the sprint finish.

“I felt great. I was closing in on him,” McCabe said. “I had to come from two or three wheels back of Peter, and I knew this stage has a slightly false-flat, so I waited until I needed to go.

“Losing to a world champion,” McCabe added, “is not a bad thing.”

The only truly flat stage during the seven-day race transpired just about as everyone expected, with early breakaways slowly reeled in by a peloton intent on setting up a sprint finish.

The 89-mile stage rolled off under sunny conditions and out of the state capitol, then returned to Sacramento for a series of criterium-style laps. The last breakaway riders were caught with about 10 miles to go, setting up an intense and spectator-friendly finish in downtown Sacramento.

Sagan began freelancing his way toward the front, using rival teams rather than his own Bora-Hansgrohe team to deliver him to the front. He began to move up behind a series of Team Ineos riders as speeds hit 40 mph, then swung off in sight of the finish line and had enough to hold on.

Sagan punched the air with his right fist, then celebrated with his signature wheelie – a move that has become so common at the Tour of California, even if it had been rare so far this season.

Now the question becomes how long Sagan can defend the leader’s jersey.

The second stage Monday takes riders 122 miles from the start in Rancho Cordova to the popular skiing destination of South Lake Tahoe. The crucial climbing stages come later in the week, but riders will still navigate nearly 15,000 feet of ascent in what could shake up the general classification.

It could also be another chance for McCabe, who insisted he’s not a pure sprinter.

“I was looking more at stage 3 and stage 4, so coming here and getting second place – and it’s Mother’s Day and it’s actually my birthday,” he said. “I got some cake at the team presentation this morning. I think that gave me a little extra in the legs today.”