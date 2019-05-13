Maximum Security jockey banned 15 days for Derby interference

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jockey Luis Saez was suspended for 15 days for failing to control Maximum Security and causing interference that resulted in the horse’s historic disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner.
The decision by the Kentucky stewards was announced by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
Saez was cited for failing to “make the proper effort to maintain a straight course” in the May 4 race at Churchill Downs. Country House, a 65-1 shot was elevated and declared the winner. It was the first time the horse finishing first at the Derby was disqualified for interference. Maximum Security was placed 17th of 19 horses.
The owners of disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security are evaluating their legal options after an appeal of the decision was denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
Gary and Mary West said in a statement Thursday that they believe with “a just and proper hearing of our case Maximum Security will be restored as the rightful winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby.”
The colt crossed the finish line first only to be DQ’d and placed 17th for interference in the final turn Saturday.
The Wests say Maximum Security’s win “is clearly and convincingly supported by actual video of the race. Those same videos underscore why Maximum Security never should have been disqualified.”
It was the first DQ for interference by a winner in the Derby’s 145-year history.
In denying the Wests’ appeal, they say the racing commission told them it was a “privilege” to participate in horse racing in Kentucky.
The couple says they agree, but that privilege “comes with an obligation for fair, full and transparent treatment by the Commission of its licensees. That did not occur here.”
Meanwhile, stewards at Churchill Downs granted Maximum Security’s jockey Luis Saez additional time to meet with them to review video of his ride in the Derby.
Kentucky chief state steward Barbara Borden told The Blood-Horse that Saez was given an extension since he was riding in New York on Thursday.
The stewards could decide to fine, suspend or take no action against Saez, which is common for any disqualification.
The trainer of the disqualified Kentucky Derby winner has gotten the roses after all.
Five days after Maximum Security won the Derby, then got disqualified for interference and placed 17th, a fan from North Carolina sent a dozen red roses to trainer Jason Servis at his Monmouth Park barn in New Jersey on Thursday.
A note enclosed with the flowers read: “Great race, it seems as though someone forgot to give you roses.”
Servis told The Associated Press that while he’s come to terms with the DQ, he still has questions about what he says was “a bad call.”
Maximum Security won’t run in the Preakness on May 18 but Servis says the colt hasn’t been ruled out for the Belmont on June 8.
Maximum Security was back on the track Thursday for the first time since the Derby, going for a light jog around the Jersey shore oval.