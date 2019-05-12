Getty Images

Peter Sagan wins opening stage of Tour of California

Associated PressMay 12, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Peter Sagan has had trouble finding his way to the front at the finish this season.

Turns out he just needed to get back to the Tour of California.

The three-time road cycling world champion, and the winningest rider in race history, freelanced his way to the front of the opening stage Sunday and then held off fast-finishing Travis McCabe of the USA Cycling team to earn his 17th career win in North America’s biggest stage race.

Sagan had only one victory this season, a meager amount of success for arguably the world’s most versatile rider. Some thought he was still feeling the lingering effects of a crash at last year’s Tour de France, though the affable Slovakian sprinter insisted all along that he was close to form.

McCabe nearly caught him at the finish line in downtown Sacramento in what would have been a monumental upset. Max Walscheid rounded out the podium Sunday for Team Sunweb, which set a frantic pace over the final couple of miles to set up the sprint finish.

“I felt great. I was closing in on him,” McCabe said. “I had to come from two or three wheels back of Peter, and I knew this stage has a slightly false-flat, so I waited until I needed to go.

“Losing to a world champion,” McCabe added, “is not a bad thing.”

The only truly flat stage during the seven-day race transpired just about as everyone expected, with early breakaways slowly reeled in by a peloton intent on setting up a sprint finish.

The 89-mile stage rolled off under sunny conditions and out of the state capitol, then returned to Sacramento for a series of criterium-style laps. The last breakaway riders were caught with about 10 miles to go, setting up an intense and spectator-friendly finish in downtown Sacramento.

Sagan began freelancing his way toward the front, using rival teams rather than his own Bora-Hansgrohe team to deliver him to the front. He began to move up behind a series of Team Ineos riders as speeds hit 40 mph, then swung off in sight of the finish line and had enough to hold on.

Sagan punched the air with his right fist, then celebrated with his signature wheelie – a move that has become so common at the Tour of California, even if it had been rare so far this season.

Now the question becomes how long Sagan can defend the leader’s jersey.

The second stage Monday takes riders 122 miles from the start in Rancho Cordova to the popular skiing destination of South Lake Tahoe. The crucial climbing stages come later in the week, but riders will still navigate nearly 15,000 feet of ascent in what could shake up the general classification.

It could also be another chance for McCabe, who insisted he’s not a pure sprinter.

“I was looking more at stage 3 and stage 4, so coming here and getting second place – and it’s Mother’s Day and it’s actually my birthday,” he said. “I got some cake at the team presentation this morning. I think that gave me a little extra in the legs today.”

Gaviria wins Giro stage 3 after Viviani relegated for sprint

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 13, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
ORBETELLO, Italy — Elia Viviani was stripped of winning the third stage at the Giro d’Italia on Monday.

Viviani was ruled by the race jury to have deviated from his line in the final sprint in Orbetello, even touching wheels with Italian compatriot Matteo Moschetti.

Viviani finished second on Sunday and thought he’d made up for it on Monday at the end of the 220-kilometer (137-mile) route from Vinci.

Instead, Fernando Gaviria of Colombia was given the win, with Arnaud Demare second and Pascal Ackermann third.

“It’s difficult to smile or to be happy when something like this happens to a friend,” Gaviria said. “I’m disappointed for him because for me nothing happened. For me he’s the winner.

“The decision is extreme. He never looked back to see who was behind him so he didn’t do it with any intent. He only wanted to win, not to damage someone. He’s always been correct, a great racer. I’m disappointed for him.”

Viviani left the finish zone after the decision without speaking to journalists and with an angry expression, in contrast to his joy when he was interviewed immediately after crossing the line.

He used that interview to apologize to Moschetti and revealed how much Sunday’s disappointment played on his mind.

“Yesterday I made a mistake. I thought about it all night,” Viviani said.

Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic remained the overall leader.

Roglic, who won the opening time trial on Saturday, is 19 seconds ahead of British cyclist Simon Yates, and 23 seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali.

The peloton had a relatively easy day, which was characterized by strong crosswinds at the finish and a long solo ride from lone escape Sho Hatsuyama. The Japanese cyclist raced about 144 kilometers on his own before being caught 75 kilometers from the finish.

“It was an easy day actually because only one guy in the front, all day nothing,” Roglic said. “But it was quite windy and then the stress at the end. The team did the perfect job and we finished without any problems.”

The fourth stage on Tuesday is an undulating 234-kilometer route from Orbetello to Frascati, with an uphill finish which could see a change in the pink jersey.

The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.

Ackermann wins Stage 2 of Giro; Roglic maintains overall lead

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 12, 2019, 1:08 PM EDT
FUCECCHIO, Italy — Pascal Ackermann of Germany sprinted to victory at the end of the second stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, while Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic remained overall leader.

It was the first win in his first Grand Tour for the 25-year-old Ackermann, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Ackermann edged out Elia Viviani and Caleb Ewan in a bunch sprint at the end of the rolling 205-kilometer (127-mile) route from Bologna to Fucecchio.

“I’m just so happy to win the first sprint stage because now all the pressure is gone and we showed we are really strong,” Ackermann said. “I’m just so happy.”

All the major favorites avoided a small crash towards the front of the peloton inside the final kilometer. Ackermann and Ewan started their sprints around the same time but Ewan also lost out to Viviani who managed to secure second spot.

“I chose the right moment to sprint from 250 meters to go,” Ackermann added. “Viviani was also really strong luckily I started first and I won today. To win the first stage of my first Grand Tour is fantastic.”

The first part of the stage was wet and cold but it dried up in the second half of the day and the cyclists were able to shed some layers.

Roglic, who won the opening time trial on Saturday, is 19 seconds ahead of British cyclist Simon Yates in the overall standings and 23 seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali.

“It wasn’t an easy day because it was cold from the beginning and also quite fast all the time,” Roglic said. “It’ll be another day in the Maglia Rosa tomorrow. The team worked hard for that. It’s a pleasure to retain the jersey.”

Monday’s third stage is another one for the sprinters, a 220-kilometer route from Vinci to Orbetello.

The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.