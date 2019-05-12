Getty Images

Peter Sagan wins opening stage of the Tour of California

Associated PressMay 12, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Peter Sagan has had trouble finding his way to the front at the finish this season.

Turns out he just needed to get back to the Tour of California.

The three-time road cycling world champion, and the winningest rider in race history, freelanced his way to the front of the opening stage Sunday and then held off fast-finishing Travis McCabe of the USA Cycling team to earn his 17th career win in North America’s biggest stage race.

Sagan had only one victory this season, a meager amount of success for arguably the world’s most versatile rider. Some thought he was still feeling the lingering effects of a crash at last year’s Tour de France, though the affable Slovakian sprinter insisted all along that he was close to form.

McCabe nearly caught him at the finish line in downtown Sacramento in what would have been a monumental upset. Max Walscheid rounded out the podium Sunday for Team Sunweb, which set a frantic pace over the final couple of miles to set up the sprint finish.

“I felt great. I was closing in on him,” McCabe said. “I had to come from two or three wheels back of Peter, and I knew this stage has a slightly false-flat, so I waited until I needed to go.

“Losing to a world champion,” McCabe added, “is not a bad thing.”

The only truly flat stage during the seven-day race transpired just about as everyone expected, with early breakaways slowly reeled in by a peloton intent on setting up a sprint finish.

The 89-mile stage rolled off under sunny conditions and out of the state capitol, then returned to Sacramento for a series of criterium-style laps. The last breakaway riders were caught with about 10 miles to go, setting up an intense and spectator-friendly finish in downtown Sacramento.

Sagan began freelancing his way toward the front, using rival teams rather than his own Bora-Hansgrohe team to deliver him to the front. He began to move up behind a series of Team Ineos riders as speeds hit 40 mph, then swung off in sight of the finish line and had enough to hold on.

Sagan punched the air with his right fist, then celebrated with his signature wheelie – a move that has become so common at the Tour of California, even if it had been rare so far this season.

Now the question becomes how long Sagan can defend the leader’s jersey.

The second stage Monday takes riders 122 miles from the start in Rancho Cordova to the popular skiing destination of South Lake Tahoe. The crucial climbing stages come later in the week, but riders will still navigate nearly 15,000 feet of ascent in what could shake up the general classification.

It could also be another chance for McCabe, who insisted he’s not a pure sprinter.

“I was looking more at stage 3 and stage 4, so coming here and getting second place – and it’s Mother’s Day and it’s actually my birthday,” he said. “I got some cake at the team presentation this morning. I think that gave me a little extra in the legs today.”

Ackermann wins Stage 2 of Giro; Roglic maintains overall lead

Associated PressMay 12, 2019, 1:08 PM EDT
FUCECCHIO, Italy — Pascal Ackermann of Germany sprinted to victory at the end of the second stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, while Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic remained overall leader.

It was the first win in his first Grand Tour for the 25-year-old Ackermann, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Ackermann edged out Elia Viviani and Caleb Ewan in a bunch sprint at the end of the rolling 205-kilometer (127-mile) route from Bologna to Fucecchio.

Roglic, who won the opening time trial on Saturday, is 19 seconds ahead of British cyclist Simon Yates in the overall standings and 23 seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali.

Monday’s third stage is another one for the sprinters, a 220-kilometer route from Vinci to Orbetello.

The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.

Big names in cycling headline Tour of California

Associated PressMay 11, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT
The Tour of California was once a quaint upstart race that took place in February, so early on the worldwide cycling calendar that nobody really paid it much attention.

That has changed dramatically in the past 14 years.

Now, the race has carved out a crucial week in mid-May opposite the opening week of the Giro d’ Italia, the first of the three Grand Tours. And that means it has become a key prep race for riders who have designs on racing in the Tour de France when July rolls around.

Riders such as Richie Porte, who is making his Tour of California debut on Sunday as he begins the ramp up to the Tour de France, where he is expected to be one of the overall favorites.

“In the (general classification) game every day is the most important,” said Porte, who rides for the U.S.-based Trek-Segafredo team. “There’s no day you can switch off. Maybe a bit of a shame for me there’s no time trial, but there’s plenty of climbing.”

Indeed, this year’s edition of the Tour of California might be the toughest in race history.

The only real sprint stage is the first, which begins in Sacramento and returns to the state capital for its finishing circuits. Otherwise, riders will face nearly 70,000 feet of climbing over seven stages, including a climb to Carson Pass, the highest point the race has reached.

The penultimate stage includes the grueling ascent of Mt. Baldy.

“It all comes down to Baldy and staying out of trouble the other days,” said George Bennett of Team Jumbo-Visma, who won the overall two years ago. “It’s going to be a challenging week.”

As the biggest race in North America gets set to begin, here are some things to know:

THE CONTENDERS: Anybody with the legs to climb. That means Porte and former teammate Rohan Dennis, who is now with Bahrain-Merida, will be at the front of the peloton. EF Education First will feature Tejay van Garderen and Colombian climber Rigoberto Uran.

“It’s always a treat to be able to come home,” said van Garderen, who grew up in Washington and won the 2013 overall. “Now being on a truly American team coming and racing on American soil provides a different feel and a different level of motivation.”

None of the contenders will have to deal with Egan Bernal, the defending champion. He was set to ride for Team Sky in the Giro before breaking his collarbone.

THE SPRINTERS: The few fast finishes should come down to Mark Cavendish, who is finally feeling good after a bout of mononucleosis, and Peter Sagan, who has a record 16 stage wins in the race.

Then again, neither has been particularly good lately.

Cavendish had a long illness to blame for his form, but Sagan’s performance this season has been a mystery. The three-time world champion has just one victory on his resume, and he skipped the iconic one-day classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege to rest for a busy summer.

“I have to be ready for Tour de Suisse, nationals and the Tour de France,” he said. “I’m very happy to be back here. … I hope it’s going to be a good year and I’m hoping to do something.”

THE AMERICANS: For the first time, USA Cycling has cobbled together a national team of promising young riders to race alongside 13 WorldTour teams and five Pro Continental teams.

“I’m grateful to USA Cycling for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent here,” said 21-year-old Alex Hoehn. “It’s not often that a young rider like me gets to line up with some of the best in the pro peloton, and this will be an experience I will remember for the rest of my life.”

THE WOMEN: The Tour of California again will feature a three-day women’s race that runs alongside the final three stages of the men’s race. It begins in Ventura and finishes in Pasadena.

“I’m really excited the race is in Ventura,” said Kendall Ryan of Team TIBCO-SVB, who grew up in California and won a stage in last year’s race. “I know the finish line like the back of my hand. I know every pothole and crack in the road.”