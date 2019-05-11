Getty Images

Big names in cycling headline Tour of California

Associated PressMay 11, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT
The Tour of California was once a quaint upstart race that took place in February, so early on the worldwide cycling calendar that nobody really paid it much attention.

That has changed dramatically in the past 14 years.

Now, the race has carved out a crucial week in mid-May opposite the opening week of the Giro d’ Italia, the first of the three Grand Tours. And that means it has become a key prep race for riders who have designs on racing in the Tour de France when July rolls around.

Riders such as Richie Porte, who is making his Tour of California debut on Sunday as he begins the ramp up to the Tour de France, where he is expected to be one of the overall favorites.

“In the (general classification) game every day is the most important,” said Porte, who rides for the U.S.-based Trek-Segafredo team. “There’s no day you can switch off. Maybe a bit of a shame for me there’s no time trial, but there’s plenty of climbing.”

Indeed, this year’s edition of the Tour of California might be the toughest in race history.

The only real sprint stage is the first, which begins in Sacramento and returns to the state capital for its finishing circuits. Otherwise, riders will face nearly 70,000 feet of climbing over seven stages, including a climb to Carson Pass, the highest point the race has reached.

The penultimate stage includes the grueling ascent of Mt. Baldy.

“It all comes down to Baldy and staying out of trouble the other days,” said George Bennett of Team Jumbo-Visma, who won the overall two years ago. “It’s going to be a challenging week.”

As the biggest race in North America gets set to begin, here are some things to know:

THE CONTENDERS: Anybody with the legs to climb. That means Porte and former teammate Rohan Dennis, who is now with Bahrain-Merida, will be at the front of the peloton. EF Education First will feature Tejay van Garderen and Colombian climber Rigoberto Uran.

“It’s always a treat to be able to come home,” said van Garderen, who grew up in Washington and won the 2013 overall. “Now being on a truly American team coming and racing on American soil provides a different feel and a different level of motivation.”

None of the contenders will have to deal with Egan Bernal, the defending champion. He was set to ride for Team Sky in the Giro before breaking his collarbone.

THE SPRINTERS: The few fast finishes should come down to Mark Cavendish, who is finally feeling good after a bout of mononucleosis, and Peter Sagan, who has a record 16 stage wins in the race.

Then again, neither has been particularly good lately.

Cavendish had a long illness to blame for his form, but Sagan’s performance this season has been a mystery. The three-time world champion has just one victory on his resume, and he skipped the iconic one-day classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege to rest for a busy summer.

“I have to be ready for Tour de Suisse, nationals and the Tour de France,” he said. “I’m very happy to be back here. … I hope it’s going to be a good year and I’m hoping to do something.”

THE AMERICANS: For the first time, USA Cycling has cobbled together a national team of promising young riders to race alongside 13 WorldTour teams and five Pro Continental teams.

“I’m grateful to USA Cycling for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent here,” said 21-year-old Alex Hoehn. “It’s not often that a young rider like me gets to line up with some of the best in the pro peloton, and this will be an experience I will remember for the rest of my life.”

THE WOMEN: The Tour of California again will feature a three-day women’s race that runs alongside the final three stages of the men’s race. It begins in Ventura and finishes in Pasadena.

“I’m really excited the race is in Ventura,” said Kendall Ryan of Team TIBCO-SVB, who grew up in California and won a stage in last year’s race. “I know the finish line like the back of my hand. I know every pothole and crack in the road.”

Roglic fastest in time trial to win opening Giro stage

Associated PressMay 11, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, finishing the individual time trial just ahead of two of the other pre-race favorites.

Roglic, who rides for Jumbo-Visma, was the only cyclist to finish in under 13 minutes on the 8.2-kilometer (5.1-mile) route, which was mainly flat before ending in a steep climb up to the Sanctuary of San Luca.

The 29-year-old Roglic was 19 seconds faster than British cyclist Simon Yates and 23 seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali.

Roglic was 12th down the ramp and had a long wait to see whether his time of 12 minutes, 54 seconds would be enough to beat Yates, who was one of the last to start.

“We were waiting here for I think 3 hours but finally,” Roglic said. “It’s a really nice feeling. We did a perfect job and I’m super happy.”

Sunday’s second stage is a rolling 205 kilometer route from Bologna to Fucecchio, which should be won by a sprinter.

The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.

Nibali aiming to become oldest Giro winner in open race

Associated PressMay 8, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
MILAN — After last year’s start in Israel and British cyclist Chris Froome’s victory in Rome, this year’s Giro d’Italia is likely to be a far more Italian affair.

And, with only two previous champions competing, one of the most open races in recent history.

Froome has decided to focus on winning a fifth Tour de France title rather than defend his Giro crown. Vincenzo Nibali is back, though, after the 2013 and 2016 winner decided to skip his home Grand Tour last year. Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin, who won the race in 2017 and finished runner-up last year, is also looking for another victory.

The 102nd edition of the race runs from May 11-June 2 and consists of 21 days of racing, totaling 3,518.5 kilometers (2,186.4 miles) between the start in Bologna and the finish in Verona.

Here are some key things to know about the race:

MAIN CONTENDERS

Nibali is looking to become the oldest Giro winner as he will be 34 years, 200 days when the race concludes in Verona.

The current oldest winner is Fiorenzo Magni, who was 34 years, 180 days when he won the 1955 Giro.

Nibali, who has also won the Tour and the Spanish Vuelta, has finished on the podium each of the previous five times he has competed in the Giro and Bahrain-Merida general manager Brent Copeland has warned rivals he is in great form.

“We have worked hard to get to the start of this Giro with the best possible team,” Copeland said. “Vincenzo has worked tremendously hard to the buildup of this race and his physical condition is at one of the best I have seen in years before a Grand Tour.”

Nibali’s main rivals include Dumoulin, Colombian climber Miguel Angel Lopez, Mikel Landa of Spain, the in-form Slovenian Primoz Roglic and Britain’s reigning Vuelta champion Simon Yates, who led the race for 13 days last year.

Another pre-race favorite, Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, had to pull out after breaking his collarbone in a training accident last week.

World champion Alejandro Valverde and Fabio Aru are also out with injury.

MOUNTAIN DRAMA

The Giro features three individual time trials and seven mountain finishes in a testing route which features the toughest climbs during the second half to the race.

In total the riders will have to climb 46,500 meters of elevation, in what organizers have called “one of the hardest courses in recent years.”

There is just one stage suitable for sprinters in the final week and three high difficulty stages.

The final week starts with a bang as stage 16 is a long, testing Alpine leg of 226 kilometers with 5,700 meters of climbing.

The riders will face the Presolana Pass, the Croce di Salven Pass, the Gavia Pass – the highest point of this edition – and the Mortirolo Pass from the hardest side of Mazzo di Valtellina.

That is one of the toughest days of this year’s race along with the 14th stage, which is a short but intense leg, with 4,000 meters of climbing packed into 131 kilometers from Saint Vincent to Courmayeur.

There are four steep climbs in quick succession before the final ascent up to the foot of the Monte Bianco Skyway.

That comes before the race’s longest leg: 237 kilometers from Ivrea to Como

ITALIAN STYLE

This year’s Giro will stay almost entirely in Italy.

The race will cross into another country just once – and briefly at that – as it visits the republic of San Marino for the uphill finish of the ninth-stage time trial.

The 34.8-kilometer leg could mark the start of the real battle for overall victory and every second lost will be tough to pull back as the race heads into the mountains.

That day is also the race’s “wine stage” as it celebrates the red Sangiovese wines of the area.

A number of important social and cultural references will be made over the course.

Stage seven finishes in L’Aquila, where the Giro will commemorate 10 years since the earthquake that devastated the city and its surroundings in 2009.

The Giro will also remember people that have impacted Italy’s history.

The third stage will start from the birthplace of Leonardo da Vinci, 500 years after his death. Stage eight finishes in Pesaro, the birthplace of the composer Gioacchino Rossini.