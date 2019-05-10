Getty Images

Owners of DQ’d Derby winner considering legal options

Associated PressMay 10, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
The owners of disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security are evaluating their legal options after an appeal of the decision was denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Gary and Mary West said in a statement Thursday that they believe with “a just and proper hearing of our case Maximum Security will be restored as the rightful winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby.”

The colt crossed the finish line first only to be DQ’d and placed 17th for interference in the final turn Saturday.

The Wests say Maximum Security’s win “is clearly and convincingly supported by actual video of the race. Those same videos underscore why Maximum Security never should have been disqualified.”

It was the first DQ for interference by a winner in the Derby’s 145-year history.

In denying the Wests’ appeal, they say the racing commission told them it was a “privilege” to participate in horse racing in Kentucky.

The couple says they agree, but that privilege “comes with an obligation for fair, full and transparent treatment by the Commission of its licensees. That did not occur here.”

Meanwhile, stewards at Churchill Downs granted Maximum Security’s jockey Luis Saez additional time to meet with them to review video of his ride in the Derby.

Kentucky chief state steward Barbara Borden told The Blood-Horse that Saez was given an extension since he was riding in New York on Thursday.

The stewards could decide to fine, suspend or take no action against Saez, which is common for any disqualification.

Trainer of DQ’d Kentucky Derby winner still has questions

Associated PressMay 9, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
The trainer of the disqualified Kentucky Derby winner has gotten the roses after all.

Five days after Maximum Security won the Derby, then got disqualified for interference and placed 17th, a fan from North Carolina sent a dozen red roses to trainer Jason Servis at his Monmouth Park barn in New Jersey on Thursday.

A note enclosed with the flowers read: “Great race, it seems as though someone forgot to give you roses.”

Servis told The Associated Press that while he’s come to terms with the DQ, he still has questions about what he says was “a bad call.”

Maximum Security won’t run in the Preakness on May 18 but Servis says the colt hasn’t been ruled out for the Belmont on June 8.

Maximum Security was back on the track Thursday for the first time since the Derby, going for a light jog around the Jersey shore oval.

Improbable gets Smith aboard for possible Preakness run

Associated PressMay 8, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
BALTIMORE — Improbable will have Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith aboard if the colt runs in the Preakness on May 18.

Trainer Bob Baffert said Wednesday that he was making the switch from Irad Ortiz Jr. because “Mike and I have a little luck together.”

Baffert and Smith teamed with Justify to win the Triple Crown last year.

Ortiz rode Improbable to a fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and the colt was moved up to fourth following Maximum Security’s disqualification for interference.

Baffert said Improbable will train Monday at Churchill Downs, and then he will make a final decision on the colt’s status for the Preakness, a race the trainer has won seven times. If Improbable joins the field for the middle leg of the Triple Crown, he would arrive in Baltimore three days ahead of the race.

The rest of the maximum 14-horse field for the Preakness has begun taking shape. Neither Maximum Security nor Derby winner Country House will run it.

War of Will, squeezed when Maximum Security drifted out at the Derby as the leaders were coming out of the final turn, was back training Wednesday. The colt had his right front shoe removed and his foot soaked in Epsom salts after experiencing discomfort, trainer Mark Casse said.

War of Will finished eighth – 4+ lengths behind the first-place finisher – and was moved up to seventh via the DQ.

Trainer Mike Trombetta said he will decide by Friday whether Win Win Win runs in the 1 3/16-mile race. The colt ended up ninth in the Derby and emerged unscathed from the race, which was run on a sloppy track for the second straight year.

Also under consideration is Bodexpress, moved up to 13th after finishing 14th in the Derby. The colt is 0 for 6 in his career.

Among fresh prospects are Bourbon War, who would be ridden by Ortiz, Alwaysmining, Anothertwistafate, Laughing Fox, Owendale and Signalman.