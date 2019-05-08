Maryland racing authority seeks to dismiss Baltimore lawsuit

BALTIMORE (AP) Maryland’s horse racing authority has moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the city of Baltimore that seeks to condemn and confiscate the Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course and other elements of the industry.
The Maryland Jockey Club, which runs the historic track, on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is part of a bitter dispute between owners and politicians over the future of Maryland racing and the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The lawsuit says the Stronach Group, a Canada-based development company that owns Pimlico and Laurel Park, is planning to move the Preakness against Maryland law.
Maryland Jockey Club attorney Alan Rifkin says state law prevents Baltimore from confiscating privately held assets, including the Woodlawn Vase that’s given to the winner of the Preakness.
The Stronach Group believes the Preakness would be better suited to be held at Laurel if 149-year-old Pimlico cannot be overhauled. A fight remains over who would pay for an overhaul of Pimlico after the Maryland Stadium Authority issued a report saying the track should be torn down and rebuilt at a cost of $424 million.
The dilapidated condition of Pimlico led to nearly 6,700 grandstand seats being closed for the May 18 Preakness because engineers determined they’re not safe.
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won’t be attempting a Triple Crown run this year after coughing and showing signs of a burgeoning illness, Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form reports. Assistant trainer Riley Mott confirmed to the Associated Press that the 3-year-old colt will not race in the Preakness Stakes on May 18.
Still at Churchill Downs, trainer Bill Mott told Privman that Country House, who was named the 145th Kentucky Derby winner after the historic disqualification of Maximum Security, was pulled off his training list: “If he’s off the training list, he’s off the Preakness list.”
“It’s probably a little viral thing,” Mott also told Privman. “Hopefully it doesn’t develop into anything serious. Usually when something like this happens, a horse misses a couple weeks of training. He’s not seriously sick right now. But he’s showing indications that something is going on.”
It’s been quite a week for Country House. The 65-1 long shot colt was the second over the wire at Churchill on Saturday, but was elevated to first after track stewards determined Maximum Security had impeded several other horses in the field. On Monday, trainer Jason Servis announced that Maximum Security would also skip the Preakness.
This was the first time in the Kentucky Derby’s 145-year history that the winner was disqualified on site. Dancer’s Image, the first horse to finish in 1968, was disqualified long after the race ended for having too much phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory drug, in his system.
OCEANPORT, N.J. — Maximum Security has arrived at Monmouth Park in New Jersey.
The first Kentucky Derby winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history arrived at the track shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The previously undefeated colt was taken to the barn of trainer Jason Servis. The Florida Derby winner was walked and then put in a stall to rest.
Servis was not present. He is expected to be here Wednesday or Thursday, a track spokesman said.
There were a few photographers, a videographer and a reporter outside the No. 2 barn at the Shore track, which had a big pink plant in front and hanging flower pots.
An appeal of the disqualification was filed on behalf of owners Gary and Mary West on Monday. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denied it within hours, saying the stewards’ decision is not subject to appeal.
However, West said the matter is not settled. The horse won’t run in the Preakness in Baltimore, the second leg of the Triple Crown.