Improbable gets Smith aboard for possible Preakness run

Associated PressMay 8, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
BALTIMORE (AP) Improbable will have Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith aboard if the colt runs in the Preakness on May 18.

Trainer Bob Baffert said Wednesday that he was making the switch from Irad Ortiz Jr. because “Mike and I have a little luck together.”

Baffert and Smith teamed with Justify to win the Triple Crown last year.

Ortiz rode Improbable to a fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and the colt was moved up to fourth following Maximum Security’s disqualification for interference.

Baffert said Improbable will train Monday at Churchill Downs, and then he will make a final decision on the colt’s status for the Preakness, a race the trainer has won seven times. If Improbable joins the field for the middle leg of the Triple Crown, he would arrive in Baltimore three days ahead of the race.

The rest of the maximum 14-horse field for the Preakness has begun taking shape. Neither Maximum Security nor Derby winner Country House will run it.

War of Will, squeezed when Maximum Security drifted out at the Derby as the leaders were coming out of the final turn, was back training Wednesday. The colt had his right front shoe removed and his foot soaked in Epsom salts after experiencing discomfort, trainer Mark Casse said.

War of Will finished eighth – 4+ lengths behind the first-place finisher – and was moved up to seventh via the DQ.

Trainer Mike Trombetta said he will decide by Friday whether Win Win Win runs in the 1 3/16-mile race. The colt ended up ninth in the Derby and emerged unscathed from the race, which was run on a sloppy track for the second straight year.

Also under consideration is Bodexpress, moved up to 13th after finishing 14th in the Derby. The colt is 0 for 6 in his career.

Among fresh prospects are Bourbon War, who would be ridden by Ortiz, Alwaysmining, Anothertwistafate, Laughing Fox, Owendale and Signalman.

Maryland racing authority seeks to dismiss Baltimore lawsuit

Associated PressMay 8, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
BALTIMORE (AP) Maryland’s horse racing authority has moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the city of Baltimore that seeks to condemn and confiscate the Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course and other elements of the industry.

The Maryland Jockey Club, which runs the historic track, on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is part of a bitter dispute between owners and politicians over the future of Maryland racing and the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The lawsuit says the Stronach Group, a Canada-based development company that owns Pimlico and Laurel Park, is planning to move the Preakness against Maryland law.

Maryland Jockey Club attorney Alan Rifkin says state law prevents Baltimore from confiscating privately held assets, including the Woodlawn Vase that’s given to the winner of the Preakness.

The Stronach Group believes the Preakness would be better suited to be held at Laurel if 149-year-old Pimlico cannot be overhauled. A fight remains over who would pay for an overhaul of Pimlico after the Maryland Stadium Authority issued a report saying the track should be torn down and rebuilt at a cost of $424 million.

The dilapidated condition of Pimlico led to nearly 6,700 grandstand seats being closed for the May 18 Preakness because engineers determined they’re not safe.

Country House will not run in Preakness Stakes

By Mia ZanzucchiMay 7, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won’t be attempting a Triple Crown run this year after coughing and showing signs of a burgeoning illness, Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form reports. Assistant trainer Riley Mott confirmed to the Associated Press that the 3-year-old colt will not race in the Preakness Stakes on May 18.

Still at Churchill Downs, trainer Bill Mott told Privman that Country House, who was named the 145th Kentucky Derby winner after the historic disqualification of Maximum Security, was pulled off his training list: “If he’s off the training list, he’s off the Preakness list.”

“It’s probably a little viral thing,” Mott also told Privman. “Hopefully it doesn’t develop into anything serious. Usually when something like this happens, a horse misses a couple weeks of training. He’s not seriously sick right now. But he’s showing indications that something is going on.”

It’s been quite a week for Country House. The 65-1 long shot colt was the second over the wire at Churchill on Saturday, but was elevated to first after track stewards determined Maximum Security had impeded several other horses in the field. On Monday, trainer Jason Servis announced that Maximum Security would also skip the Preakness.

This was the first time in the Kentucky Derby’s 145-year history that the winner was disqualified on site. Dancer’s Image, the first horse to finish in 1968, was disqualified long after the race ended for having too much phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory drug, in his system.