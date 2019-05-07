Novak Djokovic reaches 3rd round at Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) Top-ranked Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.
Djokovic broke Fritz’s serve once in the first set and twice in the second, conceding only one break opportunity at the “Magic Box.”
Djokovic is seeking his second title of the year, and third overall in Madrid. He began the year by winning the Australian Open.
Stan Wawrinka ended a three-match losing streak in Madrid by defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 6-3, while Brazil Open champion Guido Pella upset 12th-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
On the women’s side, third-seeded Simona Halep defeated Johanna Konta 7-5, 6-1 in the second round.
MUNICH — Cristian Garin of Chile defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (1) to win the Munich Open final on Sunday, less than a month after he claimed his first ATP title in Houston.
The 22-year-old Garin saved eight of 10 break points he faced and kept his best tennis for the tiebreaker to end the Italian’s nine-match winning run.
Berrettini earlier defeated fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-2 in their rain-postponed semifinal.
Ranked No. 47, Garin had saved two match points in ousting the two-time defending champion and world No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Friday and he followed up by beating third-seeded Marco Cecchinato in Saturday’s semifinal.
Garin was ranked 92nd just over two months ago but is projected to rise to a career-high 33 on Monday. With his win over 37th-ranked Berrettini, Garin has matched Guido Pella’s tour-leading tally of 19 wins on clay this year.
ESTORIL, Portugal — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Estoril Open final to claim his first clay-court title on Sunday.
Tsitsipas’ two other titles were on hard courts at Marseille in February and Stockholm last year.
“This title means a lot to me. It’s on clay, it’s one of my preferred surfaces,” the 20-year-old Tsitsipas said. “Next is grass, or maybe even more clay-court titles this year, that would be wonderful.”
Tsitsipas broke his Uruguayan opponent twice and only gave up one service match on his way to victory.