Getty Images

Life remains normal for Kentucky Derby winner Country House

Associated PressMay 7, 2019, 10:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Derby winner Country House isn’t a racing rock star just yet.

If not for the garland of roses draped across the white saw horse outside Bill Mott’s stable at Churchill Downs or the sign beside his stall that reads 2019 Kentucky Derby winner, it might be hard to know Country House won thoroughbred racing’s marquee event.

The buzz has been more about how the 65-1 long shot was elevated to champion by the most shocking decision in Derby history.

The weekend’s noisy gathering of horsemen, riders, media and spectators gave way to a tranquil setting on the backside of the barn Monday. Country House occasionally looked out of his stall to munch on feed in relative peace, a contrast to the Sunday when his every move drew oohs and aahs and was photographed.

Regardless of how it came about, Country House is the Derby winner.

“He’s going to have a lot of people want to come and see him, and that’s OK,” Mott said Monday of his horse. “I don’t think he minds that. He’s not a nervous horse, so he doesn’t mind the activity.

“He’s always been a little bit of a clown and sometimes a little bit hard to handle, but they seem to know that there’s some extra attention given them. They get to where they’re sort of curious about the clicking of the shutters on the camera.”

Cameras certainly factored into Country House being draped in roses.

He initially finished 1 3/4 lengths behind Maximum Security on Saturday with a performance that stunned Mott. Jockey Flavien Prat and another rider immediately objected and said he was interfered with by Maximum Security, who veered right and collected several horses. Country House was involved but didn’t appear to be affected much.

Racing stewards took 22 minutes to review video and interview riders before disqualifying him to 17th and Country House to first. He became an instant celebrity of sorts – especially to those who were paid $132.40 for a win bet – though the spotlight has largely remained on the first Derby winner to be taken down by disqualification.

A stunned Mott, 65, was almost apologetic about the outcome considering the circumstances. But he has gotten over that and is getting his mind around the aftermath. He hopes the public will as well.

“It’s taken a little bit of the glory out of it, the glow out of it because there’s been questions about it,” said the Hall of Famer, whose other Derby entrant, Tacitus, was elevated from fourth to third with the disqualification.

“I’m sure there were a lot of people that bet on Maximum Security and had win tickets on him. So, to them it probably seems as though the best horse lost the race,” Mott said. “Hopefully, everybody that could be a naysayer would understand what the stewards saw and what the horsemen probably see.”

Maximum Security’s co-owner, Gary West, appealed the stewards’ decision on Monday, which was later denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Earlier in the day, West announced that his horse will not run in the Preakness on May 18 in Baltimore.

Country House’s status for the Preakness is unclear, though Mott understands the significance of running the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. It would mark his fourth race in eight weeks.

All of which makes the low profile – for now – and current quiet somewhat welcome.

That might change if Country House enters the Preakness, which leads to a little more buzz around the barn during Triple Crown season. For now, the horse is just winding down from his big moment.

Mott is getting his mind around everything, which becomes easier with each congratulatory hug and handshake from horsemen.

“I think everybody is a little bit exhausted from the whole situation,” Mott said. “But now we need to get back to work as usual. We’ve got a lot of the horses in the stables.

“Not only Country House and Tacitus, but some other very important horses. They’re all equal here.”

Maximum Security arrives at trainer’s barn in Monmouth Park

AP Images
Associated PressMay 7, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) Maximum Security has arrived at Monmouth Park in New Jersey.

The first Kentucky Derby winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history arrived at the track shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The previously undefeated colt was taken to the barn of trainer Jason Servis. The Florida Derby winner was walked and then put in a stall to rest.

Servis was not present. He is expected to be here Wednesday or Thursday, a track spokesman said.

There were a few photographers, a videographer and a reporter outside the No. 2 barn at the Shore track, which had a big pink plant in front and hanging flower pots.

An appeal of the disqualification was filed on behalf of owners Gary and Mary West on Monday. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denied it within hours, saying the stewards’ decision is not subject to appeal.

However, West said the matter is not settled. The horse won’t run in the Preakness in Baltimore, the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Commission denies Maximum Security disqualification appeal

Associated PressMay 6, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission didn’t take long to deny the appeal of Maximum Security’s disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner for interference, saying hours after it was filed Monday that the stewards’ decision is not subject to appeal.

The commission’s letter to attorney D. Barry Stilz, who filed the appeal of behalf of owners Gary and Mary West, also denied a request to stay the disqualification ruling pending appeal.

West said he was disappointed by the KHRC decision, but added the matter is not settled.

“Based on everything that has happened so far, I’m not surprised,” West told The Associated Press in a phone interview after the appeal was denied. “We’ll file suit in whatever the appropriate court is. I don’t know the answer to that, but the lawyers that I have retained will know what the appropriate venue is.”

Racing stewards disqualified Maximum Security after Saturday’s Kentucky Derby and elevated Country House to the winner’s circle following objections filed by two jockeys. Stewards determined Maximum Security impeded the paths of several horses in the race.

Maximum Security is the first Derby winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history.

The KHRC’s decision can after West’s legal team filed the appeal to the commission based in Lexington, Kentucky. The owner has acknowledged that the legal proceedings could take “months, if not years, down the road.”

The only other Derby disqualification was in 1968, and long after the race. First-place finisher Dancer’s Image tested positive for a prohibited medication, and Kentucky racing officials ordered the purse money to be redistributed. Forward Pass got the winner’s share. A subsequent court challenge upheld the stewards’ decision.

West also has said he would not run Maximum Security in the May 18 Preakness in Baltimore. Acknowledging the horse’s removal from Triple Crown consideration because of the disqualification, the owner said there is “really no need” to run a horse back in two weeks.”