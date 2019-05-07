Report: Country House will not run in Preakness Stakes

By Mia ZanzucchiMay 7, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won’t be attempting a Triple Crown run this year after coughing and showing signs of a burgeoning illness, Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form reports.

Still at Churchill Downs, trainer Bill Mott told Privman that Country House, who was named the 145th Kentucky Derby winner after the historic disqualification of Maximum Security, was pulled off his training list: “If he’s off the training list, he’s off the Preakness list.”

“It’s probably a little viral thing,” Mott also told Privman. “Hopefully it doesn’t develop into anything serious. Usually when something like this happens, a horse misses a couple weeks of training. He’s not seriously sick right now. But he’s showing indications that something is going on.”

It’s been quite a week for Country House. The 3-year-old colt was the second over the wire at Churchill on Saturday, but was elevated to first after track stewards determined Maximum Security had impeded several other horses in the field. On Monday, trainer Jason Servis announced that Maximum Security would also skip the Preakness.

This was the first time in the Kentucky Derby’s 145-year history that the winner was disqualified on site. Dancer’s Image, the first horse to finish in 1968, was disqualified long after the race ended for having too much phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory drug, in his system.

Maximum Security arrives at trainer’s barn in Monmouth Park

AP Images
Associated PressMay 7, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) Maximum Security has arrived at Monmouth Park in New Jersey.

The first Kentucky Derby winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history arrived at the track shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The previously undefeated colt was taken to the barn of trainer Jason Servis. The Florida Derby winner was walked and then put in a stall to rest.

Servis was not present. He is expected to be here Wednesday or Thursday, a track spokesman said.

There were a few photographers, a videographer and a reporter outside the No. 2 barn at the Shore track, which had a big pink plant in front and hanging flower pots.

An appeal of the disqualification was filed on behalf of owners Gary and Mary West on Monday. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denied it within hours, saying the stewards’ decision is not subject to appeal.

However, West said the matter is not settled. The horse won’t run in the Preakness in Baltimore, the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Life remains normal for Kentucky Derby winner Country House

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 7, 2019, 10:12 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Derby winner Country House isn’t a racing rock star just yet.

If not for the garland of roses draped across the white saw horse outside Bill Mott’s stable at Churchill Downs or the sign beside his stall that reads 2019 Kentucky Derby winner, it might be hard to know Country House won thoroughbred racing’s marquee event.

The buzz has been more about how the 65-1 long shot was elevated to champion by the most shocking decision in Derby history.

The weekend’s noisy gathering of horsemen, riders, media and spectators gave way to a tranquil setting on the backside of the barn Monday. Country House occasionally looked out of his stall to munch on feed in relative peace, a contrast to the Sunday when his every move drew oohs and aahs and was photographed.

Regardless of how it came about, Country House is the Derby winner.

“He’s going to have a lot of people want to come and see him, and that’s OK,” Mott said Monday of his horse. “I don’t think he minds that. He’s not a nervous horse, so he doesn’t mind the activity.

“He’s always been a little bit of a clown and sometimes a little bit hard to handle, but they seem to know that there’s some extra attention given them. They get to where they’re sort of curious about the clicking of the shutters on the camera.”

Cameras certainly factored into Country House being draped in roses.

He initially finished 1 3/4 lengths behind Maximum Security on Saturday with a performance that stunned Mott. Jockey Flavien Prat and another rider immediately objected and said he was interfered with by Maximum Security, who veered right and collected several horses. Country House was involved but didn’t appear to be affected much.

Racing stewards took 22 minutes to review video and interview riders before disqualifying him to 17th and Country House to first. He became an instant celebrity of sorts – especially to those who were paid $132.40 for a win bet – though the spotlight has largely remained on the first Derby winner to be taken down by disqualification.

A stunned Mott, 65, was almost apologetic about the outcome considering the circumstances. But he has gotten over that and is getting his mind around the aftermath. He hopes the public will as well.

“It’s taken a little bit of the glory out of it, the glow out of it because there’s been questions about it,” said the Hall of Famer, whose other Derby entrant, Tacitus, was elevated from fourth to third with the disqualification.

“I’m sure there were a lot of people that bet on Maximum Security and had win tickets on him. So, to them it probably seems as though the best horse lost the race,” Mott said. “Hopefully, everybody that could be a naysayer would understand what the stewards saw and what the horsemen probably see.”

Maximum Security’s co-owner, Gary West, appealed the stewards’ decision on Monday, which was later denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Earlier in the day, West announced that his horse will not run in the Preakness on May 18 in Baltimore.

Country House’s status for the Preakness is unclear, though Mott understands the significance of running the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. It would mark his fourth race in eight weeks.

All of which makes the low profile – for now – and current quiet somewhat welcome.

That might change if Country House enters the Preakness, which leads to a little more buzz around the barn during Triple Crown season. For now, the horse is just winding down from his big moment.

Mott is getting his mind around everything, which becomes easier with each congratulatory hug and handshake from horsemen.

“I think everybody is a little bit exhausted from the whole situation,” Mott said. “But now we need to get back to work as usual. We’ve got a lot of the horses in the stables.

“Not only Country House and Tacitus, but some other very important horses. They’re all equal here.”