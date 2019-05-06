Commission denies Maximum Security disqualification appeal

Associated PressMay 6, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission didn’t take long to deny the appeal of Maximum Security’s disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner for interference, saying hours after it was filed Monday that the stewards’ decision is not subject to appeal.

The commission’s letter to attorney D. Barry Stilz, who filed the appeal of behalf of owners Gary and Mary West, also denied a request to stay the disqualification ruling pending appeal.

West said he was disappointed by the KHRC decision, but added the matter is not settled.

“Based on everything that has happened so far, I’m not surprised,” West told The Associated Press in a phone interview after the appeal was denied. “We’ll file suit in whatever the appropriate court is. I don’t know the answer to that, but the lawyers that I have retained will know what the appropriate venue is.”

Racing stewards disqualified Maximum Security after Saturday’s Kentucky Derby and elevated Country House to the winner’s circle following objections filed by two jockeys. Stewards determined Maximum Security impeded the paths of several horses in the race.

Maximum Security is the first Derby winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history.

The KHRC’s decision can after West’s legal team filed the appeal to the commission based in Lexington, Kentucky. The owner has acknowledged that the legal proceedings could take “months, if not years, down the road.”

The only other Derby disqualification was in 1968, and long after the race. First-place finisher Dancer’s Image tested positive for a prohibited medication, and Kentucky racing officials ordered the purse money to be redistributed. Forward Pass got the winner’s share. A subsequent court challenge upheld the stewards’ decision.

West also has said he would not run Maximum Security in the May 18 Preakness in Baltimore. Acknowledging the horse’s removal from Triple Crown consideration because of the disqualification, the owner said there is “really no need” to run a horse back in two weeks.”

Mike Tirico sorts through chaotic Kentucky Derby with Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey

By Mia ZanzucchiMay 6, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT
Country House’s historic win at the 145th Kentucky Derby sent shock waves around the country and forever impacted horse racing.

The 65-1 long shot crossed the wire second but was declared the winner after Maximum Security, who finished over a length ahead, was disqualified by race stewards for moving out of his lane and impeding several other horses.

Mike Tirico, the host of the 145th Kentucky Derby, invited NBC horse racing analysts Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey onto The Mike Tirico Podcast to sort out all the chaos.

“Think of a five-lane highway,” Tirico explained. “Maximum Security’s in the left lane without a blinker and comes over to the middle lane. Those cars either have to check up really quick, which sometimes causes a crash, or they get bumped or nicked and they crash.”

Retired Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey went on to say that there were some potentially unavoidable factors: horses are thousand-pound animals with minds of their own. However, he believes Maximum Security’s jockey Luis Saez reacted quickly, but not quick enough.

As Bailey explained, racing stewards—the rule enforcers—can press the inquiry button to open an investigation into anything they think may have been against the rules. Part of the chaos from Saturday’s race came from the stewards not flagging the incident. The stewards went on to cancel a post-race interview with NBC and didn’t take any questions after holding a press conference about the decision, which is representative of a bigger transparency issue in American horse racing.

Looking beyond the controversy, the three analyzed the run that put underdog Country House just behind Maximum Security. After breaking well and settling in mid-pack, Bailey said the deep closer found himself in prime position to come from behind.

“I was particularly impressed by his maturity and improvement,” he added.

Coming off of three starts in seven weeks, Moss wondered how Country House will run in the Preakness after a short, two-week turnaround. With other top Derby horses passing on the second leg of the Triple Crown, Tirico looked ahead to the possibility of a rematch between Country House, Maximum Security and even early favorite Omaha Beach, who scratched after an entrapped epiglottis impacted his breathing.

‘We’ve had two Triple Crowns in the last four years, and this might be the most talked about Kentucky Derby in 20 years,” Bailey concluded.

Maximum Security will not run Preakness, owner says

Associated PressMay 6, 2019, 9:59 AM EDT
Maximum Security’s owner said Monday he will not run the horse in the Preakness and will appeal the disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner.

Gary West said by phone to The Associated Press that there is “really no need, not having an opportunity to run for the Triple Crown to run a horse back in two weeks.”

Maximum Security, the first to finish the muddy race Saturday, became the first Derby winner to be disqualified for interference. After an objection by two riders, racing stewards ruled that the colt swerved out and impeded the path of several horses between the far and final turns. Country House, a 65-1 shot, was elevated to first.

West has said he realizes the appeals process will take “months, if not years.” The owner has sought to see replays of the race that stewards used to reach their landmark decision.

Maximum Security was placed 17th of 19 horses after starting as the 9-2 second betting choice, ending his four-race winning streak.

Stewards cited a rule that calls for disqualification if a “leading horse or any other horse in a race swerves or is ridden to either side so as to interfere with, intimidate, or impede any other horse or jockey.”

Chief steward Barbara Borden said in a news conference she and two other stewards interviewed riders and studied video replays during a 22-minute review after the finish. The stewards did not take questions from reporters.

West said the earliest he could see the stewards’ video evidence would be Thursday.