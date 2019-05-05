AP Photo

Roglic retains Romandie title with time-trial stage win

Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

GENEVA (AP) Defending champion Primoz Roglic retained the Tour de Romandie title by winning the final-day time trial Sunday to extend his decisive lead.

Roglic was the only rider to complete the 16.85-kilometer (10 +-mile) lakeside route in Geneva in under 20 minutes.

With his third stage win, the Slovenian rider ended the six-day race 49 seconds ahead of former world champion Rui Costa, who was seventh-fastest in the time trial.

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, finished 1 minute 12 seconds back in third having been 10th in the time trial.

In blustery conditions Sunday, Victor Campenaerts – who broke the one-hour world record in Mexico last month – was 13 seconds behind Roglic. Filippo Ganna trailed by 15 seconds in third.

Romandie is Roglic’s third stage-race title this season after the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 10, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women’s pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday at her home in California. She was 23.

USA Cycling chief executive Rob DeMartini said in a statement Sunday that “the entire cycling community is mourning this immense loss. We are offering continuous support to Kelly’s teammates, coaches and staff. We also encourage all those who knew Kelly to support each other through the grieving.”

Catlin’s father, Mark Catlin, told VeloNews that his daughter killed herself.

Catlin was born and raised near Minneapolis, Minnesota, and rose to prominence on the track as a member of the U.S. national team. She also raced on the road for the Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team, and she was pursuing a graduate degree in computational mathematics at Stanford.

Don’t expect to puff away at next year’s Tokyo Olympics

AP Images
By NBC Sports StaffFeb 28, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo is still a smoker’s heaven.

Despite tougher laws enacted last year, smokers can light up in some restaurants and bars. Tobacco advertising is allowed on television, cigarette packages don’t contain graphic health warnings, and tobacco is cheap compared to other major cities.

However, don’t expect to puff away at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Organizers on Thursday announced a stringent ban on all tobacco products and vaping devices. Smoking will be banned at all indoor and outdoor Olympic and Paralympic venues, plus within all perimeter areas of the Tokyo Games.

Organizers say the prohibition is tougher than regulations for the last two Summer Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro.

“Tokyo 2020 aims to leave a legacy of improved health for the country at large,” organizers said in a statement.

Japan’s national legislature last year approved a ban on smoking inside public facilities, but the measure was seen as weak and excluded many bars and restaurants.

Tokyo’s city government separately enacted tougher rules last year to protect from second-hand smoke. All provisions kick in during the run-up to the Olympics.

Smoking is still allowed in small eateries and bars. They make up half of Japanese establishments, where it’s common to see a customer eating with chopsticks in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

“Countering passive smoking has long been a concern,” Keiko Nakayama, a Tokyo city government health official, said in a statement to The Associated Press. “We would like to push for approving more anti-smoking measures so people stay healthy longer.”

The city’s smoking policy will be reviewed in five years. But more regulation will always face tough opposition despite the fact that smoking has declined in recent years.

The Japanese government has a large stake in tobacco. It owns a third of the stock and is the top investor in major cigarette company Japan Tobacco Inc. The industry was a government monopoly until 1985, and is a huge source of tax revenue.

Smoking is cheap in Japan compared to other developed countries. A pack of Marlboro cigarettes costs about $5. In London and New York it’s about $14, and in Sydney it’s $20.

According to World Health Organization data for 2015, 32.7 percent of Japanese males smoke, compared to 24.4 in the United States. The highest figures were East Timor (78.0) and Indonesia (74.9), and the lowest two were in Africa: Ethiopia (7.6) and Ghana (7.1).