Garin beats Berrettini to win Munich Open final

Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT
MUNICH — Cristian Garin of Chile defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (1) to win the Munich Open final on Sunday, less than a month after he claimed his first ATP title in Houston.

The 22-year-old Garin saved eight of 10 break points he faced and kept his best tennis for the tiebreaker to end the Italian’s nine-match winning run.

Berrettini earlier defeated fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-2 in their rain-postponed semifinal.

Ranked No. 47, Garin had saved two match points in ousting the two-time defending champion and world No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Friday and he followed up by beating third-seeded Marco Cecchinato in Saturday’s semifinal.

Garin was ranked 92nd just over two months ago but is projected to rise to a career-high 33 on Monday. With his win over 37th-ranked Berrettini, Garin has matched Guido Pella’s tour-leading tally of 19 wins on clay this year.

Tsitsipas breaks through on clay to win Estoril Open

Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
ESTORIL, Portugal — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Estoril Open final to claim his first clay-court title on Sunday.

Tsitsipas’ two other titles were on hard courts at Marseille in February and Stockholm last year.

“This title means a lot to me. It’s on clay, it’s one of my preferred surfaces,” the 20-year-old Tsitsipas said. “Next is grass, or maybe even more clay-court titles this year, that would be wonderful.”

Tsitsipas broke his Uruguayan opponent twice and only gave up one service match on his way to victory.

Osaka wins Madrid opener; Muguruza loses in first round

Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT
MADRID — Naomi Osaka and other top-seeded players won their opening matches at the Madrid Open, while Caroline Wozniacki withdrew due to injury and Garbine Muguruza was upset on Sunday.

Top-ranked Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, hit 43 winners, including eight aces, on the outdoor red clay to beat 2016 finalist Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 7-6 (6).

“For me, I’m just happy to get through it,” Osaka said. “I feel the most nervous during the first round and to play against Cibulkova was kind of tough for me, especially on clay.”

Osaka will face Sara Sorribes in the second round after she got past fellow Spanish wild card Lara Arruabarrena.

A lower back injury forced Wozniacki to retire from her match with Alize Cornet when she was losing 0-3 in the first set.

Petra Martic of Croatia ousted two-time grand slam winner Muguruza 7-5, 7-6 (2), a week after the Croat won her first career title in Istanbul.

Martic will next face fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber, who broke Lesia Tsurenko six times to earn a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Third-seeded Simona Halep, who has won twice in Madrid, brushed off Russian qualifier Margarita Gasparyan 6-0, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova had to fight back from a set down to fend off 18-year-old Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka also advanced, while Madison Keys lost to Sorana Cirstea in three sets.

NADAL NEXT

On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal knows who his first opponent will be after Felix Auger-Aliassime beat fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov, a semifinalist last year, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime has reached the final in Rio and the semifinals in Miami already this year.

Jan-Lennard Struff beat Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (4), 6-4 in a match that saw a combined 21 aces.