Egan Bernal to miss Giro with broken collarbone

MILAN — Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal has broken his collarbone in a training accident, ruling him out of the upcoming Giro d’Italia.
Bernal had been one of the pre-race favorites and was expected to lead Team Ineos – which was formerly known as Team Sky – when the three-week Giro begins next weekend.
Late Saturday, Bernal posted a story on Instagram showing him wearing a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up. The accompanying caption in Spanish read, “I’ll see you soon, my friends. Don’t worry – this only gives me motivation to train hard for the rest of the season.”
The 22-year-old Bernal won the weeklong Paris-Nice race in March for Ineos’ only major win this season.
Bernal now could ride in support of defending champion Geraint Thomas and four-time winner Chris Froome at the Tour de France.
Pavel Sivakov of Russia, a 21-year-old who recently won the Tour of the Alps, will likely now be Ineos’ leader for the Giro.
GENEVA — Defending champion Primoz Roglic retained the Tour de Romandie title by winning the final-day time trial Sunday to extend his decisive lead.
Roglic was the only rider to complete the 16.85-kilometer (10 +-mile) lakeside route in Geneva in under 20 minutes.
With his third stage win, the Slovenian rider ended the six-day race 49 seconds ahead of former world champion Rui Costa, who was seventh-fastest in the time trial.
Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, finished 1 minute 12 seconds back in third having been 10th in the time trial.
In blustery conditions Sunday, Victor Campenaerts – who broke the one-hour world record in Mexico last month – was 13 seconds behind Roglic. Filippo Ganna trailed by 15 seconds in third.
Romandie is Roglic’s third stage-race title this season after the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico.
NEUCHATEL, Switzerland — The rebranded Sky team began racing as Team Ineos on Tuesday with Geraint Thomas placing fifth in the Tour of Romandie prologue.
After nine full seasons under the Sky banner, and six Tour de France titles, the team was bought by Britain’s richest man in March. Jim Ratcliffe made his billions with the chemicals company Ineos he founded.
Thomas, the 2018 Tour champion, trailed four seconds behind Jan Tratnik, who completed the 3.87-kilometer (2.4 mile) route in just over five minutes.
Tratnik was one second ahead of his more heralded fellow Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, who won the six-day Romandie race last year.
Tom Bohli of Switzerland was third on the same time as Roglic. Former time trial world champion Tony Martin was fourth, on the same time as Thomas.