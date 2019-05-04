Defending champion Kvitova reaches second round in Madrid

MADRID — Petra Kvitova opened her title defense in the Madrid Open by dispatching Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.
The second-seeded Kvitova, a three-time champion in Madrid, is coming off a title in Stuttgart and is the only woman to win two tournaments this season.
Kvitova is the most successful women’s player in Madrid with 27 wins and only six losses. Her other titles in the Spanish capital came in 2011 and 2015.
Seventh-seeded Kiki Bertens opened with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova, while eighth-seeded Andrea Petkovic lost to Polana Hercog 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.
Top-seeded Naomi Osaka makes her debut on Sunday against Dominika Cibulkova.
ESTORIL, Portugal — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated David Goffin 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Estoril Open final on Saturday.
Tsitsipas will play for the title against Pablo Cuevas, who beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Tsitsipas broke Goffin’s serve five times to reach the victory in 2 hours, 18 minutes.
“I fought very hard and gave my soul out on the court, which is the biggest pleasure in this sport,” Tsitsipas said.
It was the 22nd win for Tsitsipas this season, second only to the 25 earned by Daniil Medvedev.
It will be the first final for Cuevas since 2017 in Sao Paulo.
PRAGUE — Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann rallied in the decisive set to defeat Karolina Muchova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 in the Prague Open final on Saturday for her first WTA title.
The 21-year-old Teichmann was 2-0 down, and broken again by her 22-year-old Czech opponent for 3-2, but came back once more before converting her first match point.
It was the first WTA final featuring two first-time finalists since July last year.
The 146th-ranked Teichmann and No. 106 Muchova, a wild card entry at the clay-court tournament, will make the top 100 in the rankings for the first time.
In the opening set, Teichmann wasted three set points at 6-5 before prevailing in the tiebreaker.
Muchova broke to lead 4-2 in the second set before serving it out with an ace.