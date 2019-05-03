Serena Williams set to return from injury at Italian Open

ROME (AP) Serena Williams is set to return from injury at the upcoming Italian Open.
Tournament director Sergio Palmieri tells The Associated Press that he spoke with Williams’ agent and that Williams “has already reserved her rooms and should be here a few days early” for the May 13-19 event.
Williams has not played since withdrawing from her third-round match at the Miami Open in March with a previously undisclosed left knee injury. She hasn’t played in Rome since winning her fourth title at the clay-court event in 2016.
Roger Federer’s status, meanwhile, remains a question mark.
Federer’s announced schedule has him playing the Madrid Open next week as his only warmup for the French Open, which starts May 26.
Palmieri says “Federer is entered to play, which is different from the last two years when he withdrew ahead of time. So the fact that he’s entered means it’s possible for him to play. It’s impossible to predict, though. … Knowing him, it’s more probable that he’ll come only if he’s playing well.”
—
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
—
Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Tommy Paul earned his first berth in the main draw at the French Open by winning the U.S. Tennis Association’s wild-card challenge.
Paul, a 21-year-old based at the USTA’s national campus in Orlando, clinched the wild card on Thursday, when Tennys Sandgren lost at an ATP Challenger event in Savannah, Georgia.
Paul is ranked a career-best 143rd and was the French Open junior champion in 2015. He lost in qualifying for the main draw the following year.
Whitney Osuigwe is leading the standings for the USTA’s women’s wild-card invitation.
Main-draw play at Roland Garros begins May 26.
PRAGUE — Bernarda Pera reached her second WTA Tour semifinal by upsetting third-seeded Qiang Wang 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the Prague Open on Thursday.
It was only the American’s second career victory over a top-20 ranked player and earned Pera a meeting with another surprising semifinalist, Karolina Muchova. The Czech player, who was given a wild card for the tournament, eliminated Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her first WTA semifinal.
In an all-Czech quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova eased past No. 6 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2, improving her record against her countrywoman to 4-1.
Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann also reached her first WTA semifinal by knocking out German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1.