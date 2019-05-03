AP Photo

Maximum Security goes from running for minimum to Kentucky Derby

Associated PressMay 3, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Maximum Security is at the other end of the fiscal spectrum of horse racing.

Horse owners frequently pay a royal ransom to acquire a horse with potential to win the Kentucky Derby. A million dollars or more is not unheard of.

Anyone with $16,000 could have acquire Maximum Security after his debut late in December. Had someone struck boldly, they would now have the Florida Derby winner and an 8-1 shot to capture the Kentucky Derby. The colt will be the only undefeated horse in Saturday’s Derby.

Potentially losing the horse for that price was a calculated gamble by trainer Jason Servis.

Servis entered Maximum Security in a claiming race, where every horse carries a price tag. In this instance, the unraced Maximum Security was available for $16,000.

The colt had been slow to develop. He hadn’t shown much in his workouts over the summer at Monmouth Park.

Maximum Security picked up the pace in late fall when he shifted from New Jersey to Florida. That was the signal to Servis to start looking for a race. And up popped the spot for maiden claimers.

“I didn’t think I’d lose him,” Servis said. “It was the end of the year and people would assume we were trying to clear out a horse. If he had gotten claimed that day, I would have been upset.”

Fortunately for Servis and owners Mary and Gary West, there were no takers.

Maximum Security battled for the early lead before shaking free, romping to a 9 3/4-length victory.

“I thought he’d win,” Servis said, “but I wasn’t expecting a gallop like that.”

That was the last time Maximum Security carried a claiming tag. He easily won his next two races, setting the stage for the Florida Derby.

As usual, Maximum Security went right to front, set a moderate pace and drew clear to a 3 +-length win.

The former claimer had blossomed into a Grade 1 stakes winner with more than enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

“He’s fresh,” Servis said. “He’s not a horse that’s been behind and finished eighth or sixth or third. I’ve been careful with the spacing of his races. Walking around here, we have to put a chain on him to keep him on the ground.”

This will be the second straight Derby starter for Servis. Firenze Fire finished 11th last year.

With a victory, Servis would carry on a family tradition. His brother John won the race with Smarty Jones in 2004.

Country House wins the 2019 Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified

By Mia ZanzucchiMay 4, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
Country House, jockeyed by Flavien Prat and trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, was named the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby after it was ruled that post time favorite Maximum Security made a move that significantly changed the outcome of the race. This is the first Derby win for both jockey and trainer.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line a length and a half ahead of Country House, but just after the race, officials began reviewing tape. For the first time ever, the horse that made it to the wire first was disqualified. They ruled that Maximum Security’s hind right leg bumped into War of Will, who went on to cross the finish line eighth (seventh after the ruling), on the final turn. According to the Associated Press, Prat originated the claim.

After Maximum Security’s disqualification, Code of Honor finished second and Tacitus was third.

“No word can describe it,” Prat said of his unexpected and historic win. “It’s amazing.”

While Maximum Security led wire to wire, Country House was a long shot on the outside looking in until the closer began to pick through the field, eventually finding himself at the front of the pack down the stretch.

“I really lost my momentum around the turn,” Prat told NBC. “I thought after that I was going to win, but it kind of cost me, actually.”

With 65-1 post time odds, Country House paid $132.40 to winm according to the Associated Press.

After a disapointing fourth place finish in the Louisiana Derby, Country House defied a quick turn around to run third in the Arkansas Derby and qualify for the Derby. In six starts, he had one win, two seconds and one third for $260,175 in total career earnings.

After the post position draw, Omaha Beach was the early 4-1 favorite with jockey Mike Smith aboard, but scratched after an entrapped epiglottis made breathing difficult for the morning line favorite. Bodexpress moved into the race as the No. 21 horse after the scratch.

Hall of Famer Smith, who initially passed on riding Bob Baffert‘s horse Roadster, accepted a ride on Cutting Humor who finished 11th.

Two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert finished Improbable at fourth, Game Winner at fifth and Roadster at 15th.

It may have been the 145th Run for the Roses, but there were several firsts. Koichi Tsunoda‘s long shot Master Fencer became the first Japan-bred horse to run in the Derby. At the age of 58, Long Range Toddy’s jockey Jon Court became the oldest person to ride in the Kentucky Derby.

Country House will go for the second leg of the Triple Crown at the 144th Preakness Stakes on May 18 on NBC and the NBC Sports app. The 151st Belmont Stakes will round out NBC’s coverage of the Triple Crown on June 8.

Last year, Baffert’s horse Justify won the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs with Mike Smith. Owned by WinStar Farm, he became the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown and Bob Baffert’s second, coming just three years after American Pharoah’s 2015 campaign.

Baffert has three chances to win Kentucky Derby and tie record

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 4, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bob Baffert not only has the Kentucky Derby favorite, but two other horses capable of giving him a share of history.

Game Winner is the 9-2 favorite for Saturday’s 145th running at Churchill Downs after opening Tuesday as the 5-1 second choice behind Omaha Beach, who was scratched because of a breathing problem. Baffert’s two other pupils, Roadster and Improbable, are 5-1 co-second choices that give the Hall of Fame trainer additional chances to win a sixth Derby and tie Ben Jones’ record.

The Derby’s only unbeaten horse, 8-1 shot Maximum Security, aims to improve to 5-0 lifetime. He and Game Winner are owned by Gary and Mary West.

The field features 19 3-year-old colts who will run 1\ mile in the $3 million race that features a forecast of steady showers.

Post time is scheduled for 6:46 p.m. ET.