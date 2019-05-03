AP Images

Kentucky Derby evolves from 90 minutes to five hours for NBC

Associated PressMay 3, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When Rob Hyland worked his first Kentucky Derby for NBC in 2001, it was a 90-minute show with a handful reporters and only one race – the Derby – was aired.

Hyland, the coordinating producer of NBC’s horse racing coverage, now is at the helm of 15 hours of coverage over three days. The broadcast Saturday from Churchill Downs will be five hours, features five races, include three sets and 16 announcers.

“It’s grown quite a bit. Fingers crossed it all goes well,” Hyland said.

The biggest technical advances this year include a super slow-motion camera on the pole of the finish line on the main track. It can provide a reverse angle for the Derby finish as well as being able to pan around and show the finish at the wire for all the races on the turf course.

There’s also a 360-degree “glam cam” on the red carpet that will allow fans and celebrities to have their Derby outfits captured. It is the type of camera seen during the Golden Globe and Academy Awards shows, but with more coverage devoted to Derby celebrities and fashion it was something new to add to the day.

While the focus is on the 20-horse field, NBC is devoting more coverage to parties at the track and across the nation. The day will start with Mike Tirico, Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey positioned at a set in the paddock, which is the largest area of fan traffic during the day, before they move to their usual set outside turn one closer to the race.

There will also be coverage of parties in Denver, Las Vegas, New York and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hyland, who works on NBC’s “Football Night in America,” said he got the idea about a paddock set during the AFC playoffs when the pregame show started among the fans outside Arrowhead Stadium before moving inside.

“With that sea of people in the background, and I think it will change the overall energy for the first half of the show,” Hyland said.

MORE HANDICAPPING KNOWLEDGE

Handicapper Ed Olczyk, who is also an NBC hockey analyst, will get more time to explain his selections.

“We really want to give Eddie more time throughout the entire day to educate, entertain and inform the casual viewer on what goes into his decision making and give some more time to the betting in our show to have a few back-and-forths between Mike, Jerry and Randy,” Hyland said.

Olczyk, who hit the trifecta for last year’s Derby, will also be a part of “NBC Sports Bet: Derby Special,” which will be on NBCSports.com on Saturday at 5 p.m. The 30-minute show will address getting the most value on a bet to the impact of the weather and track bias.

“I might change my pick probably 10 different times, but we’re going to try to do what we did last year,” Olczyk said. “Depending on what happens with the weather on Saturday, you could make a case for six, seven, eight horses to win. As a handicapper, I have to have a game plan, and that’s what makes our team and our crew so great is that maybe the track is playing a certain way. I might have to have two sets of picks depending on if it’s a fast or off track.”

WHO’S NEW?

Premiere League host Rebecca Lowe will co-host Saturday’s festivities and has an interview with two-time Triple Crown trainer Bob Baffert.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller will be a lifestyle correspondent as he documents the fashion scene. Miller, who has attended previous derbys, has called it a great combination of culture, fashion and sport.

THE MONTH OF HORSEPOWER

The Kentucky Derby kicks off a busy month for NBC. The network also has the Preakness, Stanley Cup playoffs and will have the Indianapolis 500 for the first time.

“Think of two sporting events, one with 175,000 folks here at the Derby, and then one at the end of the month two hours away up I-65 in Indianapolis, where there will be about 300,000 people, two of, if not the two, biggest attended American sports events, and they bracket our month at NBC,” Tirico said.

Country House wins the 2019 Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified

By Mia ZanzucchiMay 4, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
3 Comments

Country House, jockeyed by Flavien Prat and trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, was named the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby after it was ruled that post time favorite Maximum Security made a move that significantly changed the outcome of the race. This is the first Derby win for both jockey and trainer.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line a length and a half ahead of Country House, but just after the race, officials began reviewing tape. For the first time ever, the horse that made it to the wire first was disqualified. They ruled that Maximum Security’s hind right leg bumped into War of Will, who went on to cross the finish line eighth (seventh after the ruling), on the final turn. According to the Associated Press, Prat originated the claim.

After Maximum Security’s disqualification, Code of Honor finished second and Tacitus was third.

“No word can describe it,” Prat said of his unexpected and historic win. “It’s amazing.”

While Maximum Security led wire to wire, Country House was a long shot on the outside looking in until the closer began to pick through the field, eventually finding himself at the front of the pack down the stretch.

“I really lost my momentum around the turn,” Prat told NBC. “I thought after that I was going to win, but it kind of cost me, actually.”

With 65-1 post time odds, Country House paid $132.40 to winm according to the Associated Press.

After a disapointing fourth place finish in the Louisiana Derby, Country House defied a quick turn around to run third in the Arkansas Derby and qualify for the Derby. In six starts, he had one win, two seconds and one third for $260,175 in total career earnings.

After the post position draw, Omaha Beach was the early 4-1 favorite with jockey Mike Smith aboard, but scratched after an entrapped epiglottis made breathing difficult for the morning line favorite. Bodexpress moved into the race as the No. 21 horse after the scratch.

Hall of Famer Smith, who initially passed on riding Bob Baffert‘s horse Roadster, accepted a ride on Cutting Humor who finished 11th.

Two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert finished Improbable at fourth, Game Winner at fifth and Roadster at 15th.

It may have been the 145th Run for the Roses, but there were several firsts. Koichi Tsunoda‘s long shot Master Fencer became the first Japan-bred horse to run in the Derby. At the age of 58, Long Range Toddy’s jockey Jon Court became the oldest person to ride in the Kentucky Derby.

Country House will go for the second leg of the Triple Crown at the 144th Preakness Stakes on May 18 on NBC and the NBC Sports app. The 151st Belmont Stakes will round out NBC’s coverage of the Triple Crown on June 8.

Last year, Baffert’s horse Justify won the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs with Mike Smith. Owned by WinStar Farm, he became the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown and Bob Baffert’s second, coming just three years after American Pharoah’s 2015 campaign.

Baffert has three chances to win Kentucky Derby and tie record

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 4, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bob Baffert not only has the Kentucky Derby favorite, but two other horses capable of giving him a share of history.

Game Winner is the 9-2 favorite for Saturday’s 145th running at Churchill Downs after opening Tuesday as the 5-1 second choice behind Omaha Beach, who was scratched because of a breathing problem. Baffert’s two other pupils, Roadster and Improbable, are 5-1 co-second choices that give the Hall of Fame trainer additional chances to win a sixth Derby and tie Ben Jones’ record.

The Derby’s only unbeaten horse, 8-1 shot Maximum Security, aims to improve to 5-0 lifetime. He and Game Winner are owned by Gary and Mary West.

The field features 19 3-year-old colts who will run 1\ mile in the $3 million race that features a forecast of steady showers.

Post time is scheduled for 6:46 p.m. ET.