Tommy Paul earns USTA’s wild-card entry for French Open

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Tommy Paul earned his first berth in the main draw at the French Open by winning the U.S. Tennis Association’s wild-card challenge.
Paul, a 21-year-old based at the USTA’s national campus in Orlando, clinched the wild card on Thursday, when Tennys Sandgren lost at an ATP Challenger event in Savannah, Georgia.
Paul is ranked a career-best 143rd and was the French Open junior champion in 2015. He lost in qualifying for the main draw the following year.
Whitney Osuigwe is leading the standings for the USTA’s women’s wild-card invitation.
Main-draw play at Roland Garros begins May 26.
PRAGUE — Bernarda Pera reached her second WTA Tour semifinal by upsetting third-seeded Qiang Wang 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the Prague Open on Thursday.
It was only the American’s second career victory over a top-20 ranked player and earned Pera a meeting with another surprising semifinalist, Karolina Muchova. The Czech player, who was given a wild card for the tournament, eliminated Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her first WTA semifinal.
In an all-Czech quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova eased past No. 6 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2, improving her record against her countrywoman to 4-1.
Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann also reached her first WTA semifinal by knocking out German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1.
MUNICH — Former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber upset second-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-6 (6), 6-4 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Munich Open.
Kohlschreiber, who won the tournament in 2007, 2012 and 2016, had to save a set point in the tiebreaker then earned the decisive break for a 5-4 lead in the second before serving out the match. The loss extended a recent slump for Khachanov, who has not won a single set since the Indian Wells tournament in March. He also lost his opening matches at Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona since then.
Kohlschreiber will next face Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who beat unseeded American Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-3. Kudla, who is ranked 82nd, had upset the fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund on Tuesday.
Also Thursday, the fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut defeated German wild card Rudolf Molleker 6-4, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Guido Pella, who ousted Taro Daniel of Japan 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-3.