Pera beats Wang to reach Prague Open semis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PRAGUE — Bernarda Pera reached her second WTA Tour semifinal by upsetting third-seeded Qiang Wang 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the Prague Open on Thursday.

It was only the American’s second career victory over a top-20 ranked player and earned Pera a meeting with another surprising semifinalist, Karolina Muchova. The Czech player, who was given a wild card for the tournament, eliminated Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her first WTA semifinal.

In an all-Czech quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova eased past No. 6 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2, improving her record against her countrywoman to 4-1.

Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann also reached her first WTA semifinal by knocking out German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1.