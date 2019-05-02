Kohlschreiber upsets Khachanov at Munich Open, Kudla beaten

MUNICH (AP) Former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber upset second-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-6 (6), 6-4 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Munich Open.
Kohlschreiber, who won the tournament in 2007, 2012 and 2016, had to save a set point in the tiebreaker then earned the decisive break for a 5-4 lead in the second before serving out the match. The loss extended a recent slump for Khachanov, who has not won a single set since the Indian Wells tournament in March. He also lost his opening matches at Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona since then.
Kohlschreiber will next face Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who beat unseeded American Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-3. Kudla, who is ranked 82nd, had upset the fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund on Tuesday.
Also Thursday, the fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut defeated German wild card Rudolf Molleker 6-4, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Guido Pella, who ousted Taro Daniel of Japan 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-3.
—
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
ROME (AP) Three-time champion Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the upcoming Italian Open as she continues to recover from a right shoulder injury.
Rome organizers announced Wednesday that Sharapova’s spot in the draw for the May 13-19 tournament will be taken by 45th-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.
Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, hasn’t played since pulling out of a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, in late January after winning her first-round match. She won three matches at the Australian Open and is ranked 28th.
Sharapova said in February that she had undergone a “small procedure” on her right shoulder that would need a few weeks to heal. She added that she has struggled since midway through last year with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear.
Missing Rome puts Sharapova in doubt for the French Open, which begins at the end of the month.
Sharapova won the Italian Open in 2011, 2012 and 2015.
PRAGUE (AP) Third-seeded Qiang Wang reached the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by defeating Mandy Minella 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.
The Chinese player will next face unseeded Bernarda Pera, after the American dispatched Antonia Lottner 6-2, 6-4.
Sixth-seeded Katerina Siniakova eased past wild-card entry Jana Cepelova 6-1, 6-3 to set up an all-Czech quarterfinal against ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova, who eliminated Jessica Pegula of the United States 7-5, 6-2.
Former No. 2-ranked Svetlana Kuznetsova, who was given a wild card for the tournament, was knocked out by Jil Teichmann 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Swiss qualifier meets Tamara Korpatsch of Germany, who beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Also, Karolina Muchova overcame American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) to play Natalia Vikhlyantseva, who edged fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.
—
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports