Derby 2019: 5 Game Winner new favorite in Kentucky Derby

Associated PressMay 2, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The new favorite enters the Kentucky Derby seeking his first win of 2019 and tops several contenders on modest winning streaks that could factor large in the sport’s marquee race.

Game Winner is now the favorite to win Saturday after Omaha Beach was scratched.

He has already won more than $1 million and seeks a bigger payday of $1.86 million along with a garland of roses. He’s among a trio of horses trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, who’s chasing a record-tying sixth Derby win and second in a row after Triple Crown winner Justify.

The challenge for each horse in Saturday’s 145th running at Churchill Downs is beating 19 others over 1 1/4 mile in the longest race of their careers. The first quarter-mile figures to be a logjam before things begin shaking out to determine the real contenders.

Some horses that could make the race interesting:

GAME WINNER (Post No. 16, 9-2 odds)

The Bob Baffert-trained colt, now the Derby favorite with Omaha Beach scratched, won last fall’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs to cap a 4-0 campaign as the top 2-year-old with three Grade 1 wins. Game Winner hasn’t won since then but his consecutive seconds as a 3-year-old have been close. He finished a half-length behind Baffert stablemate Roadster in last month’s Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby, a performance that came a just few weeks after he fell a nose short of Omaha Beach in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park. He has earned $1.846 million lifetime and gives Baffert one of three chances to win his sixth Derby and tie Ben Jones for the most all time. Joel Rosario will make his fifth consecutive start atop the horse.

MAXIMUM SECURITY (No. 7, 8-1)

Won the Florida Derby by an impressive 3 1/2 lengths for his first graded stakes triumph while improving to 4-0 lifetime. One of two Derby entrants owned by Gary and Mary West – Game winner is the other – the son of New Year’s Day and Street Cry by Lil Indy has won his starts by a combined 37 3/4 lengths at Gulfstream Park. The bay colt has quickly moved to the front in all but his second race, which he closed strongly to win by 6 1/2 lengths. Figures to set the pace with a post in the middle. Trained by Jason Servis and ridden by Luis Saez, Maximum Security has won $649,400 but will be racing for the first time outside the Sunshine State.

ROADSTER (No. 17, 5-1)

The Baffert-trained gray colt established himself as a Derby favorite by beating Game Winner by a half-length to win the Santa Anita Derby for his third victory in four career starts. That signature win avenged his third-place finish behind Game Winner and Rowayton in last September’s Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity. Has earned $706,200 lifetime. Has usually saved his best for the stretch run. His sire, Quality Road, earned seven graded stakes among his eight wins. Jockey Florent Geroux will mount Roadster for the first time in place of Hall of Famer and 2018 Triple Crown winner Mike Smith, who rode the first four starts but chose to ride Omaha Beach in the Derby. Smith is now without a mount.

TACITUS (No. 8, 8-1)

Enters the Derby atop the standings with 150 points following consecutive Grade 2 stakes wins in the Wood Memorial and Tampa Bay Derby. Can give Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his first Derby triumph along with three in the Belmont Stakes. Has followed a fourth-place debut at Belmont as a 2-year-old with three wins in a row. Has earned $653,000 in his career. Able to get through traffic to the front. Jockey Jose Ortiz will make his fifth trip atop the son of Tapit and Close Hatches by First Defence.

IMPROBABLE (No. 5, 5-1)

Baffert’s third colt has been second in both 2019 starts, finishing a length behind Omaha Beach in the Arkansas Derby and a neck behind Long Range Toddy in the Rebel Stakes. A five-length victory in the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity capped his 3-0 record as a 2-year-old. Has won $619,520 in his career. He has worked to be in the hunt early and will have a good post position to work with. Irad Ortiz Jr. has the mount.

Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched

Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Suddenly, the Kentucky Derby is wide open.

Favorite Omaha Beach was scratched because of a breathing problem Wednesday night, leaving a pair of Hall of Famers on the sideline – trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith.

Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia revised the morning line to make Game Winner the 9-2 favorite for the 1 1/4-mile race Saturday.

Improbable and Roadster were installed as the co-second choices at 5-1, giving five-time Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert the top three choices in the 20-horse field.

Mandella told The Associated Press that Omaha Beach developed a cough and a subsequent veterinary exam showed the colt has an entrapped epiglottis. It’s generally not life- or career-threatening and is typically corrected with minor surgery.

“It’s been a devastating thing, but we have to do what’s right for the horse,” said Mandella, who has never won the Derby with six previous starters.

The trainer said Omaha Beach will have surgery in Kentucky in the next few days and will be sidelined for two to three weeks. The ordeal will knock him off the Triple Crown trail.

“It’s such a disappointment, but we’ll fight again,” Mandella told the AP. “We won’t be out a long time.”

The scratch was another blow to cancer survivor Rick Porter, the colt’s 78-year-old owner. He has twice finished second in the Derby, in 2007 with Hard Spun and the following year with filly Eight Belles, who broke her ankles past the finish line and had to be euthanized.

“He’s a great sport,” Mandella said. “I’ve got very good support.”

Omaha Beach had been the 4-1 early favorite.

Mandella’s dry sense of humor came out when he said, “My wife has my leg tied down so I can’t jump out of the window.”

Smith had chosen to ride Omaha Beach instead of Roadster and now he won’t have a chance to win the Derby for the second straight year. He rode Justify to victory last year.

“I’m a little bummed out, but the horse is OK and we’re going to be all right,” Smith told the AP by phone. “The good news is it wasn’t anything that is life-threatening.”

Smith has three mounts on Friday’s card at Churchill Downs and five Saturday.

“I’ll be rooting for Roadster’s connections big-time,” he said. “I’ll be a glorified cheerleader.”

Omaha Beach galloped Wednesday morning without problem and Mandella said everything was fine. But that changed by late afternoon when the exam showed the cough was more than a minor irritation.

The condition can indicate the start of a virus, a sore throat or a sore in somewhere in the horse’s soft palate.

Omaha Beach’s scratch moves Bodexpress into the field in the No. 20 post.

Mandella said he would likely return to Southern California before the Derby.

“I didn’t lose interest,” he said, “but I don’t want to be here and watch it.”

It’s not the first time the Derby has lost a favorite leading up to the race.

In 2009, I Want Revenge became the first morning-line favorite to scratch the day of the race because of a hot spot on his ankle.

 

Superstar Irish jockey Ruby Walsh retires from horse racing

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
PUNCHESTOWN, Ireland (AP) Irish jockey Ruby Walsh has retired from horse racing, ending a career in which he had more than 2,500 winners and earned more successes at the Cheltenham Festival than any other rider.

The 39-year-old Walsh made his decision after riding Kemboy to a two-length victory at the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday.

“I think I knew going out that if he won, I wouldn’t be riding again,” Walsh said. “Nothing goes on forever and it has always been about big races – it doesn’t get any bigger here than that.”

Walsh really burst on to the racing scene when winning the Grand National steeplechase in 2000 on Papillon, trained by his father, Ted. He also won the famous race on Hedgehunter in 2005.

But Walsh will perhaps be best remembered for riding two-time Champion Hurdle winner Hurricane Fly and double Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Kauto Star. Walsh was aboard Kauto Star for each of his five King George VI Chase wins.

Walsh rode 59 winners at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins, the Irish trainer for whom Walsh enjoyed so much success, said Walsh’s retirement came “totally out of the blue.”

“The R-word is never discussed in our house for people or horses,” Mullins said. “Ruby just got off him (Kemboy) and said, `Can you find someone for Livelovelaugh?’ and I was thinking, `Is he lame, concussed or dehydrated?’ But he said, `I’m out of here,’ and the penny dropped … It’s the end of an era.”

