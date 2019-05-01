Getty Images

Superstar Irish jockey Ruby Walsh retires from horse racing

Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PUNCHESTOWN, Ireland (AP) Irish jockey Ruby Walsh has retired from horse racing, ending a career in which he had more than 2,500 winners and earned more successes at the Cheltenham Festival than any other rider.

The 39-year-old Walsh made his decision after riding Kemboy to a two-length victory at the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday.

“I think I knew going out that if he won, I wouldn’t be riding again,” Walsh said. “Nothing goes on forever and it has always been about big races – it doesn’t get any bigger here than that.”

Walsh really burst on to the racing scene when winning the Grand National steeplechase in 2000 on Papillon, trained by his father, Ted. He also won the famous race on Hedgehunter in 2005.

But Walsh will perhaps be best remembered for riding two-time Champion Hurdle winner Hurricane Fly and double Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Kauto Star. Walsh was aboard Kauto Star for each of his five King George VI Chase wins.

Walsh rode 59 winners at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins, the Irish trainer for whom Walsh enjoyed so much success, said Walsh’s retirement came “totally out of the blue.”

“The R-word is never discussed in our house for people or horses,” Mullins said. “Ruby just got off him (Kemboy) and said, `Can you find someone for Livelovelaugh?’ and I was thinking, `Is he lame, concussed or dehydrated?’ But he said, `I’m out of here,’ and the penny dropped … It’s the end of an era.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Some basic tips for betting on horse racing, Kentucky Derby

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Picking a horse to win the Kentucky Derby is easy.

Placing a bet is as close as a cellphone, tablet, computer or even a smart TV with internet access. But for the novice or inexperienced bettor, making a wager that pays off with a profit can be a challenge: Beginners need to know how to place a bet, who to bet on and where to place the bet.

Off-track simulcasting in more than two dozen states offers a convenient alternative to going to the track. Of course, there’s always the actual experience of walking up to the betting window at the track.

That’s a good option if you can’t get to Churchill Downs, where 150,000 spectators are expected for Saturday’s 145th Derby and hoping to get some action on 4-1 favorite Omaha Beach .

Minimum bets vary from state to state, but here are some things to consider when placing a wager:

THE BASICS

The obvious wager is betting on a horse to win. Just pick one. But after that, it can get a little trickier.

Bets can be made on a horse to win, place (finish first or second) or show (finish first, second or third) – or all three with an across-the-board wager. An exacta involves correctly picking the first two horses in order, or in any order with a combination known as a box bet (1-2 or 2-1, for example).

Superfecta bets (picking the first four horses) are also available, as are exotic wagers such as Pick 3 and Pick 6 that requires choosing the winning horses in multiple races. A Pick 3 and a Pick 6 are the hardest to predict, leading to rollover jackpots that can be very lucrative. But they probably are best left to more seasoned bettors.

DO YOUR HOMEWORK

Determining who to bet on can start with a daily racing program that lists entrants for each race and information including odds, jockey, trainer, silks, saddle towel color and past performances. They can be purchased at the track, simulcast venue or a track’s website.

It will initially seem like a lot of numbers and statistics, but tracks and web sites offer instructions on how to read and understand a program. One benefit to being at the track is seeing how the horse looks in the paddock or during the pre-race parade. Appearance and temperament are important, so keep an eye on horse’s ears to see how engaged the horse is with the atmosphere.

And there’s nothing wrong with playing a hunch, since after all, it’s just a gamble.

ONLINE BETTING

After learning what to bet and who to bet on, the next step is placing the bet.

Numerous websites such as TwinSpires.com – Churchill Downs’ online service – Equibase.com and TVG.com offer betting at racetracks worldwide. Wagering is free, but it will require setting up a subscription and require banking information to place bets and deposit winnings. Those services even provide live streaming and replays.

Various online sites offer betting tips along with news and updates. It’s the most convenient way to bet on marquee races such as the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes as the Triple Crown season unfolds. It’s also a good option for other marquee races during the year such as the Travers Stakes and season-ending Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

PARI-MUTUEL BETTING-SPORTS BETTING

When wagering, the longer the odds the bigger the payoff.

In horse racing, the odds are not finalized until the race begins. That is known as pari-mutuel betting. That’s different than sports betting in which bettors get the odds that are available at the time they make their bet.

New Jersey tracks also offer exchange wagering for horse races, which differs from pari-mutuel betting. Exchange wagering matches and locks in the odds at the time a bet is placed and also allows betting during the race.

And while sports betting expanded in several states last year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states could legalize sports gambling, it does not include horse racing. Even in most states that have legalized sports betting, placing a bet on horse racing is limited to the tracks as the sport examines how to compete and benefit from new legislation.

KNOW YOUR LIMIT

As rewarding as cashing in a winning bet can be, the desire to win more or recoup some inevitable losses can get intoxicating – and risky. When novice or inexperienced bettors make wagers on horse racing, it should be for entertainment purposes and not income.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Jon Court, 58, would set Derby record as oldest jockey

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jon Court would set a record as the oldest jockey in the Kentucky Derby when he rides Long Range Toddy this weekend.

Court is 58, which is a lot of candles on the birthday cake for someone still participating in an incredibly dangerous sport.

Churchill Downs officials say the current record holder is Bobby Baird, who was 57 when he rode in the 1978 Derby.

Mike Smith, who is 53, will ride early favorite Omaha Beach in the Derby on Saturday.

Bill Shoemaker is the oldest jockey to win the Derby, at 54 aboard Ferdinand in 1986.

It takes a combination of skill and a healthy dollop of luck to persevere when most of the competition since riding your first winner in 1980 has long since retired.

“I’ve been blessed,” Court said. “I’ve been fortunate to have the gift to do, and the talent to be able to participate on a regular basis. I am taking care of myself. And I’ve been very blessed that I can compete at this level and at the top category with this type caliber horses.”

Long Range Toddy is a long shot at 30-1. The colt trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen is 4 for 8 in his career, with Court aboard for the last two races, both at Oaklawn: a victory in the Rebel Stakes and a sixth-place finish in the Arkansas Derby.

“I had been told that he was kind and intelligent,” Court said of Long Range Toddy. “That impressed me. After working him, I realized he had the talent it would take to be running at the caliber level he’s racing at.”

This will be Court’s fourth Derby mount. His best finish was eighth aboard Will Take Charge in 2013. Derby opportunities were a long time coming. Court’s first Derby ride came in 2011.

He never abandoned hope he would make the sport’s biggest race.

“I would say I was quietly confident,” he said.

Court, who was born in Gainesville, Florida, has lived the typical gypsy life of a jockey. He has been a regular on circuits in Colorado, Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Arkansas, Alabama and California. He has more than 4,000 victories and two his biggest were consecutive wins in the Arkansas Derby with Line of David (2010) and Archarcharch (2011).

But it a different kind of horsepower that could have ended Court’s career. He suffered a fractured collarbone last year in a motorcycle accident.

As to the future, Court hopes to go out on his own terms rather than be forced out by injury.

“As long as it feels good and I’m doing well, I’ll keep going,” Court said. “I’d like to be able to enjoy this industry as much as I have loved it and be able to step down gracefully at my timing.”

And he’d love to leave with a Kentucky Derby trophy as a memento.

“That would be a beautiful thing,” Asmussen said. “Jon gave him such a dream trip in the Rebel. Hopefully, we can recapture some of that magic Saturday.”