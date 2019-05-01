Qiang, Siniakova through to Prague Open quarters

PRAGUE — Third-seeded Qiang Wang reached the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by defeating Mandy Minella 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.
The Chinese player will next face unseeded Bernarda Pera, after the American dispatched Antonia Lottner 6-2, 6-4.
Sixth-seeded Katerina Siniakova eased past wild-card entry Jana Cepelova 6-1, 6-3 to set up an all-Czech quarterfinal against ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova, who eliminated Jessica Pegula of the United States 7-5, 6-2.
Former No. 2-ranked Svetlana Kuznetsova, who was given a wild card for the tournament, was knocked out by Jil Teichmann 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Swiss qualifier meets Tamara Korpatsch of Germany, who beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Also, Karolina Muchova overcame American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) to play Natalia Vikhlyantseva, who edged fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Tommy Paul earned his first berth in the main draw at the French Open by winning the U.S. Tennis Association’s wild-card challenge.
Paul, a 21-year-old based at the USTA’s national campus in Orlando, clinched the wild card on Thursday, when Tennys Sandgren lost at an ATP Challenger event in Savannah, Georgia.
Paul is ranked a career-best 143rd and was the French Open junior champion in 2015. He lost in qualifying for the main draw the following year.
Whitney Osuigwe is leading the standings for the USTA’s women’s wild-card invitation.
Main-draw play at Roland Garros begins May 26.
PRAGUE — Bernarda Pera reached her second WTA Tour semifinal by upsetting third-seeded Qiang Wang 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the Prague Open on Thursday.
It was only the American’s second career victory over a top-20 ranked player and earned Pera a meeting with another surprising semifinalist, Karolina Muchova. The Czech player, who was given a wild card for the tournament, eliminated Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her first WTA semifinal.
In an all-Czech quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova eased past No. 6 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2, improving her record against her countrywoman to 4-1.
Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann also reached her first WTA semifinal by knocking out German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1.