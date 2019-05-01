Qiang, Siniakova through to Prague Open quarters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PRAGUE — Third-seeded Qiang Wang reached the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by defeating Mandy Minella 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.

The Chinese player will next face unseeded Bernarda Pera, after the American dispatched Antonia Lottner 6-2, 6-4.

Sixth-seeded Katerina Siniakova eased past wild-card entry Jana Cepelova 6-1, 6-3 to set up an all-Czech quarterfinal against ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova, who eliminated Jessica Pegula of the United States 7-5, 6-2.

Former No. 2-ranked Svetlana Kuznetsova, who was given a wild card for the tournament, was knocked out by Jil Teichmann 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Swiss qualifier meets Tamara Korpatsch of Germany, who beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Also, Karolina Muchova overcame American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) to play Natalia Vikhlyantseva, who edged fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.