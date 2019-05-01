Getty Images

Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched

May 1, 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Suddenly, the Kentucky Derby is wide open.

Favorite Omaha Beach was scratched because of a breathing problem Wednesday night, leaving a pair of Hall of Famers on the sideline – trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith.

Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia revised the morning line to make Game Winner the 9-2 favorite for the 1 1/4-mile race Saturday.

Improbable and Roadster were installed as the co-second choices at 5-1, giving five-time Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert the top three choices in the 20-horse field.

Mandella told The Associated Press that Omaha Beach developed a cough and a subsequent veterinary exam showed the colt has an entrapped epiglottis. It’s generally not life- or career-threatening and is typically corrected with minor surgery.

“It’s been a devastating thing, but we have to do what’s right for the horse,” said Mandella, who has never won the Derby with six previous starters.

The trainer said Omaha Beach will have surgery in Kentucky in the next few days and will be sidelined for two to three weeks. The ordeal will knock him off the Triple Crown trail.

“It’s such a disappointment, but we’ll fight again,” Mandella told the AP. “We won’t be out a long time.”

The scratch was another blow to cancer survivor Rick Porter, the colt’s 78-year-old owner. He has twice finished second in the Derby, in 2007 with Hard Spun and the following year with filly Eight Belles, who broke her ankles past the finish line and had to be euthanized.

“He’s a great sport,” Mandella said. “I’ve got very good support.”

Omaha Beach had been the 4-1 early favorite.

Mandella’s dry sense of humor came out when he said, “My wife has my leg tied down so I can’t jump out of the window.”

Smith had chosen to ride Omaha Beach instead of Roadster and now he won’t have a chance to win the Derby for the second straight year. He rode Justify to victory last year.

“I’m a little bummed out, but the horse is OK and we’re going to be all right,” Smith told the AP by phone. “The good news is it wasn’t anything that is life-threatening.”

Smith has three mounts on Friday’s card at Churchill Downs and five Saturday.

“I’ll be rooting for Roadster’s connections big-time,” he said. “I’ll be a glorified cheerleader.”

Omaha Beach galloped Wednesday morning without problem and Mandella said everything was fine. But that changed by late afternoon when the exam showed the cough was more than a minor irritation.

The condition can indicate the start of a virus, a sore throat or a sore in somewhere in the horse’s soft palate.

Omaha Beach’s scratch moves Bodexpress into the field in the No. 20 post.

Mandella said he would likely return to Southern California before the Derby.

“I didn’t lose interest,” he said, “but I don’t want to be here and watch it.”

It’s not the first time the Derby has lost a favorite leading up to the race.

In 2009, I Want Revenge became the first morning-line favorite to scratch the day of the race because of a hot spot on his ankle.

Superstar Irish jockey Ruby Walsh retires from horse racing

May 1, 2019
PUNCHESTOWN, Ireland (AP) Irish jockey Ruby Walsh has retired from horse racing, ending a career in which he had more than 2,500 winners and earned more successes at the Cheltenham Festival than any other rider.

The 39-year-old Walsh made his decision after riding Kemboy to a two-length victory at the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday.

“I think I knew going out that if he won, I wouldn’t be riding again,” Walsh said. “Nothing goes on forever and it has always been about big races – it doesn’t get any bigger here than that.”

Walsh really burst on to the racing scene when winning the Grand National steeplechase in 2000 on Papillon, trained by his father, Ted. He also won the famous race on Hedgehunter in 2005.

But Walsh will perhaps be best remembered for riding two-time Champion Hurdle winner Hurricane Fly and double Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Kauto Star. Walsh was aboard Kauto Star for each of his five King George VI Chase wins.

Walsh rode 59 winners at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins, the Irish trainer for whom Walsh enjoyed so much success, said Walsh’s retirement came “totally out of the blue.”

“The R-word is never discussed in our house for people or horses,” Mullins said. “Ruby just got off him (Kemboy) and said, `Can you find someone for Livelovelaugh?’ and I was thinking, `Is he lame, concussed or dehydrated?’ But he said, `I’m out of here,’ and the penny dropped … It’s the end of an era.”

Some basic tips for betting on horse racing, Kentucky Derby

May 1, 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Picking a horse to win the Kentucky Derby is easy.

Placing a bet is as close as a cellphone, tablet, computer or even a smart TV with internet access. But for the novice or inexperienced bettor, making a wager that pays off with a profit can be a challenge: Beginners need to know how to place a bet, who to bet on and where to place the bet.

Off-track simulcasting in more than two dozen states offers a convenient alternative to going to the track. Of course, there’s always the actual experience of walking up to the betting window at the track.

That’s a good option if you can’t get to Churchill Downs, where 150,000 spectators are expected for Saturday’s 145th Derby and hoping to get some action on 4-1 favorite Omaha Beach .

Minimum bets vary from state to state, but here are some things to consider when placing a wager:

THE BASICS

The obvious wager is betting on a horse to win. Just pick one. But after that, it can get a little trickier.

Bets can be made on a horse to win, place (finish first or second) or show (finish first, second or third) – or all three with an across-the-board wager. An exacta involves correctly picking the first two horses in order, or in any order with a combination known as a box bet (1-2 or 2-1, for example).

Superfecta bets (picking the first four horses) are also available, as are exotic wagers such as Pick 3 and Pick 6 that requires choosing the winning horses in multiple races. A Pick 3 and a Pick 6 are the hardest to predict, leading to rollover jackpots that can be very lucrative. But they probably are best left to more seasoned bettors.

DO YOUR HOMEWORK

Determining who to bet on can start with a daily racing program that lists entrants for each race and information including odds, jockey, trainer, silks, saddle towel color and past performances. They can be purchased at the track, simulcast venue or a track’s website.

It will initially seem like a lot of numbers and statistics, but tracks and web sites offer instructions on how to read and understand a program. One benefit to being at the track is seeing how the horse looks in the paddock or during the pre-race parade. Appearance and temperament are important, so keep an eye on horse’s ears to see how engaged the horse is with the atmosphere.

And there’s nothing wrong with playing a hunch, since after all, it’s just a gamble.

ONLINE BETTING

After learning what to bet and who to bet on, the next step is placing the bet.

Numerous websites such as TwinSpires.com – Churchill Downs’ online service – Equibase.com and TVG.com offer betting at racetracks worldwide. Wagering is free, but it will require setting up a subscription and require banking information to place bets and deposit winnings. Those services even provide live streaming and replays.

Various online sites offer betting tips along with news and updates. It’s the most convenient way to bet on marquee races such as the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes as the Triple Crown season unfolds. It’s also a good option for other marquee races during the year such as the Travers Stakes and season-ending Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

PARI-MUTUEL BETTING-SPORTS BETTING

When wagering, the longer the odds the bigger the payoff.

In horse racing, the odds are not finalized until the race begins. That is known as pari-mutuel betting. That’s different than sports betting in which bettors get the odds that are available at the time they make their bet.

New Jersey tracks also offer exchange wagering for horse races, which differs from pari-mutuel betting. Exchange wagering matches and locks in the odds at the time a bet is placed and also allows betting during the race.

And while sports betting expanded in several states last year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states could legalize sports gambling, it does not include horse racing. Even in most states that have legalized sports betting, placing a bet on horse racing is limited to the tracks as the sport examines how to compete and benefit from new legislation.

KNOW YOUR LIMIT

As rewarding as cashing in a winning bet can be, the desire to win more or recoup some inevitable losses can get intoxicating – and risky. When novice or inexperienced bettors make wagers on horse racing, it should be for entertainment purposes and not income.

