Defending champ Zverev off to winning start at Munich Open

MUNICH (AP) Two-time defending champion Alexander Zverev stretched his winning streak at the Munich Open to nine matches with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero on Wednesday.
The German needed only 64 minutes to book his place in the quarterfinals, where he will face Cristian Garin on the outdoor clay. Garin upset the sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5.
Zverev is looking for his first title of the season and trying to protect his No. 3 ranking, which is under threat from Roger Federer – who plays next week at the Madrid Masters.
Also Wednesday, third-seeded Marco Cecchinato defeated Martin Klizan 6-1, 6-3 to advance for a quarterfinal against Marton Fucsovics. The eighth-seeded Fucsovics rallied to beat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3.
MUNICH — Unseeded American Denis Kudla upset fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-3 Tuesday to reach the second round of the Munich Open.
Kudla, who is ranked 82nd, never faced a break point as he won 92 percent of first-serve points and 82 of second-serve points on the outdoor clay.
He next faces unseeded Italian Matteo Berrettini. Kudla won their previous two matches, both on hard courts.
Sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman and No. 7 Guido Pella, who are both Argentine, also advanced Tuesday.
In an error-strewn match featuring nine double-faults and 26 break points, Schwartzman beat Benoit Paire of France 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. Pella was more clinical in a 6-2, 6-1 win against Mischa Zverev, saving all three chances on his serve and breaking his German opponent five times.
Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro upset Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-1, while three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber, 2014 winner Martin Klizan were among other first-round winners.
PRAGUE — Anastasia Potapova rallied to beat second-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday to reach the second round of the Prague Open.
Sevastova’s loss means the tournament is already without its top two players after No. 1-seeded Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of a virus. And in another upset, wild-card entry Svetlana Kuznetsova defeated last year’s finalist, fourth-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4, 6-2.
Third-seeded Qiang Wang is still in contention, though, after beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
In an all-American first round, unseeded Jennifer Brady came from a set down to upset fifth-seeded Danielle Collins 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 while No. 6 Katerina Siniakova eased past Dalila Jakupovic 6-0, 6-2.
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova knocked out seventh-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 6-3 in a Slovak derby. Ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova dispatched 2017 champion Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-2.
Bernarda Pera, Jessica Pegula, Mandy Minella, Jana Cepelova, Tamara Korpatsch, Antonia Lottner, Karolina Muchova, Jil Teichmann and Natalia Vikhlyantseva also all advanced.