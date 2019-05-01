Defending champ Zverev off to winning start at Munich Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MUNICH (AP) Two-time defending champion Alexander Zverev stretched his winning streak at the Munich Open to nine matches with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero on Wednesday.

The German needed only 64 minutes to book his place in the quarterfinals, where he will face Cristian Garin on the outdoor clay. Garin upset the sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5.

Zverev is looking for his first title of the season and trying to protect his No. 3 ranking, which is under threat from Roger Federer – who plays next week at the Madrid Masters.

Also Wednesday, third-seeded Marco Cecchinato defeated Martin Klizan 6-1, 6-3 to advance for a quarterfinal against Marton Fucsovics. The eighth-seeded Fucsovics rallied to beat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3.

—

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports