AP Photo

Baffert takes aim at record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby win

Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pain of seeing Cavonnier get beat by a nose in his first Kentucky Derby nearly kept trainer Bob Baffert from returning to Churchill Downs.

He figured he would never again have a horse good enough to win on the first Saturday in May.

A year later, though, he won the Derby with Silver Charm and again the next year with Real Quiet. Since the mid-1990s, Baffert has won five Kentucky Derbies and two Triple Crowns while becoming the face of horse racing.

“The Kentucky Derby is still the one,” Baffert said, standing outside his barn in front of a green-and-white sign freshly updated with the names of his Derby and Triple Crown winners. “I could win the Derby and just go home, that kind of race it is.”

He will have three chances to make history Saturday.

Baffert saddles Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster in the 145th Derby. None is the early favorite. That status belongs to Omaha Beach, another California horse that is trained by Richard Mandella, Baffert’s next-door neighbor at Santa Anita.

Game Winner and Improbable already have losses to Omaha Beach this year.

A sixth victory by Baffert would tie him with Ben Jones for most in Derby history.

“Ben Jones, the golfer?” Baffert joked.

Nope.

“Plain Ben” Jones trained six Derby winners between 1938 and 1952. Jones and Baffert are among four trainers who have won the race four times.

Baffert equaled Jones’ feat of back-to-back Derby winners in 1997-98. He could do it again Saturday, having won last year with Justify, the colt that went on to give Baffert his second Triple Crown triumph.

“I hate thinking about things because then I feel like I’m getting super jinxed,” said the trainer who once got spooked at the sight of a black cat crossing his path on the backside of Churchill Downs.

Baffert has had three Derby starters in the same year twice before. In 2006, his entries finished ninth, 16th and 17th. In 1999, his horses were fourth, fifth and 11th.

“There’s nothing more exciting in the Derby than when you turn for home and your horses are in contention,” the 66-year-old said. “You just want to be proud that your horses show up.”

Baffert knew he was bringing the best horse to the Derby with Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify last year. He hasn’t talked up his current trio the same way.

“It’s sort of wide-open,” he said about the 20-horse field.

Game Winner has the strongest resume of Baffert’s entries. He was last year’s champion 2-year-old male and won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs. The colt lost last month’s Rebel Stakes by a nose to Omaha Beach.

“He’s tough, he’s gritty. Coming to the Derby, you want a horse that’s resilient,” Baffert said. “He’s ready for a big effort.”

Improbable finished second to Omaha Beach in the Arkansas Derby.

Roadster has overcome the most obstacles, having undergone throat surgery last year and quarter cracks in his hooves this year, similar to a human breaking a fingernail near the cuticle.

“I knew he was something really special,” said Baffert, who first touted the colt to TMZ.

The celebrity website’s camera crew caught Baffert outside a trendy West Hollywood restaurant last year.

He gets stopped in airports by people who recognize him by his white hair. His horses are routinely overbet simply because he trains them.

“I used to be the horse guy,” he said. “Now they know me by Baffert, so I’ve come a long way.”

When asked by strangers if he has won the Kentucky Derby, he does not like to say how many times. Perhaps because he still cannot believe the answer is five.

“I’m going in there like I’m trying to win my first Derby,” he said.

Baffert feeling pressure but holding strong hand for Derby

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 2, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bob Baffert is feeling the pressure now. The five-time Kentucky Derby winner finds himself with new favorite Game Winner since Omaha Beach was scratched with a breathing problem.

“Oh, boy, here we go,” the white-haired trainer said Thursday to a throng outside his Churchill Downs barn. “I think everybody is trying to jinx me. It’s still a very wide-open race.”

The Derby possibly could lose another horse, too.

Haikal, a 30-1 shot trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, is being treated for an abscess in his left front foot. The Gotham Stakes winner didn’t train Thursday and soaked in Epsom salts to reduce the accumulation of pus in his infected foot.

If Haikal can’t train again Friday, McLaughlin said he would be out of the race. The deadline to scratch is Friday morning.

No matter how much he tries to deflect the attention, Baffert holds a strong hand heading into Saturday’s race. Game Winner is the 9-2 early favorite, and his two other horses, Improbable and Roadster, are the co-second choices at 5-1.

A sixth victory would tie him for the most wins by a trainer in the Derby’s 145-year history.

“I don’t think there’s a heavy-duty favorite now,” he insisted.

Instead, he tried to sic the media on Jason Servis, who trains Maximum Security. The Florida Derby winner is a 10-1 shot.

“He should be the favorite,” Baffert said. “He’s a horse that nobody is talking about and that’s a horse that I’m worried about. He’s run faster than we have. Put the pressure on Jason, will you?”

Over at his barn, Servis empathized with trainer Richard Mandella and 78-year-old owner Rick Porter, their Derby hopes dashed a day earlier. But he was glad to see Mike Smith knocked out of the race. The 53-year-old Hall of Famer is a crafty rider who won a year ago with Justify.

“I was really happy about that, especially having him outside of me,” said Servis, alluding to Smith’s ability to have possibly prompted Maximum Security into a quicker than desirable early pace.

Baffert said he gave no thought to replacing Florent Geroux aboard Game Winner with Smith.

“I would never do that to the riders,” he said, having started in racing as a jockey.

Meanwhile, Omaha Beach was set to have surgery Thursday to fix an entrapped epiglottis that affects his breathing. The minor procedure, at nearby clinic Lexington, will require two to three weeks of recovery, enough time to knock the colt off the Triple Crown trail. He’s expected to race this summer.

“As bad as it felt yesterday, it would be a horrible feeling to have him not finish well and know that I was at fault for running him,” Mandella said. “So we had to do the right thing by the horse, and that is give it up and go to the next step.”

Prominent owner and breeder Arthur Hancock was among many who contacted Mandella to express sympathy. Hancock pointed out that the late training great Charlie Whittingham was 73 when he won his first and only Derby.

“So who I am to think I should be doing this now?” said Mandella, who is 68.

Baffert felt Mandella’s pain. In 2014, he had to scratch Hoppertunity because of a minor foot problem two days before the Derby.

“There’s nothing like coming to the Derby when you have a legitimate chance to win it and then all of a sudden the rug is just pulled out from under you,” Baffert said. “It’s a tough feeling.”

Certainly much tougher than saddling the top three wagering choices in the Derby.

Alluding to his 2012 heart attack in Dubai, Baffert assured onlookers he could handle the pressure.

“I got three stents and they’re good,” he said, patting his chest with both hands.

First Japanese-bred horse in Kentucky Derby took long road

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 2, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Master Fencer, the first Japanese-bred horse to run in the Kentucky Derby, took a very circuitous route to Churchill Downs.

Everyone involved with the chestnut colt hopes the long journey will be worth the effort Saturday.

“We are very fortunate to have one of the 20 stalls in the starting gate,” owner Katsumi Yoshizawa said through a translator. “I have always wanted to be here and be part of the Kentucky Derby. I really appreciate Churchill Downs for giving me such an opportunity.”

The track in recent years decided to give the Derby a more international flavor by extending two invitations to a leading point earner in selected stakes races, one from Japan and one from Europe.

Master Fencer is the mystery horse in this Derby. He has come a long way to encounter an unfamiliar racing surface.

“The dirt here is different than in Japan,” racing manager Mitsuoki Numamoto said. “It’s more sand in Japan and it is lighter here. It fits Master Fencer.”

The colt was only ranked fourth in the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. The first three – Der Flug, Oval Ace and Nova Lenda – weren’t nominated to the Triple Crown.

Master Fencer was second behind Der Flug most recently in the Fukuryu Stakes as a 10-1 shot.

Besides facing the transition to American racing, there’s also the issue of the long and winding road to get here.

It’s not a straight line from Japan to Kentucky due to strict quarantine conditions on both sides of the Pacific.

Master Fencer spent a week in isolation in Japan before flying to Chicago for additional quarantine at Arlington International racetrack. He then shipped to Keeneland last week to train in relative quiet before arriving at Churchill Downs on Monday night.

“I was concerned about his conditioning but he overcame everything and he’s getting used to all the circumstances, from quarantine in Chicago to training at Keeneland and now training here,” trainer Koichi Tsunoda said through an interpreter.

In his timed workout Wednesday, Master Fencer went five furlongs in 1:05.20, much slower than typical top-class American horses.

“He’ll probably start slow, as usual,” Tsunoda said. “He has great closing speed, so I expect to see that late turn of foot on Saturday.”

Master Fencer will generously reward his backers should he win the Derby. He is an early 50-1 shot with Julien Leparoux aboard.

The two previous Derby runners based in Japan did not fare well. Ski Captain ran 14th in 1995. Lani was ninth in 2016. Both were bred in Kentucky.