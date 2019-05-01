AP Photo

Baffert takes aim at record-tying 6th Kentucky Derby win

Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The pain of seeing Cavonnier get beat by a nose in his first Kentucky Derby nearly kept trainer Bob Baffert from returning to Churchill Downs.

He figured he would never again have a horse good enough to win on the first Saturday in May.

A year later, though, he won the Derby with Silver Charm and again the next year with Real Quiet. Since the mid-1990s, Baffert has won five Kentucky Derbies and two Triple Crowns while becoming the face of horse racing.

“The Kentucky Derby is still the one,” Baffert said, standing outside his barn in front of a green-and-white sign freshly updated with the names of his Derby and Triple Crown winners. “I could win the Derby and just go home, that kind of race it is.”

He will have three chances to make history Saturday.

Baffert saddles Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster in the 145th Derby. None is the early favorite. That status belongs to Omaha Beach, another California horse that is trained by Richard Mandella, Baffert’s next-door neighbor at Santa Anita.

Game Winner and Improbable already have losses to Omaha Beach this year.

A sixth victory by Baffert would tie him with Ben Jones for most in Derby history.

“Ben Jones, the golfer?” Baffert joked.

Nope.

“Plain Ben” Jones trained six Derby winners between 1938 and 1952. Jones and Baffert are among four trainers who have won the race four times.

Baffert equaled Jones’ feat of back-to-back Derby winners in 1997-98. He could do it again Saturday, having won last year with Justify, the colt that went on to give Baffert his second Triple Crown triumph.

“I hate thinking about things because then I feel like I’m getting super jinxed,” said the trainer who once got spooked at the sight of a black cat crossing his path on the backside of Churchill Downs.

Baffert has had three Derby starters in the same year twice before. In 2006, his entries finished ninth, 16th and 17th. In 1999, his horses were fourth, fifth and 11th.

“There’s nothing more exciting in the Derby than when you turn for home and your horses are in contention,” the 66-year-old said. “You just want to be proud that your horses show up.”

Baffert knew he was bringing the best horse to the Derby with Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify last year. He hasn’t talked up his current trio the same way.

“It’s sort of wide-open,” he said about the 20-horse field.

Game Winner has the strongest resume of Baffert’s entries. He was last year’s champion 2-year-old male and won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs. The colt lost last month’s Rebel Stakes by a nose to Omaha Beach.

“He’s tough, he’s gritty. Coming to the Derby, you want a horse that’s resilient,” Baffert said. “He’s ready for a big effort.”

Improbable finished second to Omaha Beach in the Arkansas Derby.

Roadster has overcome the most obstacles, having undergone throat surgery last year and quarter cracks in his hooves this year, similar to a human breaking a fingernail near the cuticle.

“I knew he was something really special,” said Baffert, who first touted the colt to TMZ.

The celebrity website’s camera crew caught Baffert outside a trendy West Hollywood restaurant last year.

He gets stopped in airports by people who recognize him by his white hair. His horses are routinely overbet simply because he trains them.

“I used to be the horse guy,” he said. “Now they know me by Baffert, so I’ve come a long way.”

When asked by strangers if he has won the Kentucky Derby, he does not like to say how many times. Perhaps because he still cannot believe the answer is five.

“I’m going in there like I’m trying to win my first Derby,” he said.

Horse racing weighs changes to compete with sports gambling

Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
When Animal Kingdom romped to victory in the 2011 Kentucky Derby, he did so at odds of 21-1.

Anyone who bet on the horse when the initial morning line was set did so when Animal Kingdom was 30-1. Except they didn’t get those odds.

That’s just horse racing, and some say that needs to change because the industry – which is funded by gambling – is losing its betting monopoly.

The sport has a long tradition of pari-mutuel wagering where the odds fluctuate and nothing is set until the horses leave the starting gate. But with the legalization of sports gambling in the United States and its gradually expanding implementation around the country, adding fixed-odds wagering could be a way for the horse racing to adapt and compete in the changing landscape.

“When we had a monopoly, we certainly benefited from that, but it made us very lazy and it’s time to get moving,” said Craig Bernick of the Thoroughbred Idea Foundation that recently raised the possibility of adding fixed-odds betting in horse racing. “If we don’t adjust, I personally think sports betting has a very good chance to destroy most of the horse racing gambling because the price, the familiarity that everyday people have with those sports that they grew up with, the free access to data and the type of bets allowed all favor sports betting over horse racing. We really need to innovate.”

This isn’t the first time horse racing has needed to fend off challenges to its longstanding betting monopoly. There was the addition of lotteries across the United States, then came the proliferation of casino gambling that in some states partially funded horse racing and gave a boost to a fading business model.

The impact of legalized sports betting seems to be heading in the opposite direction.

Even though places like New Jersey’s Monmouth Park have championed the cause and embraced it, it’s not expected to be a financial windfall for horse racing.

The spread of legalized sports gambling since the Supreme Court’s May 2018 ruling is yet another threat to horse racing’s very existence. Unlike professional and amateur sports that can have bets placed on them but don’t directly benefit financially from those wagers, the horse racing industry counts on betting as the lifeblood that keeps everything up and running.

“Our sport is funded by gambling, so our participants have to share in any wagering that takes place,” said Alex Waldrop, president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association. “There may be some reluctance because the pricing model is very different for sports betting and horse racing. Sports betting does not generate pay for the product that it takes bets on. That product has other forms of revenue.”

In sports betting, any bet placed is locked in at the odds at the time. Anyone who wants to bet the New York Knicks will win the 2020 NBA title right now could get some pretty good odds.

Such an advantage doesn’t exist in horse racing, where lines move based on the money bet, which can make a perceived long shot a favorite and eliminate the benefit of being on the ground floor of a possible upset.

“It’s very frustrating for the handicapper to bet on a horse and the horse goes to the gate at a certain odds, and then when they open the starting gate 30 seconds later the odds have dropped a point, a point and a half,” said trainer Tom Amoss, who graduated from LSU with a marketing degree. “In horse racing the way it works now is the odds are determined by how much is in the pools at the time the race goes off. So what you bet five minutes before the race goes off may not be the same odds as what you’re actually going to get when the race runs.”

That’s the tradition of horse racing and the risk avid fans and bettors understand they’re accepting when they go to the teller window or punch in their bet on their smartphones and computers. But it’s very different from the fixed-odds wagering that’s the standard in sports betting where a 50-1 bet on an unlikely outcome is worth the same when it’s placed and if the outcome occurs.

“The reason to do fixed odds is just so you can be competitive with other sports where you’ve got bettors coming in and they’ve quite a menu of opportunities to bet,” said Alan Foreman, chairman and CEO of the Thoroughbred Horseman’s Association. “We can’t be on the outside looking in. You have to be a part of it. You have to be a part of the choices for someone who wants to bet.”

Horse racing has fended off efforts to make its product available at sportsbooks as a way to protect itself. Bernick believes that is “shortsighted” and said the industry – from officials down to owners and trainers – have to understand how much of a threat legal sports betting in the United States is and that changes are needed.

One of the proposed changes is to make at least basic race stats – known as past performances – free and available to the public because that has traditionally been a pay-for service.

“If you’re an 18-year-old kid and gambling’s legal in your state, you can see who’s playing in European soccer today and have ton of information about that sport,” Bernick said. “If you want to know who’s racing at Belmont Park this afternoon or Keeneland, you have to pay. We aren’t going to transfer young people that want to gamble to horse racing now that all the other sports are legal.”

Australia has added fixed-odds wagering in horse racing successfully and given the U.S. the start of a blueprint on how to do it. But because the sport runs off the dollars wagered, there is still considerable debate about how to put together a price structure that keeps the industry profitable.

“That’s a work in progress,” Waldrop said. “There’s no question people do chafe sometimes at the way that odds move in horse racing, especially the late odds changes, so there’s a market out there. It’s up to someone to devise the proper way to access it and that might happen soon, it may not, but we certainly encourage operators to be creative and find ways to make it work because I know the horseplayers want it.”

AP Sports Writer Gary Graves in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this report.

What to know about the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby

By Mia ZanzucchiApr 30, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. Every year, millions of fans tune into NBC to watch top race horses from around the globe compete in “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.”

What is the Kentucky Derby? The Kentucky Derby, run the first Saturday in May, is one of the most well known Grade 1 Thoroughbred stakes races in the world. First run in 1875, this 1 1/4 mile–or 10 furlongs–race kicks off the American Triple Crown of horse racing.

When and where is the 2019 Kentucky Derby? The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with a post time of 6:50 p.m. ET.

The Derby is run on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

How can I watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby? NBC is home to the 145th Kentucky Derby, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV and NBCSports.com before, during and after. NBC will also broadcast the 2019 Preakness Stakes and 2019 Belmont Stakes. See the broadcast schedule here.

How are horses picked for the Derby? Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Race to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby. (However, sometimes horses will scratch, giving another the opportunity to run in the Derby.) Wood Memorial winner Tacitus topped the field with 150 points, and Arkansas Derby winner Omaha Beach was close behind with 137.5 points.

On Tuesday, April 30, all 20 horses were assigned a starting position. See the post positions for the 2019 Kentucky Derby here.

Who are the early horses to watch?

  • Two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert fields Roadster, Game Winner and Improbable. However, Roadster will be without jockey Mike Smith, who chose Omaha Beach instead.
  • Omaha Beach had an impressive win with Mike Smith aboard, fighting off a comeback attempt from Improbable.
  • Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott will look for his first Derby win in Wood Memorial winner Tacitus.
  • Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby competitor Master Fencer isn’t expected to be a serious contender but will become the first Japanese-bred horse to run in the Derby.
  • Jon CourtLong Range Toddy‘s rider, will become the oldest jockey to ride in Derby at age 58.

Who won the 2018 Kentucky Derby? WinStar Farm’s colt Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, won the 144th Kentucky Derby. He went on to win the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 13th horse ever to win the Triple Crown.

What are the biggest Kentucky Derby traditions? Bold formal outfits for both men and women are synonymous with the Kentucky Derby. Celebrities and fans a like go all out, donning creative and colorful hats, bright colors and wild patterns. In fact, hats and outfits are such a big part of the Kentucky Derby that the Derby Museum has a whole exhibit for the most lavished fashions.

The Mint Julep, made with Kentucky bourbon, is the signature drink of the Derby, and Kentucky’s state song “My Old Kentucky Home” is played during the pre-race post parade. After the race, the champion horse is given the iconic garland of roses in the winner’s circle.

Betting and horse racing go hand in hand. There will be a whole weekend of stacked racing cards at Churchill Downs, but the Kentucky Derby takes the betting cake. Find out everything you need to know about betting on the 2019 Kentucky Derby here.

What else is there to do during Derby Weekend? NBC will also broadcast the Kentucky Oaks, a Grade 1 stakes race held annually the day before the Kentucky Derby. The Oaks has the same 3-year-old restriction as the Derby but is for fillies only. See the broadcast schedule here and a betting guide here. Additionally, there is a week of events at Churchill Downs, and the month-long Kentucky Derby Festival celebrated across Louisville.