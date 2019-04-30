Wimbledon targets using serve clock at 2020 tournament

LONDON (AP) Wimbledon is “highly likely” at the 2020 tournament to introduce a serve clock for players that debuted in Grand Slams at last year’s US Open.
Tournament CEO Richard Lewis detailed the timetable at a news conference on Tuesday which announced a near-12% raise in prize money for the July 1-14 edition.
Lewis says the clock would be “not a rule change, just a visible device on the court to manage the rule.”
Players have 25 seconds to prepare after a point for the next first serve. They are first warned, then assessed a fault for the second violation.
Wimbledon will have a 38 million pounds ($49.5 million) prize fund this year and give the men’s and women’s singles champions a 4.4% raise to 2.35 million pounds ($3.06 million).
First-round losers get a 15% raise to 45,000 pounds ($58,600).
Wimbledon’s No. 1 court will have a new retractable roof and increased capacity of 12,345.
Talk about matchmaking: 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore are engaged.
Both tweeted the news Monday, posting a photo and brief message.
Hers said: “Forever yes.” His said: “Forever starts now.”
In addition to winning a Grand Slam title 1+ years ago, Stephens was the 2018 French Open runner-up and was a member of the 2017 championship U.S Fed Cup team.
The 26-year-old American currently is ranked No. 8.
The 29-year-old Altidore has scored 41 goals in 110 international appearances since his U.S. national team debut in 2007. He has not played for the Americans since October 2017, when a loss at Trinidad and Tobago prevented them from qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
Altidore has been with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer since 2015.
MUNICH — Rain ended play early on the first day of the Munich Open on Monday with just Taro Daniel and the eighth-seeded Marton Fucsovics booking their places in the second round.
Daniel progressed with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ugo Humbert of France, while Fucsovics defeated Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (8).
Home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff’s match against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil was put back to Tuesday, as was the meeting between Ernests Gulbis and Martin Klizan.
Seeded players Diego Schwartzman, Kyle Edmund, and Guido Pella were also down to play in a packed schedule for Tuesday.