Potapova rallies to beat second-seeded Sevastova

PRAGUE — Anastasia Potapova rallied to beat second-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday to reach the second round of the Prague Open.

Sevastova’s loss means the tournament is already without its top two players after No. 1-seeded Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of a virus. And in another upset, wild-card entry Svetlana Kuznetsova defeated last year’s finalist, fourth-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4, 6-2.

Third-seeded Qiang Wang is still in contention, though, after beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

In an all-American first round, unseeded Jennifer Brady came from a set down to upset fifth-seeded Danielle Collins 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 while No. 6 Katerina Siniakova eased past Dalila Jakupovic 6-0, 6-2.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova knocked out seventh-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 6-3 in a Slovak derby. Ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova dispatched 2017 champion Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-2.

Bernarda Pera, Jessica Pegula, Mandy Minella, Jana Cepelova, Tamara Korpatsch, Antonia Lottner, Karolina Muchova, Jil Teichmann and Natalia Vikhlyantseva also all advanced.